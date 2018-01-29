The close: TSX hits six-week low as resources fall

Canada's main stock index slumped on Monday, touching a six-week low as energy and other resource shares tumbled alongside commodity prices.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed down 144.5 points, or 0.89 per cent, at 16,094.72.

The energy group retreated 1.8 per cent with U.S. crude prices fell as rising U.S. output eclipsed attempts led by OPEC and Russia to tighten supplies.

Transcanada Corp. fell 1.3 per cent to $56.48, while Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. dropped 1.6 per cent to $43.68. Enbridge Inc. finished down 1.5 per cent to $46.35, while Suncor Energy Inc. declined 1.5 per cent to $45.53.

Gold producers retreated 3.5 per cent as the price of gold was hurt by strength in the U.S. dollar. Among the decliners, Barrick Gold shed 2.9 per cent to $17.68.

Cannabis company Aphria Inc fell 5.8 per cent to $18.99 after it said it would buy Nuuvera Inc for $826-million to expand globally. Shares of Nuuvera jumped 10.4 per cent to $7.73.

Rival Canopy Growth Co. was down 5.7 per cent to $33.10..

Bombardier was up 1.7 per cent at $3.60 after a U.S. trade commission on Friday backed the Canadian plane maker in a trade dispute with Boeing.

Other prominent stocks in decline included Rogers Communications Inc., which dropped 2.2 per cent to $59.46, and Magna International Inc., down 1.3 per cent to $71.73.

The Canadian dollar was trading 0.18 per cent lower at 81.04 U.S. cents.

Wall Street pulled back from record highs on Monday with the S&P 500 marking its biggest one-day percentage decline in about five months, weighed down by a slide in Apple shares.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 177.23 points, or 0.67 per cent, to 26,439.48, the S&P 500 lost 19.34 points, or 0.67 per cent, to 2,853.53 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 39.27 points, or 0.52 perc ent, to 7,466.51.

Shares of Apple fell as much 2.6 per cent after the Nikkei reported the company will cut production of its flagship gadget in half. Analysts expect the tech giant to report quarterly EPS of $3.83 on Thursday. Apples shares were last down 2.1 per cent at $167.96.

"The market's responding to the question of what Apple's earnings are going to look like, specifically what kind of guidance are they going to give on iPhone X sales," said Bucky Hellwig, senior vice president at BB&T Wealth Management in Birmingham, Ala.

The technology sector's drop weighed the most on the markets as all three major U.S. indexes retreated from highs and their strongest 4-week run since 2016.

However, the biggest decliners were defensive sectors – utilities, real estate and telecoms slid as U.S. 10-year treasury yields hit their highest since 2014.

The S&P 500's remarkable 7-per-cent rally this year up to Friday's close has also driven up a measure of anxiety in the market, in a break with history.

The CBOE Volatility Index, a near-term gauge of investor anxiety, reached a high of 13.23 on Monday, its highest level since Dec. 1.

"There are more and more calls for a reversal at some point in time," said Hellwig. "We've had a long run in the stock market, and we've seen some unease, but that could be reversed with a couple of good days."

In an eventful week, investors will grapple with U.S. President Donald Trump's first official State of the Union speech, the Federal Reserve's monetary policy meeting, the U.S. employment report, and a host of high-profile earnings from Amazon.com, Alphabet, Facebook and Microsoft, among others.

Fourth-quarter earnings for the S&P 500 are now seen growing 13.2 per cent, up from 12 per cent at the beginning of the year, according to Thomson Reuters data. Of the companies that have reported to date, 79.7 beat Wall Street expectations.

Aside from higher yields, telecom stocks also slipped on reports that the U.S. government was considering building a 5G wireless network to guard against spying.

Oil prices settled lower on Monday, pressured by a strengthening dollar and rising U.S. crude output, but prices remained on track for the biggest January increase in five years.

Brent crude futures for March delivery settled down $1.06, or 1.5 per cent, at $69.46 a barrel, after rallying to a session high of $70.64.

U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures fell 58 cents, or 0.9 per cent, to close at $65.56 a barrel.

The rally in oil prices has been buoyed by the U.S. dollar's six straight weekly slides. The greenback is set to fall 3 percent this month. Oil is priced in the U.S. currency, so a falling dollar can boost demand for crude from buyers using other currencies.

The dollar index had been below $90 since Jan. 24. But the currency has rebounded 0.3 per cent since Friday to $89.31, which has weighed on crude prices.

"The strength in the dollar pushed some sellers in the market. There are some warning signs that maybe the rally is getting a bit overextended," said Gene McGillian, manager of market research at Tradition Energy in Stamford, Conn.

Analysts expected U.S. crude supplies would post a weekly rise for the first time in 10 weeks, a preliminary Reuters poll showed on Monday. Industry group American Petroleum Institute posts its data on Tuesday and the U.S. Energy Information Administration reports on Wednesday.

Crude prices also had drawn support from a large premium in the front-month Brent oil contract over those for future delivery, as investment in crude futures and options reached a record high last week.