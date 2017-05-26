Canada’s main stock index ended barely higher on Friday, as gains for banks and gold miners were offset by slips in pipeline companies and railway stocks.



The Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed up 6.20 points, or 0.04 per cent, at 15,416.93. It lost 0.3 per cent in a holiday-shortened week.



Five of its 10 main groups were lower.



Gold miners were among the strongest gainers, as political uncertainty led investors to shun riskier assets in favour of the precious metal, pushing it to its highest in nearly four weeks.



Agnico Eagle Mining gained 1.7 per cent to $66.13 and Goldcorp was up 1.2 per cent at $18.47.



Barrick Gold rose 0.5 per cent to $22.07 after it said on Thursday that two mines at its majority-held Acacia Mining, which account for some 6 per cent of Barrick’s 2017 production guidance, are impacted by Tanzania’s current concentrate export ban.



The materials group, which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, added 0.4 per cent.



BlackBerry Ltd fell 1.1 per cent to $14.95 after announcing the final amount it will receive from Qualcomm in a royalty dispute.



U.S. stocks ended little changed on Friday ahead of a holiday weekend, though major indexes snapped a two-week streak of losses.



The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 4.62 points, or 0.02 per cent, to 21,078.33, the S&P 500 gained 0.63 points, or 0.03 per cent, to 2,415.7 and the Nasdaq Composite added 4.94 points, or 0.08 per cent, to 6,210.19



The S&P 500 Index fluctuated between gains and losses before closing higher by less than a point -- good enough for a seventh straight gain and fresh record in trading 25 per cent below the 30-day average. The U.S. dollar capped a weekly advance as a second reading on gross domestic product topped estimates. Crude headed for a weekly loss after OPEC’s move to prolong supply cuts for nine months disappointed investors hoping for more. The pound fell as a poll showed U.K. Prime Minister Theresa May losing ground to her main opponent ahead of next month’s election.



Action was subdued ahead of a three-day weekends in the U.S. and the U.K. A second straight month of stagnant orders for business equipment in April indicated investment in capital goods could slow in the second quarter, paring weekly gains in U.S. stocks. Crude languished below $50 a barrel, while U.K. investors awakened to election risk after a poll showed the Conservative party lead narrowed after the Manchester attack.



“Markets ultimately found the renewed deal among OPEC and friends underwhelming,” Cole Akeson, a strategist at Sberbank CIB in Moscow, wrote in an emailed note. “Essentially, the market consensus seems to have come around to a view that regardless of what effect on global inventories the deal may have for now, OPEC and its partners have little insight as to what to do later on.”



Earlier in the day, a report showed that the U.S. economy grew at a 1.2-per-cent pace in the first quarter, slightly more than the 0.7 per cent estimated earlier. The higher reading was in line with economists’ expectations.



Investors said trading was slow on Friday, ahead of an extended U.S. holiday weekend for Memorial Day.



“This is pretty common going into a long weekend. (But) this is a pattern we’ve seen happening over the last several months, where if you have a slow day in terms of news releases, the market is almost eerily quiet. The only thing that tends to move the markets - at least recently - is political news,” said Tim Courtney, chief investment officer of Exencial Wealth Advisors, in Oklahoma City.



“For the most part, investors have come to a consensus that there’s not going to be recession in the U.S. in 2017, and Europe is strong enough where they’re not going to have a recession this year. So the big fear of a recession has been taken off the table.”



In Britain, the first opinion poll since a suicide bombing killed 22 people indicated the opposition Labour Party had cut the Conservative Party’s lead to five points, with less than a fortnight to go to the parliamentary election.



Prime Minister Theresa May has said a big win would strengthen her hand in Brexit negotiations.



“With this kind of momentum and almost two weeks to go until the vote, not only is this not going to be the breeze that May anticipated when she called the snap election last month, it could yet turn into a humiliating defeat for the Conservative leader and her party,” said Craig Erlam, senior market analyst at OANDA.



The sterling sell-off was seen boding well for British exporters, however. British stock markets bucked the downward trend and hit record highs.



The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index lost 0.22 per cent and MSCI’s gauge of stocks across the globe shed 0.10 per cent.



Meanwhile, analysts said there was caution in the markets ahead of a meeting of leaders from the world’s richest economies that was expected to expose deep divisions with U.S. President Donald Trump over trade and climate change.



The G7 summit comes after Mr. Trump criticized NATO allies’ military spending and condemned German trade policies a day earlier.



Oil prices rebounded to rise more than 1 per cent on Friday, but ended the week nearly 3 per cent lower after an OPEC-led decision to extend production curbs did not go as far as many investors had hoped.



Trading, however, was light after Thursday’s heavy sell-off and ahead of the long weekend break in the United States and Britain.



Brent futures settled up 69 cents to $52.15 a barrel, or 1.3 per cent, after hitting a session low of $50.71.



U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures settled at $49.80 a barrel, gaining 90 cents or 1.8 per cent, after hitting an intra-day low at $48.18.



On Thursday, the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and key producers pledged to extend a six-month deal to cut output by 1.8 million barrels per day (bpd) by another nine months until the end of the first quarter of 2018.

Crude prices plunged 5 percent after the decision as some market participants had priced in more aggressive output cuts from the OPEC-led group.



“I think it was kind of a knee jerk reaction, I don’t think it was anything meaningful,” said Antoine Halff, Director of the Global Oil Program at Columbia University.



For the week, Brent oil futures were 2.7 per cent lower and WTI declined 1.1 per cent.



Gold futures rose 0.8 per cent to $1,270.10 an ounce.



Copper dropped from a three-week high as traders turned bearish ahead of holidays and the dollar recovered.

With files from Bloomberg News

