Canada’s main stock index retreated on Thursday for a third straight day as U.S. political worries weighed on sentiment and a pullback in some base-metal prices drove down the materials group.

U.S. and European equities also lost ground as investors trimmed their exposure to riskier assets amid ongoing uncertainty over whether the Trump administration will be able to proceed with its economic agenda and after cautious tones from U.S. and European central banks.

The TSX is taking its cue from U.S. markets, said Paul Taylor, chief investment officer of fundamental equities at BMO Asset Management Inc. “It is a market where the fundamentals are pretty good but the politics are pretty bad,” he said.

Canada’s economy has strengthened this year, prompting the Bank of Canada to raise interest rates in July for the first time in nearly seven years.

The Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index closed down 48.57 points, or 0.32 per cent, at 15,033.64.

The materials group, which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, lost 0.5 per cent as aluminum, copper and other base metals retreated from multi-year peaks.

Fertilizer company Potash Corp of Saskatchewan Inc declined 1.9 per cent to C$21.90, and diversified miner Teck Resources Ltd fell 1.7 per cent to C$29.25.

Among raw materials mined by Teck is copper, whose price in global markets fell 0.9 per cent to $6,472.50 a tonne.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd, another base metal miner, fell 1.8 per cent to C$13.17.

Base metals fell as some investors locked in profits from a steep rally amid doubts about future demand in top metals consumer China.

Financial shares also lost ground, falling 0.4 per cent, as a deadly car attack in Barcelona for which Islamic State claimed responsibility helped drive down the yields on safe-haven government bonds.

Lower bond yields raise the value of insurance companies’ liabilities and increase net interest margins of banks.

U.S. crude prices settled 31 cents higher at $47.09 a barrel as investors focused on U.S. oil stockpile declines.

But the energy group was unable to hang onto earlier gains, ending down 0.3 per cent.

Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc gained 1.6 per cent to C$18.18 after the company said it had resolved the concerns of U.S. authorities about its Bausch + Lomb facility in Tampa, Florida.

Prometic Life Sciences Inc declined 6.4 per cent to C$1.17, adding to a string of declines since reporting revenue that sharply missed expectations last week.

S&P 500 posts biggest decline in three months on Washington worries

U.S stocks sold off on Thursday, with the S&P 500 recording its biggest daily percentage drop in three months as escalating worries about the Trump administration’s ability to push through its economic agenda rattled investors.

The benchmark index also closed at its lowest level since July 11, with the day’s move marking the first time since the Nov. 8 election of two days with more than 1 per cent declines so close together. The index dropped 1.4 per cent last Thursday, as concern over a possible conflict between the United States and North Korea hit the market.

The falls mark a break from a period of low volatility and subdued moves. The S&P 500 has had just four 1 per cent declines this year.

Investors appeared to be losing faith in the Trump administration’s ability to move forward on its agenda, some strategists said.

“Continued problems with Republican leadership, inability to get anything done, and this latest wedge being driven between the president and Congress. Not helpful,” said Stephen Massocca, senior vice president at Wedbush Securities in San Francisco.

With valuation levels considered high in many stocks, investors may be more prone to sell, he said.

The market was also on edge after a van crashed into dozens of people in the center of Barcelona and Spanish media, citing police sources, said at least 13 people were killed. Police said the crash was viewed as a terror attack.

Stocks began to lose ground early in the session, following speculation about the possible departure of National Economic Council director Gary Cohn.

A White House official later said Cohn intends to remain in his position. After a short respite, the market continued to sell off and picked up the pace into the close. All 30 Dow stocks fell, along with all components of the S&P 100.

Speculation of Cohn’s departure came a day after Trump disbanded two business councils, with several chief executives quitting in protest over his remarks on white nationalists.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average ended down 274.14 points, or 1.24 per cent, to 21,750.73, the S&P 500 lost 38.1 points, or 1.54 per cent, to 2,430.01 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 123.20 points, or 1.94 per cent, to 6,221.91.

The S&P 500 was on pace for its worst back-to-back weeks since the election.

Disappointing corporate results also weighed. Shares of Dow component Cisco Systems fell 4 per cent a day after its results, while Wal-Mart was down 1.6 per cent after the retailer reported a drop in margins due to continued price cuts and e-commerce investments.

Small-cap stocks also sold off. The Russell 2000 index , a widely used gauge of small caps, closed below its 200-day moving average for the first time since June 2016.

Declining issues outnumbered advancing ones on the NYSE by a 4.55-to-1 ratio; on Nasdaq, a 3.89-to-1 ratio favored decliners.

The S&P 500 posted 49 new 52-week highs and 10 new lows; the Nasdaq Composite recorded 98 new highs and 85 new lows.

It was the seventh straight day in which the NYSE and Nasdaq had more stocks making new 52-week lows than highs, the longest stretch since Trump’s election.

About 6.7 billion shares changed hands on U.S. exchanges. That compares with the 6.3 billion daily average for the past 20 trading days, according to Thomson Reuters data.

