The close: TSX hits 3-week low as energy shares track oil lower

Canada's main stock index fell to a three-week low on Wednesday as energy stocks again led a broad retreat on the back of sliding oil prices, pushing the market to its sixth straight daily decline after hitting an all-time high.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index closed down 34.65 points, or 0.22 per cent, at 15,878.48, its lowest close since Oct. 25.

The index has retreated 1.6 per cent since posting a record high of 16,131.79 last week.

The energy group fell 0.5 per cent, with Cenovus Energy Inc down nearly 2 per cent to C$12.99, as oil prices fell for a fourth session after the U.S. government reported an unexpected increase in crude and gasoline stockpiles.

U.S. crude prices settled 0.7 per cent lower at $55.33 a barrel.

Industrials declined 0.7 per cent as railroad stocks lost ground.

Seven of the index's 10 main groups ended lower.

The largest percentage gainer on the TSX was Martinrea Intl, which rose 11.1 per cent, after the car parts maker posted third-quarter earnings that beat expectations.

The largest decliner was Canopy Growth Co, down 7.5 per cent.

Teck Resources Ltd, which Reuters reported has held talks with Dominic Barton, the global managing partner of consulting firm McKinsey & Co, about becoming the Canadian miner's next chairman, rose 0.5 per cent to C$27.10.

The TSX posted six 52-week highs and nine new lows, while volume was 176.93 million shares.

Canada's biggest securities regulator is seeking a suspension of trading in two alternative trading venues run by Omega Securities Inc for failure to comply with market regulations, it said in an order dated Monday and released late on Tuesday.

Wall Street falls with energy; tech weighs

U.S. stocks fell on Wednesday as energy sector shares dropped for a fourth straight session, tracking crude prices, while tech, the best performing sector this year, weighed the most on the S&P 500.

Oil prices fell for a fourth session after data showed an unexpected increase in crude and gasoline stockpiles. The S&P 500 energy sector notched a four-day decline of 4 per cent, its weakest such period in 14 months.

"Oil coming off recent highs and as crude prices move so (do) the big energy stocks," said Peter Jankovskis, co-chief investment officer at OakBrook Investments LLC in Lisle, Illinois.

Exxon fell 1.3 per cent to $81.21 and Schlumberger dropped 2.0 per cent to $61.55 after touching $61.11, its lowest since January 2016.

Brent and U.S. crude both fell after touching last week their highest in almost 2-1/2 years.

The tech sector was the largest weight on the S&P 500, something Jankovskis attributed partly to their "very strong run this year; perhaps some people are taking profits."

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 138.19 points, or 0.59 per cent, to close at 23,271.28, the S&P 500 lost 14.25 points, or 0.55 per cent, to 2,564.62 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 31.66 points, or 0.47 per cent, to 6,706.21.

Republican U.S. Senator Ron Johnson said he opposes his party's Senate tax revamp proposal, the Wall Street Journal reported, leaving the passage of the proposal in limbo as the GOP holds a slim majority. Analysts have said the slashing of the corporate tax to 20 per cent from its current 35 per cent would likely be a boon for the stock market.

The CBOE Volatility index, a widely followed measure of market anxiety, hit a more than 2-month high at 14.51 and was last up 1.5 points at 13.13.

A rise in both inflation and retail sales sent a signal to the Federal Reserve, which had been concerned about a recent disinflationary trend, setting the U.S. central bank on a path to raise benchmark interest rates in December.

Among the few Wall Street gainers on Wednesday were financial stocks, which rose on prospects of further rate hikes. The S&P 500 bank index added 0.61 per cent.

High-yielding sectors like utilities and consumer staples, among the so-called bond proxies, were the largest decliners outside of energy.

Target shares tumbled 9.9 per cent to $54.16 after it issued a disappointing profit forecast for the key holiday quarter.

After the closing bell, Cisco shares rose 3.4 per cent after the company reported a 3.1 per cent rise in quarterly profit driven by growth in its newer business areas.

Declining issues outnumbered advancing ones on the NYSE by a 1.78-to-1 ratio; on Nasdaq, a 1.60-to-1 ratio favored decliners.

The S&P 500 posted 35 new 52-week highs and 19 new lows; the Nasdaq Composite recorded 45 new highs and 84 new lows.

About 6.55 billion shares changed hands in U.S. exchanges, compared with the 6.78 billion daily average over the last 20 sessions.