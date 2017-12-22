The close: TSX slips, but scores biggest weekly gain in months

Canada's benchmark stock index slipped on Friday but notched its sharpest weekly gain in almost three months, as big banks and some miners pulled back.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index ended down 17.36 points, or 0.11 per cent, at 16,165.27.

It gained 0.8 per cent over the course of the week, its sharpest weekly gain since last November, after notching a fresh all-time high on Monday.

Six of the index's 10 main sectors closed lower, although most of the moves were marginal in lower volumes ahead of the Christmas holiday break, which closes Canadian markets next Monday and Tuesday.

The energy group retreated 0.1 per cent, while the financials group slipped 0.3 per cent as data showed economic growth stalled in October.

Among the most influential decliners on the index was First Majestic Silver Corp , which fell 9.3 per cent to $8.82 after Bank of Montreal analysts cut the stock to "underperform" and lowered its price target.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd declined 2.8 per cent to $17.12, while the overall materials group, which includes precious and base metal miners and fertilizer companies, added 0.4 per cent.

The Canadian dollar headed into 2018 stuck in the middle of a recent range, with traders and economists torn on whether the Bank of Canada will hike rates in January or wait until March or April, and whether it will out-tighten the Fed over time.

The loonie was little changed against the greenback on Friday as trade wound down ahead of the Christmas break, with stalled economic growth data for October challenging inflation, trade and retail sales data from earlier in the week that had made a January hike a 50:50 call.

The Canadian central bank raised rates twice in 2017, in July and September, while the U.S. Federal Reserve hiked in March, June, and December.

"What the market seems to be pricing now, as best as I can tell, is that Bank of Canada is going to actually out-hike the Fed next year and flatten the gap in cash rates to zero," said Daniel Katzive, head of North American currency strategy at BNP Paribas, adding that seemed "aggressive given the NAFTA uncertainty."

Negotiators for Canada, the United States and Mexico will meet in Montreal from Jan. 23-28 for North American Free Trade Agreement talks on thorny subjects such as autos, dispute settlement and an expiry clause, while the Bank of Canada's next rate decision is due on Jan. 17.

The Canadian dollar was trading at $1.2733 to the greenback, or 78.54 U.S. cents, slightly stronger on the day. It traded between $1.2697 and $1.2797, and was up more than 1 per cent on the week.

BNP Paribas' Katzive said their models point to long-term equilibrium at $1.27, and to push outside $1.25-$1.30 would require one of the central banks to significantly out-tighten the other. Along with a neutral view on range-bound oil, that made him "quite aggressively neutral on the dollar-Canada outlook," he said.

Wall Street's major indexes dipped on Friday in low trading volume before the holiday weekend as several blue-chip stocks slipped, including Nike.

Nike Inc shares fell 2.3 per cent after the company forecast muted growth in current-quarter revenue, reflecting its struggles in the North American market.

UnitedHealth Group Inc was down 0.8 per cent after the health insurer agreed to buy Chilean healthcare company Banmedica SA for $2.8-billion.

Investors are winding down ahead of Christmas on Monday, when the market will be closed.

"It's been a strong week," said Mark Luschini, chief investment strategist at Janney Montgomery Scott in Philadelphia. "Whether the market is up a little bit or down a little bit is not indicative of larger trends ... It's easy to push things around when not many people are trading."

Indeed, major Wall Street indexes were on track to end the week higher, buoyed by a historic overhaul of the U.S. tax code.

President Donald Trump signed Republicans' massive $1.5-trillion tax overhaul into law on Friday and also approved a short-term spending bill that averts a possible government shutdown.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 28.23 points, or 0.11 percent, to 24,754.06, the S&P 500 lost 1.23 points, or 0.05 per cent, to 2,683.34 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 5.40 points, or 0.08 per cent, to 6,959.96.

For the week, the Dow rose 0.42 percent, the S&P gained 0.29 per cent and the Nasdaq added 0.34 percent.

Wildly volatile bitcoin plunged below $12,000, losing around a third of its market value in five days, before rebounding to above $14,000. Companies that have been riding the bitcoin wave were hit hard by the cryptocurrency's slump.

Long Blockchain Corp, Overstock.com Inc, Riot Blockchain Inc and Marathon Patent Group Inc tumbled between 2 per cent and 15 per cent. But even with Friday's losses, their share prices are higher now than before the companies ventured into bitcoin.

Data on Friday showed U.S. consumer spending went up in November and shipments of key capital goods orders increased for the 10th straight month, confirming strong economic momentum.

