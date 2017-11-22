The close: TSX near flat as telecom losses offset resource share gains

Canada's main stock index was little changed on Wednesday, hovering below a recent record high, as losses for industrial and telecommunication shares offset gains for resource stocks, which were boosted by higher commodity prices.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index closed down 3.07 points, or 0.02 percent, at 16,073.58.

Intraday gains for the index stalled just below its all-time high of 16,131.79 on Nov. 7.

Story continues below advertisement

The telecommunications group fell 0.8 percent, while industrials dipped 0.2 percent as Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Inc retreated 2.7 percent to C$32.46.

Five of the index's 10 main groups were in negative territory.

The energy group, which accounts for almost a fifth of the index's weight, climbed 0.4 percent as U.S. crude prices reached $58 for the first time since July 2015.

U.S. crude oil futures settled up 2.1 percent at $58.02 a barrel.

The largest percentage gainer on the TSX was NexGen Energy Ltd, which rose nearly 8 percent to C$3.38.

The move higher for oil was in part due to TransCanada Corp cutting crude flows from Canada into the United States. TransCanada fell nearly 2 percent to C$62.99.

The materials group, which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, added 0.5 percent.

Story continues below advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

Gold prices rose as the dollar fell on technical factors and weak U.S. economic data, and gold jumped more after the U.S. Federal Reserve released minutes of its latest meeting.

Wall Street ends little changed ahead of holiday break

U.S. stocks were little changed on Wednesday, with telecom services shares among the biggest movers while the energy sector rose in line with gains in crude oil.

Verizon and AT&T rose 2.0 per cent and 1.6 per cent respectively on bets they will benefit from the U.S. government's plan to rescind net neutrality rules put in place by the Obama administration.

These stocks are up "given the end is in sight for net neutrality as it had been defined in 2015," said Kim Forrest, senior equity research analyst at Fort Pitt Capital Group in Pittsburgh.

"They would be allowed to charge the originators of the data to more accurately reflect the speed and the volume of data."

Story continues below advertisement

With three Republican and two Democratic commissioners, the Federal Communications Commission is all but certain to approve the change.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Chief Executive Meg Whitman said she would step down in February, sending the company's shares down 7.2 per cent to $13.10.

HP Inc , which holds the computer and printer business that Whitman carved out of Hewlett Packard, lost 5.0 per cent after reporting an unimpressive profit.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average <.DJI> fell 64.65 points, or 0.27 per cent, to 23,526.18, the S&P 500 <.SPX> lost 1.95 points, or 0.08 per cent, to 2,597.08 and the Nasdaq Composite <.IXIC> added 4.88 points, or 0.07 per cent, to 6,867.36.

The S&P 500 energy index <.SPNY> rose 0.4 per cent as U.S. crude prices jumped 2.1 per cent. [O/R] Many Federal Reserve policymakers expect interest rates to be raised in the "near term," according to the minutes of the U.S. central bank's most recent policy meeting released on Wednesday. Stock investors were not surprised by the minutes and the market barely moved after their release.

"Not a lot of revelations came through in the Fed minutes," said John Velis, vice president of Global Macro Strategy at State Street Global Markets in Boston.

"Seems everyone is packed up."

Trading volumes were thin ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday on Thursday and an early close on Friday. About 5.18 billion shares changed hands in U.S. exchanges, compared with the 6.66 billion daily average over the last 20 sessions. Last year, volume during the session before Thanksgiving was 6.51 billion.

Shares of chipmaker Qualcomm rose 2.2 per cent after Reuters reported Broadcom is considering raising its offer to buy its larger rival by offering more of its own stock.

Tractor maker Deere & Co rose 4.3 per cent to $145.25 and touched a record high of $146.00 after reporting upbeat quarterly earnings and issuing a strong profit forecast for the year.

Advancing issues outnumbered declining ones on the NYSE by a 1.30-to-1 ratio; on Nasdaq, a 1.09-to-1 ratio favored advancers.

The S&P 500 posted 25 new 52-week highs and no new lows; the Nasdaq Composite recorded 151 new highs and 20 new lows.