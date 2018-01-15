The close: TSX rises with pot stocks and gold miners

Canada's main stock index ended higher on Monday, boosted by sharp jumps for cannabis stocks after a sell-off last week and by gains for major gold miners as the price of the precious metal hit a four-month high.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed up 63.63 points, or 0.39 percent, at 16,371.81. Seven of its 10 main sectors rose.

Among the index's most influential gainers were its biggest gold miners and marijuana producers, with Goldcorp Inc. rising 6.8 per cent to $19.10, Torex Gold Resources Inc., up 7.8 per cent to $12.61 and Canopy Growth Corp. jumping 12.8 per cent to $36.50.

The price of gold hit a four-month high as the U.S. dollar slumped, while cannabis companies were bouncing back after heavy falls late last week.

Cannabis companies have broadly jumped in recent months as Canada moves towards legalizing recreational use, but investors booked some profits last week after the U.S. federal government rescinded an order that had eased enforcement of federal law in states where the drug has been made legal.

Aurora Cannabis Inc. rose 11.4 per cent to $11.50 and Aphria Inc. surged 20.4 per cent to $21.70.

Financials gained 0.2 per cent, with Sun Life Financial Inc. up 2.8 per cent to $53.78 and Manulife Financial Inc. rising 0.8 to $27.42. Bank of Nova Scotia fell 0.5 per cent to $81.71

BlackBerry Ltd, which launched new cybersecurity software which identifies vulnerabilities in programs used in self-driving cars, ended 2.8 per cent higher at $17.48.

The energy group climbed 0.4 per cent as oil prices hovered near a three-year high.

Other prominent stocks to fall on Monday included Magna International Inc., down 1.9 per cent to $73, and Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc., down 1 per cent to $64.45.

The Canadian dollar strengthened to a nearly one-week high against its U.S. counterpart on Monday as the greenback broadly fell and investors braced for a potential interest rate increase by the Bank of Canada this week.

The loonie was trading at $1.2425 to the greenback, or 80.48 U.S. cents, up 0.3 per cent. The currency touched its strongest since Tuesday at $1.2403.

The central bank will kick off 2018 by raising interest rates, buoyed by robust job growth, even as uncertainty around the fate of the North American Free Trade Agreement lingers, a Reuters poll found.

"It is not so much the actual move this week that is going to cause the market reaction, it is the narrative around it and what does that mean for the future path of rates," said Scott Lampard, head of global markets at HSBC Bank Canada.

Money markets expect a rate increase on Wednesday and at least two more by the end of the year.

But the central bank may raise rates at a slower pace than that due to worries about the impact of higher interest rates on heavily indebted consumers, Lampard said.

Canadian household debt as a share of income reached a record high of 171.1 per cent in the third quarter.

The U.S. dollar fell against a basket of major currencies as expectations that the European Central Bank will tighten monetary policy helped boost the euro.

Speculators have raised bullish bets on the Canadian dollar for the first time in three weeks, data from the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission and Reuters calculations showed on Friday.

Lending to Canadian small businesses perked up in November after declining for the past six months, data showed.

Resales of Canadian homes rose 4.5 per cent in December from November, the fifth straight monthly rise, likely because activity was pulled forward to avoid mortgage rule changes that hit in January, the Canadian Real Estate Association said.

Oil hovered near a three-year high above $70 a barrel on Monday on signs that production cuts by OPEC and Russia are tightening supplies, although analysts warned of a "red flag" due to surging U.S. production.

International benchmark Brent crude futures last traded 29 cents higher at $70.16, having risen to a high of $70.37 a barrel earlier in the session.

U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures gained 51 cents at $64.81 a barrel. Both benchmarks hit levels not seen since December 2014, although trading was thin due to a holiday in the United States.

A production-cutting pact between the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries, Russia and other producers has given a strong tailwind to oil prices.

Growing signs of a tightening market after a three-year rout have bolstered confidence among traders and analysts.

"It's catching a lot of people by surprise and I think (prices) are sustainable," said Phil Flynn, an analyst at Price Futures Group. "We're seeing the reality of strong demand and declining supplies."

Despite a U.S. holiday, the U.S. dollar dominated trading on Monday as it headed for a fourth day of declines, weakening against every major currency. The euro's jump weighed on European stocks, while gold gained.

Bloomberg's dollar index approached its lowest level in three years as the euro extended gains that have pushed it to the strongest since 2014. The Stoxx Europe 600 Index struggled, ending lower as the common currency provided a headwind to the region's exporter-heavy gauge. Mexico's peso was the big outperformer as emerging currencies gained, while the yuan touched a two-year high as the People's Bank of China raised the currency's fixing. West Texas oil fluctuated before climbing for a sixth day.

The dollar remains under pressure after capping five straight weeks of declines, even against a backdrop of solid U.S. growth. Traders appear to be more excited by potentially hawkish policy shifts from central banks in Europe and Japan, the improving political outlook in the euro area, and the synchronized nature of global expansion that's also propelling emerging-market economies and assets.

The common currency -- which already has momentum after last week's progress toward a German government -- got a further boost as economists polled in a monthly Bloomberg survey bumped up their 2018 outlook for euro-area growth to 2.2 pe rcent. That's close to the decade-high 2.4-per-cent pace estimated for last year.

Meanwhile, the German central bank's decision to include the Chinese yuan in its own reserves was another factor dragging on the dollar. Amid greenback weakness, currencies and equities in developing nations rallied. The peso benefited after reports the U.S. was softening its stance toward Nafta talks.

The Stoxx Europe 600 Index declined 0.2 per cent. The MSCI World Index of developed countries climbed 0.4 per cent, reaching the highest on record with its 11th consecutive advance. The MSCI Emerging Market Index climbed 0.1 per cent to it's highest level since 2008. Futures on the S&P 500 Index increased 0.2 per cent to the highest on record.

With files from Bloomberg News