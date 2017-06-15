World stock indexes fell on Thursday as technology shares extended their recent selloff, while the prospect of tighter monetary policy in the United States and Britain pushed up the U.S. dollar.



High global inventories and doubts about OPEC’s ability to implement agreed production cuts pressured oil prices.



The Federal Reserve on Wednesday raised interest rates, as widely expected, and signalled another hike could follow this year. Its statement and comments by Fed Chair Janet Yellen afterward prompted some investor concerns the central bank’s tone was hawkish.



“When you look at the economic data, it really doesn’t point to an aggressive Fed. But you listen to the comments yesterday, and they’re still on the aggressive side as far as raising rates,” said Paul Nolte, portfolio manager at Kingsview Asset Management in Chicago.



In a sign that the squeeze on consumers may get tighter before long, three Bank of England policymakers voted to raise rates against five for keeping rates on hold. Economists polled by Reuters had expected a 7-1 vote in favour of no change.



The recent sell-off in tech shares resulted in part by investors trying to take profits in an area that has led market gains this year and has fuelled concern about stretched valuations in the overall market.



Canada’s main stock index fell to a new 6-month low on Thursday, tracking global markets that fell on concerns over the pace of economic growth, while the energy and materials groups were squeezed by lower prices for oil and gold.



The Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed down 9.71 points, or 0.06 per cent, at 15,160.42 after paring some earlier losses. Just three of the index’s 10 main groups ended lower.



The influential energy group, which had see-sawed between gains and losses in morning trading, retreated 1.7 per cent, as oil prices touched a six-week low.



Canadian Natural Resources fell 1.4 per cent to $36.84, while Cenovus Energy lost 4.4 per cent to $10.47.



The materials group, which includes miners, fertilizer and lumber companies, lost 0.8 per cent as metal prices, including copper and gold, fell. Barrick Gold retreated 1.6 per cent to $20.76.



Teck Resources Ltd. fell 3.8 per cent to $21.58 after lowering its second-quarter coal price forecast.



Alternative lender Home Capital Group was one of the few bright spots that offset some of the group’s declines. Shares rose 12.7 per cent to $13.67 after the company reported late on Wednesday it had reached a settlement agreement with the Ontario Securities Regulator accepting responsibility for misleading investors about problems with its mortgage underwriting procedures. Shares surged as much as 19.3 per cent to $14.47 in early trading.



In New York, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 14.32 points, or 0.07 per cent, to 21,360.24, the S&P 500 lost 5.39 points, or 0.22 per cent, to 2,432.53 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 29.39 points, or 0.47 per cent, to 6,165.50.



The S&P technology sector fell 0.5 per cent, continuing a slide that began last Friday, although it had been down more earlier.



Apple shares fell 0.6 per cent while Google parent Alphabet dropped 0.8 per cent after separate bearish analysts reports on the two tech heavyweights.



The consumer discretionary sector dropped 0.5 per cent, as Amazon.com shares fell 1.3 per cent. Nike was off 3.2 per cent after the company said it would cut about 2 per cent of its global workforce and eliminate a quarter of its shoe styles.



Tech and consumer discretionary have been among the sectors that have charged the benchmark S&P 500’s 8.5-per-cent rally this year.



“You seem to be losing some momentum in the big growth names that have led the market so far this year,” said Walter Todd, chief investment officer at Greenwood Capital Associates in Greenwood, SC. “At the same time, the economic data has just not been good enough to get investors excited about buying into other areas of the market.”



The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index ended down 0.3 per cent and MSCI’s gauge of stocks across the globe fell 0.9 per cent.



The U.S. dollar rose to its highest in more than two weeks as solid readings on the U.S. economy helped strengthen the case for the Fed to continue tightening.



The number of Americans filing unemployment claims fell more than expected last week, suggesting slack in the labor market was shrinking, and the Philadelphia Fed business conditions for June beat expectations after a strong reading in May.



The reports followed weak inflation data on Wednesday.



The dollar index, which tracks the U.S. currency against six major peers, was last up 0.6 per cent, and rose as high as 97.557, its highest since May 30.



The stronger-than-expected U.S. economic data also boosted U.S. Treasury yields, with two-year yields touching their highest in three months. But most yields remained depressed after their biggest plunge in a month Wednesday.



U.S. two-year yields hit 1.368 per cent, their highest in three months.



Oil prices settled more than half a percent lower on Thursday after hitting a six-month lows, as high global inventories fed fears that rising crude production in Nigeria, Libya and the United States will feed the global supply glut despite output cuts from OPEC and other producing countries.



Saudi Arabia’s oil exports are expected to fall below 7 million barrels per day this summer, according to industry sources familiar with the matter, and Russian oil exports were seen as broadly flat in the third quarter.



Still, Brent crude fell to a session low of $46.70 a barrel, its weakest since May 5 and near six-month lows. It settled down 8 cents at $46.92 a barrel.



U.S. crude settled down 27 cents at $44.46, after touching a six-month low of $44.32 a barrel.



Oil has slumped despite output cuts of 1.8 million barrels a day by the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and non-OPEC producers including Russia. On May 25, the countries said they agreed to extend the cuts nine months through next March. Yet crude prices have slid about 12 per cent since that day as other countries have boosted output.



“Libya and Nigeria have brought more oil online and that’s really hindering” OPEC’s efforts, said Tariq Zahir, crude trader and managing member at Tyche Capital Advisors in New York.

