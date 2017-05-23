Canada’s main stock index rose on Tuesday, bolstered by bank stocks ahead of the release of earnings reports and a surge in BlackBerry Ltd shares, as trading resumed a day after the Victoria Day holiday.

The heavily weighted financials group rose 0.7 per cent, as investors braced for earnings reports this week from major banks.

Bank of Nova Scotia climbed 0.9 per cent to C$76.17 and Toronto Dominion Bank gained 0.8 per cent to C$63.57.

“The banks are up today on the expectation of a solid Q2,” said Cavan Yie, portfolio manager at Manulife Asset Management.

Yie expects loan growth, credit quality and capital markets activity to be supportive of bank earnings in the second quarter but is cautious about the outlook for earnings growth due to elevated house prices and household debt.

BlackBerry jumped 8.8 per cent to C$15.27 as investors raised expectations that the technology company’s cyber security and automotive software sectors will post strong growth, an analyst said.

This month’s global “ransomware” attack, dubbed WannaCry, has raised awareness of BlackBerry’s security software business, while Ford Motor Co said late Friday it would start using an “over the air” system to update software on its interactive touchscreen system, which runs on BlackBerry software.

The information technology group rose 1.1 per cent.

The Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index closed up 18.48 points, or 0.12 per cent, at 15,476.94.

Just four of the index’s 10 main groups rose, while resource shares were among those that weighed.

The energy group retreated 0.8 per cent even as oil prices climbed.

Canadian Natural Resources Ltd declined 1.7 per cent to C$41.28. Royal Dutch Shell Plc has decided to offload a roughly C$4.1-billion stake in the company that it acquired as part of a deal to retreat from Canada’s oil sands earlier this year, people familiar with the situation told Reuters.

U.S. crude oil prices settled 34 cents higher at $51.47 a barrel as expectations of an extension to OPEC-led supply cuts overshadowed a White House proposal to sell half of U.S. petroleum reserves.

The materials group, which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, lost 1.2 per cent as gold stocks lost some ground.

Gold futures fell 0.8 per cent to $1,250.6 an ounce as traders locked in profits after two weeks of gains.

Wall Street edges higher as investors assess Trump’s budget

Wall Street edged higher on Tuesday as investors digested President Donald Trump’s budget plan, but a drop in consumer discretionary stocks offset a boost from the financial sector.

While Tuesday’s economic data was weak, investors appeared relieved that President Donald Trump’s first full budget plan was largely as expected.

“There were no large surprises. The market is pleased with that,” said Wade Balliet, Chief Investment Strategist at Bank of the West.

Trump’s budget called for a hike in infrastructure and military spending, along with a raft of politically sensitive cuts, including to healthcare and food assistance programs for the poor, with the aim of chopping government spending by $3.6-trillion and balancing the budget over the next decade.

The S&P 500 was on track for its third straight day of gains and briefly topped 2,400 points for the first time since the markets’ plunge last Wednesday on concerns about the future of Trump’s presidency.

While the president is on an overseas trip, stocks were helped by the fact that a few days have passed without major new updates in a government probe on possible collusion between the Trump election campaign and Russia.

“With the President being away, with the news cycle slowing a little bit, investors have nibbled their way back in,” said Rick Meckler, president of LibertyView Capital Management in Jersey City, New Jersey.

“This market has had tremendous strength on the idea that the new administration is going to be able to push through a pro-business platform. To the extent it loses political credibility the market has had trouble holding these gains.”

At 3:09PM ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 59.6 points, or 0.29 per cent, to 20,954.43, the S&P 500 had gained 5.75 points, or 0.24 per cent, to 2,399.77 and the Nasdaq Composite had added 6.17 points, or 0.10 per cent, to 6,139.79.

Meanwhile, U.S. economic data showed new single-family home sales in April tumbled from near a nine-and-a-half-year high, while manufacturing activity for May fell to the lowest level since September.

The market appeared to have shrugged off news of a suicide attack in Britain. U.S. futures had slipped slightly on Monday evening, before recovering, on news of the attack that killed 22 people and wounded many more at a pop concert in the English city of Manchester.

Ten of the 11 major S&P 500 sectors were higher, with financials leading the gains.

Consumer discretionary was the biggest laggard with a 0.35 per cent drop, as auto part retailers weighed.

Autozone fell 10.6 per cent to $589.53 after the auto part retailer’s quarterly results missed expectations. Advance Auto Parts fell 4.4 per cent while O’Reilly Automotive fell 3.5 per cent and Genuine Parts shares fell 1.6 per cent.

Advancing issues outnumbered declining ones on the NYSE by a 1.65-to-1 ratio; on Nasdaq, a 1.17-to-1 ratio favored advancers.

The S&P 500 posted 49 new 52-week highs and 8 new lows; the Nasdaq Composite recorded 79 new highs and 54 new lows.

