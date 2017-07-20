Canada’s main stock index edged up on Thursday to a three-week high, boosted by a bump in shares of Rogers Communications Inc after it beat earnings expectations, while energy shares lost ground as oil prices fell.

Telecom and cable company Rogers rose 1.4 percent to C$64.88 after reporting better-than-expected quarterly profit on the back of strong growth in its wireless business that offset declines in cable.

Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd also gained on better-than-expected quarterly profit, which it reported late on Wednesday, although executives expressed concern about grain shipments for the second half of the year. The company’s shares rose 0.5 percent to C$204.70.

Investors are assessing second-quarter earnings “to get an indication of whether the market can keep on an upward trajectory for the rest of the year,” said Luciano Orengo, portfolio manager at Manulife Asset Management.

The Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index ended up 19.93 points, or 0.13 percent, at 15,264.64, its highest close since June 28.

Still, the index has dipped 0.2 percent for the year, lagging most other major markets, including the S&P 500 which has climbed 10.5 percent.

“To get the TSX out of this lull, you need energy to start contributing to returns,” Orengo said.

Energy shares fell 0.8 percent as oil prices fell.

U.S. crude oil futures settled 0.7 percent lower at $46.79 a barrel as nagging worries about abundant global crude supplies weighed.

Shares of Hydro One Ltd overcame earlier losses to end up 0.6 percent at C$22.67. The electric utility said late on Wednesday it would buy rival Avista Corp for about C$6.7 billion to expand into the U.S. Northwest.

Seven of the index’s 10 main groups ended higher.

Financials added 0.2 percent, helped by gains for some of the country’s major banks. The materials group, which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, also rose 0.2 percent.

Shares of BlackBerry Ltd dipped 0.1 percent to C$12.77 despite the company saying it had won the right to sell tools for encrypting phone calls and text messages to the U.S. government.

Exchange Income Corp, a target of short seller Marc Cohodes, fell 8.2 percent to C$30.33 after reporting second-quarter earnings late on Wednesday.

Wall Street

Stocks ended little changed on Wall Street on Thursday as a deal between Sears and Amazon weighed on home improvement retailers while gains in Microsoft helped buoy the Nasdaq.

Retailers and appliance makers fell after Sears said it would sell its Kenmore home appliances on Amazon and integrate the brand’s smart gadgets with the online giant’s Alexa digital assistant.

Sears was up 10.6 percent at $9.60 and Amazon shares rose 0.2 percent.

Home Depot fell 4.1 percent, shaving off 40 points from the Dow and weighing the most on the S&P 500. Retailers Lowes and Best Buy, as well as appliance maker Whirlpool, were down between 3.9 and 5.6 percent.

“I think a lot of earnings (beats) are due to the low-interest-rate environment. Once you see a tick up in rates, the earnings are going to be affected. But right now, it looks like it’s going to continue. Earnings overall are very strong,” said Anthony Conroy, president at Abel Noser in New York.

Microsoft shares rose 0.9 percent in after-hours trading to $74.89 after it reported a quarterly profit that more than doubled, helped by a tax benefit and strong growth in its cloud business.

Overall earnings continue to beat expectations and major indexes closed Thursday at or near all-time highs. Analysts are estimating an 8.6 percent rise in second-quarter earnings and a 4.6 percent increase in revenue for the S&P 500 companies from a year earlier, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 28.97 points, or 0.13 percent, to close at 21,611.78, the S&P 500 lost 0.38 point, or 0.02 percent, to 2,473.45 and the Nasdaq Composite added 4.96 points, or 0.08 percent, to 6,390.00.

Despite the market’s continued attention on business-friendly signs out of Washington, stocks did not react to the White House’s announcement it had withdrawn or removed from consideration more than 800 proposed regulations that were never finalized during the Obama administration.

“It’s not going to make things any better, it just won’t make them worse,” said Jack Ablin, chief investment officer at BMO Private Bank in Chicago.

“I see no tangible evidence that these regulation pullbacks have helped the economy one iota.”

T-Mobile gained as much as 3.3 percent after the wireless carrier’s quarterly results topped analysts’ estimates, but reversed course in the afternoon and closed down 1.4 percent at $61.12. Verizon rose 1.8 percent and AT&T added 1.1 percent.

Qualcomm fell 4.9 percent after the chipmaker’s forecast missed estimates and several Apple suppliers filed a lawsuit accusing Qualcomm of taking additional licensing money over the assemblage of iPhones.

Property and casualty insurer Travelers closed down 1.5 percent after reporting a drop in quarterly profit.

Declining issues outnumbered advancing ones on the NYSE by a 1.01-to-1 ratio; on Nasdaq, a 1.14-to-1 ratio favored advancers.

About 5.92 billion shares changed hands in U.S. exchanges, compared with the 6.35 billion daily average over the last 20 sessions.

