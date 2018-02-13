The close: TSX slips as energy, industrial shares fall

Canada's main stock index ended slightly lower on Tuesday, weighed by the industrial and energy sectors as oil prices fell and appetite for global stocks faltered.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed down 25.41 points, or 0.17 per cent, at 15,216.47.

Wall Street ends up for third straight session; inflation data ahead

Story continues below advertisement

Wall Street climbed on Tuesday for a third straight session, buoyed by Amazon.com and Apple, while investors focused on inflation data on Wednesday that could upset the market's fragile recovery – or clear the way for more gains.

Based on the latest available data, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 39.18 points, or 0.16 per cent, to 24,640.45, the S&P 500 gained 6.97 points, or 0.26 per cent, to 2,662.97 and the Nasdaq Composite added 31.55 points, or 0.45 per cent, to 7,013.51.