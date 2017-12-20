The close: TSX rises with resource stocks, BlackBerry jumps

Canada's main stock index ended higher on Wednesday, boosted by a jump in shares of technology company BlackBerry Ltd. after reporting a surprise earnings beat and gains for natural resource stocks on higher commodity prices.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed up 26.32 points, or 0.16 per cent, at 16,159.67.

BlackBerry jumped as much as 13.6 per cent to its highest since May, 2013 after beating analysts' earnings estimates with strong business software sales and licensing revenue. It was last up 11.6 per cent at $15.59.

Story continues below advertisement

That gain boosted the technology sector, which was up 1.4 per cent, but six of the other 10 main groups in the index fell.

After slipping early, energy stocks rebounded, sitting up 1.9 per cent with higher oil prices.

Encana Corp. jumped 7.2 per cent to $15.46, while Crescent Point Energy Corp. was up 5 per cent to $8.95. Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. rose 0.9 per cent to $43.90. Meanwhile, Imperial Oil fell 1.4 per cent to $38.05.

Telecommunications stocks fell 0.8 per cent with BCE Inc. down 1.5 per cent to $60.40 and Telus Corp. falling 0.85 per cent to $47.60.

Consumer staples were down 0.6 per cent.

The heavyweight financials group was down 0.2 per cent and the materials group, which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, added 1.2 per cent.

Wall Street's main indexes dipped on Wednesday after both houses of Congress approved a long-anticipated tax overhaul.

Story continues below advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 28.1 points, or 0.11 per cent, to 24,726.65, the S&P 500 lost 2.22 points, or 0.08 per cent, to 2,679.25 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 2.89 points, or 0.04 per cent, to 6,960.96.

The Republican-controlled U.S. House of Representatives gave final approval to a sweeping tax bill, which will be the largest overhaul of the U.S. tax code in 30 years. The Senate had already voted in favour of the bill.

The proposed changes include cutting the corporate tax rate to 21 per cent from 35 per cent from Jan. 1, which could boost company earnings and pave the way for higher dividends and stock buybacks.

The S&P 500 has climbed about 4.5 per cent since mid-November, led by a rally in sectors such as transport, banks and others that are expected to benefit the most from lower taxes.

Some analysts say the market has reached an end-of-year lull, given stocks have already priced in approval of the tax bill.

"[The market] rallied hard last week on the assumption that the tax reform package would pass, which it did," said Stephen Massocca, senior vice president at Wedbush Securities in San Francisco. "The last looming issue is the potential of a government shutdown, but the Democrats appear to be retreating from the whole thing."

Story continues below advertisement

Four of the 11 major S&P sectors were higher, led by a 1.4 per cent gain in energy. Energy stocks were fuelled as oil prices rose about 1 per cent, supported by a larger-than-expected drop in U.S. inventories.

Telecoms also saw an increase of 0.6 per cent. The sector is considered by some analysts to be the biggest beneficiary of lower taxes. AT&T gained 1.3 per cent.

FedEx shares were last up 3.5 per cent and earlier in the session touched a record high, a day after it reported its results and gave its forecast.

Technology stocks, expected to benefit the least from lower taxes, were down 0.09 per cent on the S&P 500. Chipmaker Micron was up 4 per cent after announcing strong results and forecast.

The consumer staples index fell 0.4 per cent, weighed by a 2.5 per cent slide in Philip Morris. Reuters reported former Philip Morris employees detailed irregularities in clinical trials for the company's e-cigarette, due to be voted on by the U.S. FDA next year.

Reuters