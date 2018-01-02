The close: TSX notches record high as resource shares climb

Canada's main stock index rose to a record high on Tuesday, the first trading day of the year, as the recent rally in commodity prices boosted energy and gold mining shares, while marijuana producers also climbed.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index ended up 100.86 points, or 0.62 per cent, at 16,309.99, a record-high close. Five of its 10 main sectors ended higher.

The energy group, which fell 12.6 per cent in 2017, climbed 2.3 per cent, helped by a 6.1 per cent gain for Cenovus Energy Inc to C$12.18.

U.S. crude oil futures settled slightly lower at $60.37 a barrel after reaching mid-2015 highs in early trading.

The materials group, which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, added 2.7 per cent. Barrick Gold rose 4.6 per cent to C$19.01 as gold extended its rally into the new year, touching late-September highs on a softer U.S. dollar.

Aurora Cannabis Inc jumped 23.1 per cent to C$11.82 after saying it sold cannabis worth C$3.1-million in November, its highest ever.

A string of other marijuana companies also gained as Canada moves to legalize the production, sale and consumption of recreational marijuana by July 2018, with Canopy Growth Co up 8.8 per cent to C$32.37 and Aphria Inc adding nearly 8.0 per cent to C$20.19.

The heavyweight financials group, which accounts for more than a third of the index's weight, slipped 0.1 per cent, with Brookfield Asset Management Inc off 1.5 per cent at C$53.89.

Wall Street begins 2018 with gains; tech drives momentum

U.S. stocks rose on Tuesday in the first session of the new year, pushing the S&P 500 and Nasdaq to record closing highs, as investors were optimistic that 2018 will bring more gains for the market.

Gains were driven the most by technology, but consumer discretionary, healthcare, energy and materials sectors were also up more than 1 per cent each.

Apple, Facebook, Alphabet and Microsoft pulled the technology index up 1.4 per cent, following a 37-per cent surge in 2017 that made it the best-performing S&P sector.

Major stock indexes had closed out 2017 with their best performances since 2013. Many investors say the rally could continue this year with help from the recently approved U.S. tax overhaul that is anticipated to boost profits as well as the economy.

"We're off to the races once again," said Stephen Massocca, senior vice president at Wedbush Securities in San Francisco.

"I don't expect the kind of moves we saw last year. But as long as monetary policy stays the way it is ... my view is stocks are going to have a decent year. And fiscal policy has become stimulative, as well, given the tax bill."

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 104.79 points, or 0.42 per cent, to 24,824.01, the S&P 500 gained 22.18 points, or 0.83 per cent, to 2,695.79 and the Nasdaq Composite added 103.51 points, or 1.5 per cent, to 7,006.90.

"Our best guess is the first quarter or half of the year can be OK as a continuation of last year," said Paul Nolte, portfolio manager at Kingsview Asset Management in Chicago.

But, he said, there are risks ahead. "Valuations are still stretched, interest rates are still rising, and those will provide headwinds to the market at some point."

The S&P consumer discretionary index was up 1.5 per cent, helped by a gain in Amazon.com of 1.7 per cent.

J.C. Penney, Nordstrom and Kohl's climbed after a bullish Citigroup note on the retail sector detailed benefits from the corporate tax cuts.

Energy shares were up even though oil prices dipped. Oil hovered near mid-2015 highs amid large anti-government rallies in major exporter Iran and ongoing supply cuts led by OPEC and Russia. The S&P energy index rose 1.8 per cent.

Shares of casino operators Wynn Resorts and Melco Resorts & Entertainment were down after a report showed lower-than-expected rise in Macau gambling revenue in December.

Abbott Labs jumped 3 per cent and hit an intraday record of $59.20 after two brokerages upgraded the company's stock to "overweight."

Shares of Allstate were down 2.7 per cent on a brokerage downgrade.

Advancing issues outnumbered declining ones on the NYSE by a 1.64-to-1 ratio; on Nasdaq, a 2.01-to-1 ratio favored advancers.