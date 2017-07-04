Canada’s main stock index fell on Tuesday to its lowest close in nearly seven months, as precious metal miners and technology shares led a retreat in lighter than usual trading volumes with U.S. markets closed for Independence Day.

The Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed down 51.58 points, or 0.34 per cent, at 15,130.61. Seven of the index’s 10 main groups ended lower.

The most influential movers on the index included major gold miners Barrick Gold Corp, which fell 3 per cent to $20.05, and Goldcorp, which lost 3.1 per cent to $16.20.

The slips among bullion producers came despite the precious metal getting a bump from safe-haven buying after a North Korean missile launch.

The materials group, which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, lost 1.7 per cent, with First Majestic Silver Corp down 6.1 per cent to $10.10.

Two major fertilizer producers gained, with Potash Corp of Saskatchewan up 1.3 per cent at $21.43 and Agrium Inc adding 1 per cent to $118.73.

The Canadian market was closed for a public holiday on Monday, while U.S. indexes were closed Tuesday.

The energy group finished flat, as crude prices inched higher to add to eight days of gains.

Some of the country’s biggest banks notched small gains, with Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce up 0.7 per cent to $106.15 and Bank of Montreal adding 0.6 per cent to $95.80.

They have risen recently as the Bank of Canada has taken a more hawkish stance and investors have bet on rate hikes coming sooner than previously anticipated.

In an interview with a German newspaper published on Tuesday, the central bank’s governor, Stephen Poloz, said inflation in Canada should be well into an uptrend by the first half of 2018 and policy normalization must begin before price growth hits its target.

World shares pulled back and bonds and gold regained favour on Tuesday as a long-range ballistic missile test by North Korea and July 4 holidays for U.S. markets dampened risk appetite.

Asian shares were pushed lower and South Korea’s won slid to a 16-week low after the North’s missile landed in Japanese territorial waters amid assertions from Pyongyang that it could now strike “anywhere in the world”.

Europe saw a modest drop too as the pressure to lock in profit after Monday’s biggest jump in over two months outweighed a recovery during the day of commodity stocks as oil thrust upwards again after an overnight wobble.

Traditional safety plays fared well amid the caution.

The Japanese yen and gold were both higher, as were European bonds and Treasuries, which have been clobbered by recent signs that the era of emergency stimulus and ultra low interest rates might be coming to an end.

The ECB’s chief economist said healthier inflation remained “crucially contingent” on “very easy” financing conditions, while Sweden’s central bank sounded reassuringly cautious even as it hinted at tighter policy going forward,

That took the wind out of the Swedish crown, which had been the best performing global currency over the last week. The Australian dollar also took a tumble as its central bank steered clear of rate hike talk at its latest meeting.

Credit Agricole FX strategist Manuel Oliveri said the Swedish Riksbank’s move showed how wary central banks remained about their currencies, while the day’s other main focus was North Korea’s posturing.

“North Korea is continuing to provoke,” he said. Although markets were now used to these kind of events, he added: “It is a bit more important as it came ahead of the G20 meeting this week.”

Leaders from the Group of 20 nations are due to discuss steps to rein in Pyongyang’s weapons programmes when they meet in Germany.

U.S. President Donald Trump wrote on Twitter: “North Korea has just launched another missile. Does this guy have anything better to do with his life?” This was an apparent reference to North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

With the market quiet in the absence of U.S. trading, the dollar mainly drifted.

It lost 0.2 per cent on the yen to leave it buying 113.19 yen and dropped 0.5 per cent on the Canadian dollar, but made almost as much back against the Aussie dollar and Swedish crown and inched up to $1.1348 to the euro.

On Monday the six-currency dollar index had seen its biggest jump since the start of March, after a stronger-than-expected rise in the June Institute of Supply Management (ISM) national factory activity index had also propelled the 10-year Treasury yield to its highest since mid May.

EMERGING STRAINS

There were increasing signs that alongside the geopolitical jitters, higher global borrowing rates and the dollar were starting to pressure emerging markets after their stellar start to the year.

MSCI’s widely-tracked emerging equity index saw its sharpest one-day drop in nearly three weeks and most Asian currencies were weaker.

The won is now down 3 per cent over the last two weeks, the Indonesian rupiah has erased weeks of gains in the last two days and the Philippine peso is stuck near multi-year lows.

“The bigger-picture driver for these movements you are seeing in emerging market currencies, at least over the past two weeks, are signs of a more hawkish turn from central banks – including the ECB, Fed and the Bank of England,” UniCredit EM FX analyst Kiran Kowshik said.

The next major data point is likely to be Friday’s monthly U.S. jobs report. China’s central bank, meanwhile, warned on Tuesday that its economy still faces “relatively big” downward pressure and that parts of its financial system lacked sufficient regulation.

MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan ended down 0.6 per cent.

Japan’s Nikkei surrendered gains to end 0.1 per cent down, South Korea’s KOSPI closed 0.6 per cent lower, though Hong Kong was hardest hit by the regional jitters as it slumped as much as 2 per cent at one point.

Tokyo, reacting to the North’s missile test, strongly protested what it called Pyongyang’s clear violation of U.N. resolutions. Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said he would ask the presidents of China and Russia to play more constructive roles in efforts to stop Pyongyang’s arms programme.

Commodity markets also saw a shift. Gold was shining at $1,224 an ounce while oil managed to steady near $50 a barrel although it still looked on course for its first dip in nine sessions which have amounted to its longest run of gains since February 2012.

Oil prices flirted with both positive and negative territory on Tuesday, hovering around $50 a barrel on tentative signs that a persistent rise in U.S. crude production may be slowing.

The international benchmark settled down 7 cents at $49.61 per barrel. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were trading up 1 cent at $47.08 a barrel.

Both contracts traded lower earlier in the session as many traders closed positions ahead of the U.S. Independence Day holiday on July 4, while Brent also faced technical resistance as it approached $50, traders said.

Despite this, the market’s outlook has shifted somewhat.

Late May and most of June were overwhelmingly bearish as U.S. output rose and doubts grew over the ability of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries to hold back enough production to tighten the market.

But sentiment began to shift towards the end of June, when data showed a dip in U.S. oil output and a slight fall in drilling for new production.

“The fact that prices have not come under any noticeable pressure of late points to a shift in sentiment,” Commerzbank said on Tuesday.

“This may be related to the fact that most of the ‘shaky hands’ have withdrawn from the market by now,” the bank added.

Prices rose in recent days despite OPEC production hitting a 2017 high of 32.72 million barrels per day (bpd) in June, according to a Reuters survey.

The group’s efforts to rebalance the market have been undermined by rising production from Libya and Nigeria, which are exempt from an output-cutting agreement.

