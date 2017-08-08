Canada’s main stock index ended nearly flat on Tuesday as resource and technology shares weighed, offsetting positive earnings results and a deal in the gaming sector.

The Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index closed down 1.62 points, or 0.01 percent, at 15,256.35.

Stocks adjusted to what happened in U.S. markets on Monday, when Canada’s market was closed (for a public holiday), said John Kinsey, portfolio manager at Caldwell Securities.

BlackBerry Ltd declined 4.5 per cent to $11.41 after Goldman Sachs resumed coverage of the company with a sell rating on Monday. Goldman Sachs said rising competition in enterprise mobility outweighed BlackBerry’s automotive opportunities.

Software maker Open Text Corp fell 4.8 per cent to $41.55, while the overall technology group lost 1.6 percent.

The energy group fell 0.4 per cent as oil prices declined. Enbridge Inc fell 1.6 percent to $51.73 and TransCanada Corp lost 1.1 per cent to $63.44.

U.S. crude oil futures settled 22 cents lower at $49.17 a barrel as exports from key OPEC producers rose.

Pretium Resources Inc fell 8.7 per cent to $10.32 a share, while the overall materials group, which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, slipped 0.1 per cent.

Still, just four of the index’s 10 main groups ended in negative territory and the index closed above its 50-day moving average for the second straight session, which could signal a shift to a bullish trend.

“I think the U.S. is aiding it,” Mr. Kinsey said.

The Dow and the S&P 500 scaled new record highs intraday before closing lower after U.S. President Donald Trump warned he will counter North Korea with “fire and fury” if the country endangers the United States.

Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc gained 3.1 per cent to $19.74 after the company reported better-than-expected quarterly results and said it would hit its debt repayment target ahead of schedule.

Ritchie Bros Auctioneers rallied 8.0 per cent to $37.54 after it reported quarterly revenue that was better than forecast.

Great Canadian Gaming surged 18.0 per cent to $30.00 after it was announced that the casino operator and Brookfield Business Partners would acquire key Toronto area gaming assets and have exclusive rights to operate the assets for at least 22 years.

Brookfield Business shares rose 7.8 per cent to $38.05.

The industrials group, home to companies including Ritchie, and Brookfield Business, rose 0.4 per cent.

U.S. stocks closed lower on Tuesday after a late afternoon selling spree as investors fled for safety after Mr. Trump vowed to respond aggressively to any threats from North Korea.

“Trump’s response was aggressive and that’s why the market turned lower,” said Ken Polcari, Director of the NYSE floor division at O’Neil Securities.

Japan said on Tuesday it was possible that North Korea had already developed nuclear warheads and warned of an acute threat posed by its weapons programs as Pyongyang’s continues missile and nuclear tests in defiance of U.N. sanctions.

Investors, who took the North Korea report from Japan in their stride earlier in the day, lost their appetite for risk after Trump’s comments to reporters during his vacation at his golf club in New Jersey.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average ended down 33.08 points, or 0.15 per cent, at 22,085.34, snapping a 9-day streak of closing records.

The S&P 500 lost 5.99 points, or 0.24 per cent, to close at 2,474.92 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 13.31 points, or 0.21 per cent, to 6,370.46.

The CBOE Volatility Index, better known as the VIX and the most widely-followed barometer of expected near-term stock market volatility, closed at 10.96, its highest in about a month.

Ten out of the 11 major S&P 500 sectors ended lower after the comments with the only gains seen in the utilities sector , which is seen as a bond proxy because of its slow but predictable growth and dividends.

Utilities closed up 0.3 per cent while the materials sector was the S&P’s biggest loser with a 0.9-percent drop.

Trading volume also picked up in the late afternoon of what had been a sleepy summer session while the U.S. Congress is expected to be in recess until Sept 5.

The S&P hasn’t moved more than 0.5 per cent in one day since July and has fallen more than 1 percent only twice this year.

The financial sector index gave back gains after news California insurance regulator will probe whether Wells Fargo & Co and an insurance company harmed residents by selling insurance they did not need. Wells Fargo still ended up 0.3 per cent at $52.71.

Shares of Michael Kors ended up 21.5 per cent, after the luxury goods maker raised its full-year revenue forecast.

