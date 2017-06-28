Canada’s main stock index ended higher on Wednesday, boosted by strong gains for the country’s biggest banks as bond yields jumped with a more hawkish tone from the Bank of Canada.

The Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed up 74.36 points, or 0.49 per cent, at 15,355.58. The financials group, which accounts for more than a third of the index’s weight, gained 0.9 per cent.

Royal Bank of Canada was up 1 per cent at $95.06 and Bank of Montreal gained 1.4 per cent to $95.98.

Interest rate cuts in 2015 have done their job, two top Bank of Canada policymakers said on Wednesday in separate appearances that ramped up market expectations for a rate hike in July.

Governor Stephen Poloz and Deputy Governor Lynn Patterson both said the worst is now behind Canada after the central bank’s rate cuts two years ago helped the economy weather weak oil prices, suggesting it is now time to end the ultra-low interest rate environment.

“It does look as though those cuts have done their job. But we’re just approaching a new interest rate decision so I don’t want to prejudge,” Mr. Poloz said in a European interview published by CNBC on Wednesday

Wall Street rallied sharply on Wednesday, with the S&P 500 scoring its biggest one-day percentage gain in about two months, as financial and tech stocks led a broad market rebound.

The Nasdaq posted its best session since Nov. 7, the day before the U.S. presidential election.

The benchmark S&P had suffered its biggest one-day drop in about six weeks on Tuesday after a healthcare bill was delayed in the U.S. Senate.

The healthcare legislation is the first major plank of President Trump’s domestic policy agenda, with investors eager for him to move onto his other plans including tax cuts, infrastructure spending and deregulation.

Investors may be reevaluating the impact of the Senate’s delay on the market and Trump’s agenda, said Rick Meckler, president of LibertyView Capital Management in Jersey City, NJ.

“The market has had trouble really appreciating, but it has had even more trouble declining,” Mr. Meckler said. “It seems like any negative period is very quickly met with new buyers.”

“Interest rates are still very low and a lot of investors see little opportunity to invest anywhere but in stocks,” he added.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 143.95 points, or 0.68 per cent, to 21,454.61, the S&P 500 gained 21.31 points, or 0.88 per cent, to 2,440.69 and the Nasdaq Composite added 87.79 points, or 1.43 per cent, to 6,234.41.

The small-cap Russell 2000 ended up 1.6 percent.

Financials were the best performing S&P sector, rising 1.6 per cent.

Bank stocks including JP Morgan Chase and Bank of America helped boost the S&P 500, both rising more than 2 per cent. The interest rate-sensitive group was helped by an increase in yields for 10-year Treasuries and by a widening spread between shorter- and longer-dated U.S. bonds.

“We have had the statements from various Fed officials that they are still on board with the tightening cycle and that has been a big driver for finance names,” said Peter Jankovskis, co-chief investment officer at OakBrook Investments LLC in Lisle, Illinois.

The stocks were also rising ahead of stress test results expected from the Federal Reserve that could pave the way for the banks to return more capital to shareholders.

Tech stocks gained 1.3 per cent, surging back from their worst day in more than two weeks. The sector has led the S&P 500’s 9-per-cent gain this year, but has pulled back recently as some investors question whether the group is too expensive.

The tech-heavy Nasdaq bounced off its 50-day moving average.

With second-quarter corporate earnings set to begin in earnest, investors are looking for results to support equity valuations. The S&P 500 is trading at nearly 18 times forward earnings estimates, well above its long-term average of 15 times.

In earnings news, General Mills shares rose 1.6 pe rcent after the Cheerios cereal maker reported a better-than-expected quarterly profit.

Staples shares rose 8.4 per cent. The company will announce its sale to private equity firm Sycamore Partners, a person familiar with the matter said on condition of anonymity.

The euro hit a one-year high against the dollar on Wednesday and the British pound rallied on bets that Europe’s and Britain’s central banks are preparing to scale back economic stimulus, while bank stocks led a rebound on Wall Street.

The dollar index slid as Bank of England Governor Mark Carney said a debate on the need to raise interest rates is due “in the coming months,” adding to a hawkish tone out of the European Central Bank on Tuesday.

Mr. Carney’s remarks convinced traders that European monetary policy was shifting in a more hawkish direction, analysts said.

The monetary policy comments out of Europe and Britain come as the U.S. Senate delayed a healthcare legislation vote, a move seen as pushing back the timeline for other items of President Donald Trump’s agenda including a tax overhaul regarded as essential to support lofty stock valuations on Wall Street.

“Prospects for infrastructure spending and tax reform are fading by the minute” after the delayed healthcare vote, said Karl Schamotta, director of global product and market strategy at Cambridge Global Payments in Toronto.

U.S. economic data released on Wednesday showed contracts to buy previously owned homes unexpectedly fell in May, the third straight monthly decline, while mortgage applications fell the most in six months last week.

U.S. stocks recovered most of their broad losses from the previous session, however. Bank stocks led the way, supported by a steeper Treasury yield curve .

The pan-European STOXX 600 index lost 0.04 per cent with gains in bank shares limiting the loss, while MSCI’s gauge of stocks across the globe gained 0.67 per cent.

Emerging market stocks lost 0.31 per cent. MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan closed 0.17 per cent lower, while Japan’s Nikkei lost 0.47 per cent.

Analysts said comments by ECB President Mario Draghi on Tuesday, seen as hawkish, continued to support the euro even as sources said on Wednesday that he had intended to signal tolerance for a period of weaker inflation, not imminent policy tightening.

“There is a bigger story here that has to do with the repricing in general of monetary policy expectations,” said Alvise Marino, FX strategist at Credit Suisse in New York.

“There is a bit of a concern in the markets about the fact that the balance of monetary policy expectations is moving a little bit in a more hawkish direction in Europe, and you’ve seen that with the BOE, you’ve seen that with the ECB.”

The dollar index fell 0.38 per cent, with the euro up 0.36 percent to $1.1378.

Sterling rallied against the greenback off of Carney’s comments and was last trading at $1.2927, up 0.88 per cent on the day.

The Japanese yen strengthened 0.10 per cent versus the greenback at 112.27 per dollar.

Oil futures climbed to their highest in more than a week despite a surprise build in U.S. crude inventories, as buyers were encouraged by a small weekly decrease in U.S. production.

U.S. crude rose 1.11 per cent to $44.73 per barrel and Brent was last at $47.54, up 1.32 percent on the day.

The back end of the U.S. Treasury yield curve rose after Carney’s comments.

Benchmark 10-year Treasury notes were down fell 6/32 in price to yield 2.2191 percent, from 2.198 per cent late on Tuesday.

The 30-year bond last fell 21/32 in price to yield 2.7743 per cent, from 2.744 percent on Tuesday.

Spot gold added 0.2 per cent to $1,249.43 an ounce. U.S. gold futures gained 0.23 percent to $1,249.80 an ounce.

Copper rose 0.36 per cent to $5,879.00 a tonne.

Report Typo/Error