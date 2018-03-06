The close: TSX finishes flat as gold producers offset energy

Canada's main stock index ended little changed on Tuesday as gains in gold producers offset weakness in energy shares and as global equities markets were supported by signs North Korea is willing to hold talks with the United States.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed up 3.91 points, or 0.03 per cent, at 15,545.19.

Gold producers climbed 0.9 per cent, helping to support the larger materials sector as gold prices firmed.

Goldcorp Inc. rose 6.6 per cent to $17.01, while Barrick Gold Corp. increased 1 per cent to $15.28.

Canadian National Railway Co was among the biggest drags on the index, down 2 per cent at $95.24. The company's chief executive officer abruptly stepped down on Monday.

Bombardier Inc. fell 5.8 per cent to $3.77 after the company said it will sell equity to strengthen its balance sheet as part of a five-year turnaround plan.

Canopy Growth Corp. was among the more actively traded stocks, up 1.7 per cent at $32.93 after Bloomberg reported the cannabis producer had bid for Spanish firm Alcaliber SA.

Energy stocks fell 0.5 per cent on the day. Seven Generations Energy Ltd. dropped 2.6 per cent to $14.54, while Husky Energy Inc. was down 2 per cent to $17.

U.S. stocks eked out a small gain on Tuesday after a choppy session as investors worried about the prospects of a trade war due to mixed signals from Washington on whether U.S. President Donald Trump would follow through with proposed tariffs.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 9.36 points, or 0.04 per cent, to 24,884.12, the S&P 500 gained 7.18 points, or 0.26 per cent, to 2,728.12 and the Nasdaq Composite added 41.30 points, or 0.56 per cent, to 7,372.01.

The U.S. dollar dropped to a two-week low on Tuesday as traders bet on riskier currencies on news North and South Korea would hold their first summit in more than a decade and after the South said the North was willing to discuss denuclearization with the United States.

North and South Korea, still technically at war since 1953 but with tensions having eased since the Winter Olympics hosted by the South last month, will hold their first summit in more than a decade next month, South Korea said on Tuesday. It added that the North would suspend nuclear tests while proposed talks with the United States on denuclearization were underway.

The impact of the news on stock markets was clouded by concern over a possible trade war, triggered by tariffs on imports of steel and aluminum proposed last week by Mr. Trump.

But Republican lawmakers stepped up calls for Mr.Trump to pull back from those tariffs as key trading partner Mexico rejected a bid by Washington to drive a wedge between it and Canada in talks to renegotiate the North American Free Trade Agreement.

The U.S. dollar, seen as a safe haven against risk in recent months, fell further after news of the North and South Korea talks as investors bought the Australian and New Zealand dollars and some emerging market currencies.

"It's too early to wholeheartedly buy these currencies because of the chances of escalating trade tension between U.S. and its trading partners," said Omer Esiner, chief market analyst at Commonwealth Foreign Exchange in Washington.

The dollar index, which tracks the greenback against a basket of other major currencies, fell 0.51 per cent, with the euro up 0.54 per cent to $1.2402. The dollar index touched its lowest since Feb. 20.

The Japanese yen weakened 0.01 per cent versus the greenback to 106.24 per dollar, while sterling was at $1.3885, up 0.27 per cent on the day.

Traders await clues on monetary policy direction after European Central Bank and Bank of Japan policy-makers meet on Thursday and Friday.

"The strength of the euro is starting to put pressure on the euro zone economy. This is putting pressure on the ECB," said Jack McIntyre, portfolio manager at Brandywine Global in Philadelphia.

Stocks edged higher in Europe and rose slightly in the United States, while a global gauge of major equity markets was boosted largely by gains in Asia after stocks were battered Monday on concerns over a global trade war. Those worries eased during U.S. market hours on Monday, so Asian equities were catching up.

On Wall Street, trade war worries ebbed, lifting the S&P 500 for a third straight session, though it was unclear what Mr. Trump's final decision on tariffs would be.

"The market is basically grasping for straws around what the (tariff) policy is going to be. Based on the action we saw today it's hoping it doesn't turn into a trade war," said Jonathan Mackay, investment strategist at Schroders Investment Management in New York, adding that the news out of the Korean peninsula "helps around the margin."

The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index rose 0.10 per cent and MSCI's gauge of stocks across the globe gained 0.69 per cent.

Emerging market stocks rose 1.82 per cent. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan closed 1.9 per cent higher, while Japan's Nikkei rose 1.79 per cent.

U.S. Treasury yields were little changed in choppy trading as optimism grew that Trump may back down from his proposed tariffs, even though he said he would not.

His suggestion that Canada and Mexico could be exempted if a new North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA) was reached drove market participants to see his tariffs talk as leverage in NAFTA talks.

"It does seem as though Trump has laid out the fact that he's using these tariffs as a negotiating tactic," said Gennadiy Goldberg, an interest rate strategist at TD Securities in New York.

Benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury notes last fell 1/32 in price to yield 2.8808 per cent, from 2.879 percent late on Monday.

The 30-year bond last rose 7/32 in price to yield 3.139 percent, from 3.151 percent late on Monday.

U.S. crude fell 0.02 per cent to $62.56 per barrel and Brent was last at $65.75, up 0.32 percent.

Gold rallied on the back of the weaker dollar. Spot gold added 1.1 per cent to $1,334.63 an ounce. U.S. gold futures gained 1.21 per cent to $1,335.90 an ounce.

Copper rose 1.19 percent to $6,992.50 a ton.