The benchmark S&P has climbed about 20 per cent this year and is on track for its best performance since 2013 on solid corporate earnings, strong economic fundamentals, upcoming cuts to corporate tax rates and hopes of looser regulations.

Real estate led the S&P 500 in gains, with a 0.7-per-cent rise. Health was the biggest decliner, falling 0.3 per cent.

Celgene Corp shares fell 1.4 per cent after the company's follicular lymphoma regimen failed in a clinical trial.

Major global stock indexes slipped slightly on Friday as a drop in shares of Nike and UnitedHealth helped offset any gains, while Spanish bond yields rose and European stocks briefly stumbled after separatists prevailed in a Catalan election.

Nike shares dropped more than 4 per cent after it forecast muted current-quarter revenue growth, highlighting its struggles to regain market share in North America from Adidas.

UnitedHealth slid 0.7 per cent after the health insurer agreed to buy Chilean healthcare company Banmedica SA for $2.8-billion.

Despite the dip, Wall Street ended the week higher after rallying sharply ahead of a $1.5-trillion tax cut bill that passed in Washington on Wednesday. U.S. President Donald Trump signed the tax overhaul into law on Friday.

Stock markets around the world shot higher as the law, seen as boosting corporations and leading to economic growth, advanced through both chambers of the Republican-dominated Congress.

"We're in a bullish phase and investors have things to feel good about," said Andres Bakhos, managing director at Janlyn Capital LLC in Bernardsville, NJ.

Investors were also winding down ahead of the Christmas holiday on Monday.

"Volumes in the stock market are down 28 per cent," said Michael Antonelli, managing director, institutional sales trading at Robert W. Baird in Milwaukee.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 48.91 points, or 0.2 percent, to 24,733.38, the S&P 500 lost 2.78 points, or 0.10 percent, to 2,681.79 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 8.01 points, or 0.11 percent, to 6,957.35.

MSCI's gauge of stocks across the globe gained 0.02 per cent.

In Europe, the premium investors demand for holding Spanish bonds over top-rated German peers fell to its lowest in almost three months as Catalonia held an independence election.

The euro dipped to $1.1817 early in the day, before trimming its losses to trade at $1.1835.

Spanish stocks were among the biggest losers, confirming analyst expectations that any shake-out from the Catalonia vote would be mostly confined to Spain.

Europe's common currency, though, was still up nearly 13 per cent so far this year, on track for its best yearly performance in 14 years.

U.S. Treasury yields, which reached a nine-month peak after the American tax vote, pushed slightly higher as investors hung up their hats before Christmas.

The yield curve, while mildly flatter on the day, was on track for its largest weekly steepening since July following the bill's passage, which was seen as hastening the pace of interest rate increases.

Investors appeared to brush off U.S. data on durable goods orders, personal spending, new home sales and consumer sentiment.

Next week, investors will watch for the release of December U.S. consumer confidence survey data. Economists polled by Reuters expect it to decline from its strongest levels since late 2000.

In cryptocurrencies, bitcoin once again became the most eye-catching mover, this time because of losses. Bitcoin plunged as much as 25 per cent on the day at one point to below $12,000, having lost a third of its value since Sunday.

Oil prices rose in light volumes on Friday, steadying near their highest levels since 2015 on pledges from OPEC leader Saudi Arabia and non-OPEC Russia that any exit from crude output cuts would be gradual.

Brent crude futures, the international benchmark for oil prices, ended the session up 35 cents at $65.25 a barrel, its highest close since June 2015.

U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures settled 11 cents higher at $58.47 a barrel. WTI has also been touching values not seen since mid-2015 over the past two months.

Both contracts settled one hour early due to the upcoming Christmas holiday. Market liquidity was also drying up on Friday as traders closed positions ahead of the Christmas and New Year breaks.

About 280,000 front-month U.S. crude futures changed hands while front-month Brent crude futures saw the lowest trade volumes in about seven months, excluding expiration days.

"I think the market is looking balanced overall but think the risk remains to the upside in Brent spreads due to continued price appreciation," said Scott Shelton, a broker at ICAP in Durham, North Carolina.

"Traders who are flat and waiting for a dip will come in on the first trading day of the month in January in 2018 with a fresh P&L wondering if $60 WTI and $66 Brent are buys or not."

Oil prices have recovered in the past year on the back of oil production cuts by OPEC, Russia and other producers, helping reduce the global inventory overhang.