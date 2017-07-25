Canada’s main stock index ended higher on Tuesday, boosted by gains for energy stocks and base metal miners as oil prices rallied and copper prices hit their highest in more than two years.

The Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed up 73.68 points, or 0.49 per cent, at 15,202.37. Eight of its 10 main sectors gained

The energy group climbed 2.8 per cent as oil prices jumped in the wake of a Saudi vow to reduce exports, while the materials group, which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, added 0.7 per cent.

The two sectors combine to account for more than half of the index’s weight, and have dragged it down so far this year.

With copper trading at its highest in five months, investors were buying up shares of some of Canada’s biggest miners of the metal, with First Quantum Minerals Ltd up 6.5 per cent to $14.00, Lundin Mining Corp adding 4.8 per cent to $8.38, and Hudbay Minerals Inc gaining 7.8 per cent to $9.35.

Amonh energy stocks, the most influential movers on the index included Cenovus Energy Inc., which jumped 6.6 per cent to $9.93, and Husky Energy Inc. , rising 3.6 per cent to $14.63. Suncor Energy Inc. rose 1.6 per cent to $38.98, while Canadian Natural Resources jumped 1.9 per cent to $38.04.

The S&P 500 climbed to an all-time high on Tuesday on a heavy day of corporate results highlighted by well-received reports from McDonald’s and Caterpillar and gains for bank shares.

The Nasdaq also managed to set a record high despite declines in Google parent Alphabet after its results. Alphabet shares ended down 2.9 percent.

Shares of McDonald’s rose 4.8 per cent after the fast-food chain reported strong global sales. Caterpillar shares surged 5.9 per cent after the heavy equipment maker raised its full-year outlook for the second time this year.

Those stocks spurred the Dow industrials, leaving the index close to record territory.

Data showing a jump in U.S. consumer confidence amid optimism over the labor market added to the bullish sentiment.

“It feels like people are maybe getting a little more optimistic that things are, if not improving dramatically, then at least holding pretty steady in the economy and that would be pretty good for stocks,” said William Delwiche, investment strategist at Baird in Milwaukee.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 100.26 points, or 0.47 per cent, to 21,613.43, the S&P 500 gained 7.17 points, or 0.29 per cent, to 2,477.08 and the Nasdaq Composite added 1.37 points, or 0.02 per cent, to 6,412.17.

Sectors that perform better during positive economic cycles led the way, with energy, materials and financials all rising at least 1 per cent.

Sharp gains in oil prices supported energy shares.

A bullish profit forecast from Citigroup boosted financials while a slightly steeper U.S. Treasury yield curve also added to positive tone for the interest-rate sensitive group.

The future path of interest rates will be in focus on Wednesday with the expected statement from the Federal Reserve.

Tuesday’s trading reflects anticipation that the Fed’s statement “won’t be too aggressive in terms of unwinding the balance sheet or laying out a path for more rate hikes,” said Bucky Hellwig, senior vice president at BB&T Wealth Management in Birmingham, Alabama. “You have low rates, low inflation, good earnings and we’re up 100 points on the Dow.”

The U.S. Senate narrowly agreed to open debate on a bill to repeal Obamacare, with investors attuned to the process in part for the implications for President Donald Trump’s domestic agenda, including tax cuts.

Healthcare was the worst-performing group, falling 0.7 per cent.

The market’s run to record highs, including a 10.7-per-cent rise for the S&P 500 in 2017, has left equities relatively expensive and investors counting on earnings to justify the valuations. The S&P 500 is trading around 18 times earnings estimates for the next 12 months, well above their long-term average of 15 times.

With more than one-fourth of the S&P 500 having reported results, earnings are now expected to have climbed 9.1 per cent in the second quarter, up from a projection of an 8-per-cent rise at the start of the month, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Not all earnings news was positive, as 3M Co shares dropped 5.1 per cent after the diversified manufacturer’s report. Eli Lilly shares dropped 3.0 per cent after the drugmaker outlined a lengthy delay for its experimental rheumatoid arthritis drug.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc shares jumped 14.7 per cent. Soaring metal prices and progress in a permit dispute with Indonesia buoyed the world’s biggest-publicly traded copper miner.

