 Skip to main content

The Globe and Mail

The close: TSX slips as energy, industrial shares fall

The close: TSX slips as energy, industrial shares fall

A TSX tote board is pictured in Toronto, on Dec. 31, 2012. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was down 45.82 points to 15,196.06, after 90 minutes of trading.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn

The Canadian Press

Reuters
For Subscribers

Canada's main stock index ended slightly lower on Tuesday, weighed by the industrial and energy sectors as oil prices fell and appetite for global stocks faltered.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed down 25.41 points, or 0.17 per cent, at 15,216.47.

Wall Street ends up for third straight session; inflation data ahead

Story continues below advertisement

Wall Street climbed on Tuesday for a third straight session, buoyed by Amazon.com and Apple, while investors focused on inflation data on Wednesday that could upset the market's fragile recovery – or clear the way for more gains.

Based on the latest available data, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 39.18 points, or 0.16 per cent, to 24,640.45, the S&P 500 gained 6.97 points, or 0.26 per cent, to 2,662.97 and the Nasdaq Composite added 31.55 points, or 0.45 per cent, to 7,013.51.

Report an error
As of December 20, 2017, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles as we switch to a new provider. We are behind schedule, but we are still working hard to bring you a new commenting system as soon as possible. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.