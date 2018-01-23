The close: TSX inches up as technology, energy shares rise

Canada's main stock index inched up slightly on Tuesday, led by technology and energy shares, offsetting declines in healthcare and telecommunication companies.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed up 9.57 points, or 0.06 per cent, at 16,357.55. Five of the index's 10 main groups ended higher.

The most influential movers on the index included First Quantum Minerals Ltd, which was down 2.3 per cent to $18.59, and Teck Resources Ltd, off 2.2 per cent at $35.48.

Both companies produce copper, which fell to the lowest in a month after inventories surged, while First Quantum also was hit by a downgrade to "neutral" from Credit Suisse.

The materials group, which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, rose 0.7 per cent.

Pretium Resources Inc. slumped 26.5 per cent to $9.87 after the gold exploration company provided an operational update for its Brucejack mine in northern British Columbia and Credit Suisse downgraded the stock.

A pair of cannabis producers also declined on the day. Canopy Growth Corp. was down 2 per cent to $36.64, while Aphria Inc. dropped 2.4 per cent to $21.55.

Energy stocks rose 0.8 per cent, led by Suncor Energy Inc., which rose 0.8 per cent to $46.76, and Imperial Oil Ltd., which jumped 1.2 per cent to $40.46. Birchcliff Energy Ltd. increased 9.3 per cent to $3.65.

The heavyweight financials group fell 0.3 per cent, while industrials fell 0.2 per cent.

The Canadian dollar edged higher against its U.S. counterpart on Tuesday after U.S. President Donald Trump said talks to renegotiate NAFTA were going well and as oil prices rose.

The Canadian dollar was trading 0.1 per cent higher at $1.2426 to the greenback, or 80.48 U.S. cents.

The currency traded in a range of $1.2422 to $1.2490.

"Oil has returned as a driver, it has helped push USD-CAD lower in today's session," said Greg Anderson, global head of foreign exchange strategy in New York. "We also got a nice little move on the Trump headlines."

U.S. stocks advanced on Tuesday, as strong results from Netflix helped lift the S&P and Nasdaq Composite, but the Dow Industrials were hemmed in by declines in Johnson & Johnson and Procter & Gamble.

Netflix touched a record high of $257.71 and was last up 9.98 per cent at $250.29, to cross the $100-billion market value threshold. The video-streaming pioneer beat Wall Street targets for new subscribers in the fourth quarter.

Other stocks known as part of the "FAANG" group - Facebook, Apple, Amazon and Google parent Alphabet - also moved higher.

Insurer Travelers provided the biggest boost to the Dow, up 4.96 per cent after profit topped estimates.

"There has not been another time in this recovery where Main Street was doing well, where every economy in the world was doing well, and where so far there isn't really an overwhelming show that we have a significant inflation or interest rate problem which would mandate a valuation change," said Jim Paulsen, chief investment strategist at The Leuthold Group in Minneapolis.

Paulsen cautioned, however, that as the rally continued more challenges were mounting that could cause a pullback. "If it ever does turn, there could be a fair amount of correction," he said.

The S&P 500 has reached a streak of 396 trading days without a 5-per-cent correction, according to LPL Financial, the longest on record. The benchmark index has closed within 5 per cent of a record in 467 of the past 468 trading days.

S&P 500 earnings growth for the fourth-quarter is expected at 12.4 percent, according to Thomson Reuters data through Tuesday morning. Of the 68 companies in the benchmark index that have posted results, 76.5 per cent have topped Wall Street expectations.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 3.79 points, or 0.01 per cent, to 26,210.81, the S&P 500 gained 6.17 points, or 0.22 per cent, to 2,839.14 and the Nasdaq Composite added 52.26 points, or 0.71 per cent, to 7,460.29.

Johnson & Johnson fell 4.26 per cent, dragged down by a $13.6-billion charge related to the new U.S. tax law and a court ruling on a crucial patent on its blockbuster rheumatoid arthritis drug Remicade.

Procter & Gamble dropped 3.09 per cent as investors focused on a drop in gross margins at the world's largest consumer goods maker.

U.S. President Donald Trump on Monday approved steep import tariffs on washing machines and solar panels, a move that was criticized by China, South Korea and Europe and stoked fears about potential retaliation.

In the wake of the tariffs, shares of Whirlpool rose 3.20 per cent and smaller solar names such as Real Goods Solar , up 33.04 percent and Sunworks, up 10.71 per cent, moved higher.

Verizon slipped 0.43 per cent as its quarterly profit fell short of Wall Street estimates but revenue beat expectations as it added phone subscribers.

Oil rose more than 1 percent on Tuesday, with benchmark Brent crude hitting $70 a barrel for the first time in a week, boosted by healthy world economic growth prospects and expectations for continued production curbs by OPEC, Russia and their allies.

U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures closed up 90 cents to $64.47 a barrel, for a gain of 1.4 percent. WTI reached its highest since December 2014 on Jan. 16 at $64.89.

Brent crude futures settled up 93 cents, or 1.4 per cent, to $69.96, not far off the three-year high of $70.37 reached on Jan. 15.

The International Monetary Fund on Monday revised upward its forecast for world economic growth to 3.9 per cent for 2018 and 2019, a 0.2 percentage point increase from its last update in October.

The demand growth comes as the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries, Russia and other producers continue their supply-cut agreement which began in January 2017 and is due to run until the end of 2018.

Saudi Energy Minister Khalid al-Falih told CNBC on Tuesday that while he is "still anxious" about the fragility of the oil market, "we think we're on our way."

OPEC's main objective for the cuts is to eliminate a global surplus in oil stocks and rebalance the market. There is some expectation that OPEC will let the agreement expire at the end of 2018, but major producers have not yet suggested that this is in the offing.

In addition, the sharp plunge in Venezuelan production is offsetting increases from the United States, which is on the cusp of breaking its all-time production record of 10.04 million barrels per day.

U.S. Energy Department oil inventory figures will be released Wednesday morning; industry group the American Petroleum Institute will issue data on stocks Tuesday afternoon at 4:30 p.m. EST. U.S. stocks are expected to fall by 1.6 million barrels, which would mark a 10th consecutive week of declines.