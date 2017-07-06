Canada’s main stock index fell on Thursday, led lower by materials and financial stocks.

The Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index was down 75.24 points, or 0.50 per cent, at 15,077.88.

All 10 main sectors were lower, with telecoms up 0.02 per cent and materials stocks down 1.5 per cent.

Tahoe Resources Inc. plunged after its license to operate in Guatemala was suspended. Its shares fell more than 33 per cent as the company said the suspension of operations at its Escobal silver mine meant it could no longer confirm its previously issued 2017 outlook. Several banks cut their target prices and recommendations on the stock.

Air Canada rose 11.25 per cent after the airline said it expected its earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization, impairment and aircraft rent to “significantly exceed” analysts’ expectations.

Smaller rival Westjet Airlines Ltd. added 3.1 per cent.

Home Capital fell 5.6 per cent after Canada’s banking regulator is proposing to tighten rules governing the way mortgage lenders judge the risk in making home loans, including requiring new stress tests for all uninsured mortgages.

U.S. stocks fell sharply on Thursday after a batch of disappointing labour market data clashed with the possibility of a more hawkish Federal Reserve, while rising tensions in the Korean peninsula provided additional pressure.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 158.1 points, or 0.74 per cent, to 21,320.04, the S&P 500 lost 22.79 points, or 0.94 per cent, to 2,409.75 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 61.39 points, or 1 per cent, to 6,089.46.

Private employers added 158,000 jobs in June, the ADP National Employment Report showed, coming in below the estimated gain of 185,000 and suggesting cooling in the U.S. labour market as it nears full employment.

Another set of data showed weekly jobless claims rose for the third straight week, climbing to 248,000 and topping the 243,000 expected.

While the data still indicated a tight labour market, the reports hint at a soft monthly nonfarm payrolls report on Friday, which includes hiring in both the public and private sectors.

The softer data followed minutes from the Federal Reserve’s June meeting released on Wednesday showing policymakers were increasingly split on the inflation outlook and how it might affect the pace of interest rate increases.

Those two factors helped push yields on U.S. Treasuries higher and dampened the attractiveness of equities.

“More than anything you’ve had a fairly good-sized move up on the 10-year Treasury (yield) over a short period,” said Jim Paulsen, chief investment strategist at The Leuthold Group in Minneapolis.

“Investors are on a very short term reacting to where yields are at this moment compared with only a week ago.”

Geopolitical tensions also weighed on sentiment, with U.S. President Donald Trump vowing on Thursday to confront North Korea “very strongly” following its latest missile test and urging nations to show Pyongyang that there would be consequences for its weapons program.

Shares of Tesla dropped 5.5 per cent after the luxury electric carmaker’s Model S did not receive the top score in certain tests by the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety.

General Electric lost 3.7 per cent as the worst performer on the Dow after the European Commission accused the company of providing misleading information during a merger deal.

L Brands plunged 14.1 per cent, the worst performer on the S&P 500, after the Victoria’s Secret owner’s June sales came in below expectations.

Reuters

Report Typo/Error