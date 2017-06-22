The Toronto stock market rose Thursday, led by strength in financial stocks after Home Capital Group got a lifeline from Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway, and from energy stocks as oil stabilized, and health care stocks, buoyed by health care moves in the U.S.



The Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed up 71.37 points, or 0.47 per cent, at 15,219.90. Eight of the index’s 10 main groups ended higher.



The Canadian dollar was trading at 76 cents (U.S.), up half a cent.



Health care stocks jumped 4.3 per cent, rising amid a surge in U.S. biotech stocks.



Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway has agreed to indirectly acquire $400-million of Home Capital’s common shares – at a steep discount to the stock’s current trading price – and provide a new $2-billion line of credit on slightly better terms than the emergency loan Home Capital received in April from the Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan (HOOPP).



Shares of embattled Home Capital rose 26 per cent on the news.



Ailing Sears Canada Inc. on Thursday got court protection from its creditors so it can close 59 stores – including 20 large department stores – and let go about 2,900 of its 17,000 employees to continue operating and possibly sell the business. Toronto-based Sears said it is closing 20 of its 94 department stores, plus 15 of its home stores, 10 outlet stores and 14 Hometown locations. Its shares remained halted.



U.S. healthcare stocks posted sharp gains on Thursday, with hospitals and insurers climbing after Senate Republicans released a draft bill to replace Obamacare, while a recent surge in biotechnology shares showed no signs of slowing.



Wall Street’s major indexes ended little changed on Thursday as gains in healthcare stocks after Senate Republicans unveiled their proposal to replace Obamacare were offset by declines in financial and consumer staples sectors.



The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 12.74 points, or 0.06 per cent, to 21,397.29, the S&P 500 lost 1.11 points, or 0.05 per cent, to 2,434.5 and the Nasdaq Composite added 2.73 points, or 0.04 per cent, to 6,236.69.



The S&P healthcare index was up 1.2 per cent after hitting its fourth record high in a row following the release of the bill, which is aimed at curbing Medicaid funding and reshaping subsidies to low-income people for private insurance. The index has risen 4 per cent in five sessions.



The Nasdaq biotechnology index rose 1 per cent giving it an 9 per cent jump for the week so far. Johnson & Johnson and Gilead were among the biggest boosts for the S&P 500 with 1 per cent and 4.3 per cent gains.



The rebound in the oil futures market pushed the S&P energy index up 0.22 per cent after 3.5 per cent of losses in the previous three sessions.



“Oil’s had a tough run in the last handful of weeks. I wouldn’t say oil being up today gives anybody a high degree of confidence we’ve seen a floor in oil yet,” Michael Scanlon, managing director, portfolio manager at Manulife Asset Management in Boston.



Gains were muted on Thursday and investors looked forward to earnings, according to Mr. Scanlon.



“Going into this quarter you’ve had negative guidance out of the banks that the trading environment hasn’t been so good. I think the market’s going to be a bit more choppy over the next few weeks,” he said. “Folks may be sitting on their hands a little as we head into the July 4th holiday and into earnings.”



Some investors were worried about the impact of low oil prices on inflation, which remains stubbornly below the Federal Reserve’s 2 per cent target even as it raises interest rates.



“Right now the bond market seems to be convinced that inflation is going to remain much lower than what the Fed thinks,” Randy Frederick, vice president of trading and derivatives for Charles Schwab in Austin, Texas.



The S&P bank index was down 0.6 per cent ahead of the release of the sector’s annual stress test results after the market close on Thursday.



Economic data on Thursday showed jobless claims for last week increased by 3,000 to 241,000, but remain at levels consistent with a tight labour market.



Oracle, up 8.8 percent, provided the biggest boost to the S&P after the company forecast an upbeat current-quarter profit.



Among stocks, Accenture was off 4.5 per cent after the consulting and outsourcing services provider trimmed its annual revenue forecast.



Tesla was up 2.2 per cent after the company said it was in exploratory talks with the Shanghai municipal government to establish an electric vehicle manufacturing plant in China.



