The close: TSX notches 2-week high in broad-based rally

Canada's main stock index rose to a two-week high on Friday, led by financial and industrial shares after investor sentiment got a boost from solid U.S. jobs data, while energy and mining stocks climbed on higher commodity prices.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index closed up 80.39 points, or 0.5 per cent, at 16,096.07. Nine of the index's 10 main groups ended higher.

Kinder Morgan Canada was up 5 per cent at $17.48 after the country's energy regulator ruled it could sidestep some municipal permits for its Trans Mountain pipeline expansion.

Rogers Communications Inc. fell 1.3 per cent to $64.87, the heaviest weight on the index, after the cable and telecom company said its chairman would step down at the end of the year. He will be replaced by Edward Rogers, the son of the family-controlled company's founder Ted Rogers.

The energy group climbed 0.6 per cent, as oil prices edged higher, while the financials group gained 0.5 per cent.

Oil prices rose almost 2 per cent on Friday, helped by rising Chinese crude demand and threats of a strike in Africa's largest oil exporter. But U.S. prices fell 1.7 per cent on the week and Brent prices fell 0.5 per cent amid concerns that rising U.S. production could undermine OPEC-led supply cuts.

Brent crude settled up $1.20 or 1.9 per cent at $63.40 a barrel. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude settled up $57.36 a barrel, up 67 cents or 1.2 per cent.

Industrials rose 1 per cent, led by gains for the country's two main railway companies – CP Rail was up 2 per cent and CN Rail added 0.2 per cent, while the materials group, which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, added 0.6 per cent.

Among the most influential gainers on the index were diversified miner Teck Resources Ltd., which rose 1per cent to $29.59, and Lundin Mining rosse 4.3 per cent.

The health care sector rose 5 per cent as Valeant Pharmaceuticals rose 11.8 per cent. Canopy Growth and Aurora Cannabis rose about 6.4 per cent.

U.S. stocks ended higher on Friday, buoyed by a solid payrolls report that locked in expectations for an interest rate hike from the U.S. Federal Reserve next week and raised optimism about economic prospects in 2018.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 117.68 points, or 0.49 per cent, to 24,329.16, the S&P 500 gained 14.52 points, or 0.55 per cent, to 2,651.5 and the Nasdaq Composite added 27.24 points, or 0.4 per cent, to 6,840.08. The Dow and S&P both closed at record highs.

For the week, the S&P gained 0.35 per cent, the Dow added 0.4 per cent and the Nasdaq was off 0.11 per cent.

Technology stocks such as Microsoft, Apple and Oracle helped pace the advance, building on the rebound from the selloff in the sector earlier in the week.

Nonfarm payrolls rose by 228,000 jobs last month amid broad gains in hiring as the distortions from the recent hurricanes faded, Labor Department data showed, topping expectations calling for a rise by 200,000 jobs.

Average hourly earnings rose 0.2 per cent in November after dipping 0.1 per cent the prior month, but fell shy of the estimated 0.3 per cent rise.

"This was a fairway number: we're right down the middle of the fairway. When you look at the negative revision last month, that balances out the significant beat this morning," said Phil Orlando, chief equity strategist at Federated Investors in New York.

"Wage growth is moving solidly higher, but not excessively so."

The jobs data cemented expectations the Fed will raise rates at its meeting next week as traders now see a 96.2-per cent chance of a quarter-point hike, according to Thomson Reuters data.

U.S. President Donald Trump signed legislation to fund the federal government for two more weeks, averting a government shutdown while Congress negotiated a longer-term budget deal, temporarily removing a potential headwind for stocks.

Equities also got an early lift from an overnight divorce deal between Britain and the European Union, which paved the way for arduous talks on future trade ties.

Microsoft rose 2 per cent as the biggest boost to the S&P 500. The S&P technology sector was up 0.4 per cent and was on track for its fourth straight day of gains, erasing all of the nearly 2-per cent decline suffered by the sector to start the week.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals jumped 7.2 per cent and was the best performer on the S&P, after a report said hedge fund Elliott Management wanted the company to take steps to boost its stock price, including by exploring a sale.

Shares of American Outdoor Brands tumbled 9 per cent after the Smith & Wesson firearms maker provided a disappointing earnings forecast. Shares of peer Sturm Ruger also dropped 8 per cent.

