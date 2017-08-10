Canada’s main stock index hit its lowest close in a month on Thursday as oil prices fell and investors sought refuge in safe-haven assets amid rising tensions between the United States and North Korea.

The influential financial stocks were among the biggest drags on the index, with Royal Bank of Canada down 1.5 percent to C$92.88, and Manulife Financial Corp falling 4.7 per cent to C$24.43, its largest drop since early August last year.

Shares of Manulife, which reported better-than-expected results, fell after the company played down talk of a John Hancock spin-off.

The overall financials group, which accounts for roughly a third of the index, declined 1.4 per cent, while energy shares also fell 1.4 per cent as oil prices turned down.

U.S. crude oil futures settled nearly 2 per cent lower at $48.59 a barrel, as Russia considered a future output resumption and the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries boosted its July production numbers.

The Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index closed down 143.08 points, or 0.94 per cent, at 15,074.25, its lowest close since July 7. It was the biggest percentage loss since mid-June.

“I think the market was looking for a reason to come off here,” said Irwin Michael, portfolio manager at ABC Funds. “The North Korea situation appears to be the culprit.”

U.S. President Donald Trump ratcheted up his rhetoric toward North Korea on Thursday, saying the reclusive communist country should be “very, very nervous” if it even thinks about attacking the United States or its allies.

Materials, a sector that includes gold producers and other resource-based companies, was the lone gainer among the index’s 10 main sectors, rising 0.7 per cent.

Barrick Gold Corp rose 2.3 per cent to C$21.74 as the price of gold, a safe-haven asset, reached its highest levels in two months.

Pan American Silver Corp, which reported second-quarter results late Wednesday, rallied 10.7 per cent to C$22.47.

Nevsun Resources Ltd offset some of the material group’s gains, plunging 16.4 per cent to C$2.75 after the company reported disappointing quarterly results.

In other corporate results, a number of companies reported forecast-beating numbers. TMX Group Ltd was up 3.2 per cent to C$68.02, while Quebecor Inc added 4.3 per cent to C$45.20 and Canadian Tire Corp Ltd climbed 5.7 per cent to C$149.89.

“Generally, earnings are good, ... it’s our view that this pullback (in stocks) should provide good buying opportunities,” ABC Funds’ Michael said.

S&P falls 1.4 per cent in safety flight on North Korea tensions

The S&P 500 index had its biggest one-day drop in almost three months on Thursday as investors fled riskier assets, with technology stocks leading the charge, in response to an increasingly aggressive exchange of threats between the United States and North Korea.

U.S. equities steepened their losses late in the session after President Donald Trump said his earlier warnings to North Korea may not have been tough enough. He also said the nuclear-armed nation should be “very, very nervous” if it even thinks about attacking the United States or its allies.

Trump was responding to North Korea’s claim it was completing plans to fire four intermediate-range missiles over Japan to land near the U.S. Pacific territory of Guam.

Investors have been jittery about North Korea since Tuesday when Trump said any threats from Pyongyang would be “met with fire and fury like the world has never seen.”

The S&P’s record close on Aug. 7 likely helped fuel its latest sell-off.

“When investors are optimistic to the extreme, it means that most of their money is already in the market and there’s no more money coming in,” Bruce Bittles, chief investment strategist at Robert W. Baird & Co in Sarasota, Florida.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average <.DJI> closed down 204.69 points, or 0.93 per cent, at 21,844.01, the S&P 500 <.SPX> lost 35.81 points, or 1.45 per cent, to end the session at 2,438.21 and the Nasdaq Composite <.IXIC> fell 135.46 points, or 2.13 per cent, to 6,216.87.

The last time the S&P closed down more than 1 per cent was May 17 when it fell 1.8 per cent. It is now on track for its biggest weekly drop since the week before the Nov. 8 U.S. presidential election.

The technology sector <.SPLRCT> was the S&P’s biggest drag with a 2.2 per cent drop. It has been the leading S&P gainer so far this year, making it particularly vulnerable to a decline.

“Since these are the stocks that have been in the spotlight the most, they tend to have the most volatility upwards and downwards,” said Chris Bertelsen, chief investment officer of Aviance Capital Management in Sarasota, Florida.

Investors instead turned to safe-haven assets such as gold, pushing it to a two-month high, and the Japanese yen <JPY=> rose.

The utilities index <.SPLRCU>, often seen as a bond proxy because of its companies’ slow reliable growth and high dividends, was the only S&P sector that ended the day up, showing a 0.25 per cent gain.

The CBOE Volatility Index <.VIX>, a barometer of expected near-term stock market volatility, closed at its highest since the election.

Macy’s <M.N> shares closed down 10.2 per cent and Kohl’s <KSS.N> fell almost 6 per cent as the companies continued to report a drop in quarterly same-store sales, stoking concerns that their turnarounds may still be a long way off.

Selling was broad. Declining issues outnumbered advancing ones on the NYSE 6-to-1; on Nasdaq, a 3.60-to-1 ratio favoured decliners.

About 7.5 billion shares changed hands on U.S. exchanges, well above the 6.25 billion average for the last 20 days.

