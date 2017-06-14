Canada’s main stock index slumped on Wednesday to its lowest close in six months as energy stocks were hit by a sharp retreat in the price of oil and loyalty program company Aimia fell sharply after suspending its dividend payments.

The energy group fell 3.9 per cent as oil prices moved lower by a similar degree, hit by an unexpected large buildup in gasoline inventories and an international outlook that suggests a big increase in supply in the coming year.

“It was a bloodbath today,” said Brandon Michael, an investment analyst at ABC Funds. “No matter what OPEC is doing, these shale producers are just proving to be very persistent and keep on pumping oil out.”

Suncor Energy Inc fell 3.6 per cent to C$39.40 and Canadian Natural Resources Ltd lost 4.2 per cent to C$37.36.

Aimia Inc slumped 19.1 per cent to C$1.53 after canceling dividends with immediate effect and announcing the resignation of three directors, a month after Air Canada announced a plan to replace the company’s loyalty program with its own.

Materials stocks also weighed on the resource-rich index, down 3.2 per cent overall as gold miners lost ground with the precious metal after the U.S. Federal Reserve raised rates and said it was prepared to continue tightening monetary policy.

The Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index lost 209.62 points, ending the session down 1.36 per cent at 15,170.13.

There were six decliners for every advancer and eight of the index’s 10 main groups were lower, with the financials group slipping 0.5 per cent and industrials falling 0.9 per cent.

“We opened at the highs of the day and we closed at the lows today, that’s definitely very bearish, and you may get some continuation tomorrow,” ABC’s Michael said.

Alternative lender Home Capital Group made a dramatic reversal after Reuters reported it was in talks with a syndicate of banks, including some of Canada’s biggest lenders, to secure a loan of about C$2-billion ($1.5-billion) to replace a costly emergency credit line.

It closed up 7.5 per cent at C$12.13 after trading as low as C$9.77 during the session.

Restaurant Brands International Inc advanced 3.2 per cent to C$78.36. Oppenheimer raised the owner of Burger King and Tim Hortons to outperform from perform, according to thefly.com.

Wall Street dips after Fed rate hike; tech slumps again

A slide in technology stocks pulled down the Nasdaq Composite on Wednesday and the S&P 500 ended slightly lower, as investors worried about the pace of economic growth after weaker-than-expected inflation numbers and an interest rate hike from the Federal Reserve.

The Nasdaq cut its loss in more than half in a late rebound, having earlier fallen 1 per cent, while financials buoyed the Dow industrials.

The U.S. central bank cited continued U.S. economic growth and job market strength, proceeding with its first tightening cycle in more than a decade.

But some investors worried about the Fed’s hawkish tone and that concerns about rate hikes were being reflected in the tech sector, which has led the S&P 500’s nearly 9-per cent rally this year.

The tech sector fell 0.5 per cent, recovering from steeper losses in the session and coming on the heels of its biggest two-day swoon in nearly a year. Tech remains up 18 per cent in 2017.

“I think it’s more of what we saw starting last week, where you have a very crowded trade ... If they are going to get more nervous about the stock market, that’s where you are going to see the selling,” said William Delwiche, Investment Strategist at Robert W. Baird & Co in Milwaukee.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 46.09 points, or 0.22 per cent, to 21,374.56, the S&P 500 lost 2.43 points, or 0.10 per cent, to 2,437.92 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 25.48 points, or 0.41 per cent, to 6,194.89.

Earlier on Wednesday, data showed U.S. consumer prices unexpectedly fell in May and retail sales recorded their biggest drop in 16 months.

“The kiss of death for tech stocks is negative GDP or a slowdown in the software and equipment component,” said Daniel Morgan, portfolio manager at Synovus Trust in Atlanta. “Hence, the tech sector is selling off on concerns that today’s Fed hike will slow GDP, retarding future tech profit growth.”

Financials, which have underperformed this year and tend to benefit in a rising rate environment, rallied late to close up 0.2 per cent. The group had fallen as much as 1.3 per cent during the session.

The energy sector dropped 1.8 per cent as oil prices weakened. U.S. data showed an unexpectedly large weekly build in U.S. gasoline inventories and International Energy Agency (IEA) data projected a big increase in non-OPEC output in 2018.

The Dow Jones Transport Average index, seen by some as a barometer of economic activity, ended down 0.7 per cent.

The Fed clearly outlined a plan to reduce its $4.2-trillion portfolio of Treasury bonds and mortgage-backed securities, most of which were purchased in the wake of the 2007-2009 financial crisis and recession.

“The market should take confidence in the fact that they’re being very transparent in setting clear policy steps in terms of how they normalise the balance sheet,” said Heidi Learner, chief economist for Savills Studley, a unit of Savills Plc, in New York. “Certainly more transparency is a good thing.”

In corporate news, Alexion shares jumped 9.3 per cent and were the biggest percentage gainers on the S&P 500 after the biotechnology company named Biogen’s chief financial officer as its CFO. Biogen’s stock fell 3.1 per cent.

H & R Block rose 7.9 per cent after the tax preparation service’s quarterly revenue and profit beat analysts’ expectations.

Declining issues outnumbered advancing ones on the NYSE by a 1.13-to-1 ratio; on Nasdaq, a 1.41-to-1 ratio favored decliners.

About 7.1 billion shares changed hands in U.S. exchanges, above the 6.8 billion daily average over the last 20 sessions.

Report Typo/Error