The close: TSX rises most in 2 months as energy stocks rally

Canada's main stock index had its biggest one-day gain in more than two months on Thursday, boosted by rising energy stocks after OPEC members extended a production cut deal and a rise in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce after its earnings.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed up 99.76 points, or 0.62 per cent, at 16,067.48. Seven of its 10 main sectors ended higher, with the energy group up 2.2 per cent.

S&P hits record high close amid optimism over tax overhaul

The S&P 500 hit a record closing high on Thursday and the Dow broke above the 24,000 mark for the first time as investor bet that U.S. Republicans would pass a U.S. tax overhaul.

Based on the latest available data, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 331.53 points, or 1.38 per cent, to 24,272.21, the S&P 500 gained 21.51 points, or 0.82 per cent, to 2,647.58 and the Nasdaq Composite added 49.63 points, or 0.73 per cent, to 6,873.97.