The close: TSX jumps with resource stocks

Canada's main stock index rose on Monday and reached a three-week high, as gains in prices of commodities such as gold and silver boosted share prices of mining companies.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index rose 76.21 points, or 0.49 per cent, to 15,714.66. It was the index's highest since Feb. 2.

The materials group, which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, increased 0.7 per cent.

Story continues below advertisement

Hudbay Minerals Inc. jumped 4.4 per cent to $10.76, while B2Gold Corp. rose 4.2 per cent to $3.98. First Quantum Minerals Ltd. increased 1.6 per cent to $21.44, while West Fraser Timber Co Ltd. finished up 1.3 per cent at $93.23.

The energy group gained 0.9 per cent as oil prices rose to their highest in more than three weeks.

Husky Energy Inc. rose 2.1 per cent to $17.26, and Imperial Oil Ltd. was up 1.6 per cent to $35.11.

The overall financials group, which accounts for more than one-third of the weight of the TSX, rose 0.3 per cent led by a 2.5-per-cent increase in Canadian Western Bank.

The Canadian dollar weakened against the greenback on Monday as investors weighed talks to revamp a North American trade pact.

The Canadian currency, also called the loonie, has fallen in six of the last seven sessions, as the U.S. dollar staged a rally that propelled it from a three-year low hit more than a week ago.

Mexico and Canada aim to finish reworking less contentious chapters of the North American Free Trade Agreement with the United States in new talks that began on Sunday, hoping to clear the path for a breakthrough on the toughest issues before upcoming elections.

Story continues below advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

The Canadian dollar was trading 0.2 per cent lower at $1.2676 to the greenback, or 78.89 U.S. cents.

The currency pair traded in a range of $1.2615 to $1.2682. On Thursday, the Canadian dollar touched its weakest in two months.

U.S. stocks rose to more than three-week highs on Monday, with major indexes rising over 1 per cent, as a decline in Treasury debt yields assuaged investors' concerns about rising interest rates and refocused attention on economic growth.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 399.01 points, or 1.58 per cent, to 25,709, the S&P 500 gained 32.3 points, or 1.18 per cent, to 2,779.6 and the Nasdaq Composite added 84.07 points, or 1.15 per cent, to 7,421.46.

All three major indexes rose to more than three-week highs. The S&P 500 is now just 3.5 per cent below its peak on Jan. 26. The CBOE Volatility Index also dipped slightly, last at 16.33, though it remains above the levels seen before the sell-off earlier this month.

"Volatility is going to be here again," said Tom Plumb, president and chief investment officer of Plumb Funds in Madison, Wisconsin. "But as long as the economy is strong and interest rates are moderate, I think there is still some upside to go."

Story continues below advertisement

The U.S. 10-year Treasury yield eased to 2.8605 per cent, slipping from the four-year high it hit last week. On Friday, the Federal Reserve said it expected economic growth to remain steady and saw no serious risks on the horizon that might pause its planned pace of rate hikes.

Fed chairman Jerome Powell faces questions, starting on Tuesday, from both houses of the U.S. Congress in a semi-annual testimony starting on Tuesday, his first major set piece since he took over from Janet Yellen earlier this month.

Easing concerns about interest rates will help shift investors' attention to continued economic strength, Plumb said.

"We're getting an unprecedented stimulus for a maturing economy not coming out of a recession," he said, referring to the federal tax overhaul signed into law in December.

Technology stocks gained 1.6 percent, leading the S&P 500's 11 major sectors on Monday. They have been the top gainers so far in 2018, with an 9.1-per-cent rise.

Qualcomm was up 5.8 per cent after the chipmaker urged Broadcom to enter into price negotiations for the first time on Broadcom's $117 -illion offer for the company.

Berkshire Hathaway gained 4 per cent after Warren Buffett said his conglomerate, which is sitting on $116-billion of cash, is "more inclined" to repurchase stock than pay dividends as a means to use excess cash.

Euro zone government bond yields fell further after European Central Bank chief Mario Draghi said slack in the economy may be bigger than previously estimated and could slow inflation's rise, but only temporarily. Prices will eventually climb, he said.

MSCI's gauge of equity market performance in 47 countries gained 0.75 perc ent and the pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index of leading regional shares closed up 0.48 per cent at 1,500.00.

Equity markets rose earlier in Asia, with Chinese stocks closing 1.2 percent higher after the ruling Communist Party set the stage for President Xi Jinping to stay in office indefinitely.

The dollar rose in choppy trade as the prospect the Fed will raise rates more than the three times it has signaled for 2018 has bolstered the U.S. currency the past few weeks.

"If Powell suggests that the Federal Reserve could raise U.S. interest rates four times in 2018, it could be seen as a positive sign for the U.S. dollar," said Jameel Ahmad, global head of currency strategy and market research at online brokerage FXTM.

The dollar index fell 0.04 per cent, with the euro up 0.15 per cent to $1.2311. The Japanese yen weakened 0.04 percent versus the greenback at 106.93 per dollar.

Germany's benchmark Bund yield briefly touched a one-month low and the benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury yield slid after last week it reached a four-year high near 3 percent on concerns about growing inflation and growing U.S. government deficit.

The 10-year Bund yield touched a one-month low at 0.639 per cent before steadying at around 0.65 per cent.

The 10-year U.S. Treasury note last rose 3/32 in price to push yields down to 2.8605 per cent.

Gold futures rose $2.50 an ounce to settle at $1,332.80.

Oil rose on Monday, hitting three-week highs, supported by strong U.S. demand and comments from Saudi Arabia that it would continue to curb production in line with OPEC-led efforts.

Brent crude rose 19 cents to settle at $67.50 a barrel. During the session, it hit a three-week high of $67.90. U.S. West Texas Intermediate futures rose 36 cents to settle at $63.91 a barrel, after hitting a 20-day high of $64.24.

Both benchmarks rose last week - Brent by almost 4 percent and WTI by 3 percent.

"Today and this week are going to be critical to answering the question, is this a market correction or is this a resumption of an uptrend?" said Walter Zimmerman, chief technical analyst at United-ICAP.

Prices were supported by Saudi Energy Minister Khalid al-Falih, who said on Saturday the country's January-March crude production would be well below output caps, with exports averaging less than 7 million barrels per day.

He said Saudi Arabia hoped OPEC and its allies would be able to relax production cuts next year and create a permanent framework to stabilize oil markets after the current agreement on supply cuts ends this year.