The close: TSX rises most in 2 months as energy stocks rally

Canada's main stock index had its biggest one-day gain in more than two months on Thursday, boosted by rising energy stocks after OPEC members extended a production cut deal and a rise in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce after its earnings.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed up 99.76 points, or 0.62 per cent, at 16,067.48. Seven of its 10 main sectors ended higher, with the energy group up 2.2 per cent.
S&P hits record high close amid optimism over tax overhaul
The S&P 500 hit a record closing high on Thursday and the Dow broke above the 24,000 mark for the first time as investor bet that U.S. Republicans would pass a U.S. tax overhaul.
Based on the latest available data, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 331.53 points, or 1.38 per cent, to 24,272.21, the S&P 500 gained 21.51 points, or 0.82 per cent, to 2,647.58 and the Nasdaq Composite added 49.63 points, or 0.73 per cent, to 6,873.97.
The Globe invites you to share your views. Please stay on topic and be respectful to everyone. For more information on our commenting policies and how our community-based moderation works, please read our Community Guidelines and our Terms and Conditions.
Please note that our commenting partner Civil Comments is closing down. As such we will be implementing a new commenting partner in the coming weeks. As of December 20th, 2017 we will be shutting down commenting on all article pages across our site while we do the maintenance and updates. We understand that commenting is important to our audience and hope to have a technical solution in place January 2018.
Discussion loading… ✨