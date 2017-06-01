Major world stock markets rose on Thursday with each of the major U.S. indexes notching record highs on encouraging U.S. economic data, while oil prices recovered from three-week lows following a bigger-than-expected drop in U.S. crude inventories.

Surprisingly strong data on U.S. private jobs growth and manufacturing activity in May revived traders’ appetite for the dollar and reduced the safe-haven appeal of gold and U.S. and German government bonds.

The Institute for Supply Management said its barometer of U.S. factory activity edged up to 54.9 last month from 54.8 in April, while ADP reported private payrolls grew by 253,000 last month, beating analysts’ median forecast of a 185,000 increase.

These reports reinforced traders’ expectations the Federal Reserve will raise interest rates at its June 13-14 policy meeting and supported the outlook for possibly another hike after June.

“We think it’s consistent with continued progress in the economy and possibly a hike in September,” said John Herrmann, director of interest rates strategy at MUFG Securities in New York.

Canada’s main stock index rose on Thursday to a more than one-week high in a broad rally led by energy and financial shares, while BlackBerry Ltd jumped after an influential investment firm said the technology company’s stock could double.

The Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed up 120.00 points, or 0.78 per cent, at 15,469.91. Eight of the index’s 10 main groups ended higher

Editor’s picks:

For those thinking of investing in ETFs: Are you sure?;

Thursday’s Insider Report: 10 companies insiders are buying and selling;

Thursday's analyst upgrades and downgrades

BlackBerry was among the most influential gainers, jumping 8 per cent to $15.42 after Citron Research said it had a 24-month price target of $20 on the stock on expectations the software company will profit from the increasing application of its security and other software technology in various industries, such as automotive.

The overall technology sector rose 2.2 per cent.

The financials group gained 0.7 per cent, helped in part by Element Fleet Management Corp, which rebounded after Wednesday’s losses related to unfounded speculation it was the short-selling target of hedge fund Muddy Waters.

U.S. stocks advanced on Thursday, with each of the major U.S. indexes notching record highs, after a batch of economic data suggested the economy was picking up speed.

The ADP private sector employment report could signal a strong government payrolls report on Friday that includes hiring in both public and private sectors, which would cement expectations for an interest rate hike by the Federal Reserve in two weeks.

“More than anything it is employment data driven, it was such a resounding uptick over expectations,” said Paul Springmeyer, investment managing director at the Private Client Reserve at U.S. Bank in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

“It bodes well for the Fed; certainly the numbers are very, very high in terms of the likelihood of that (hike) coming through for June.”

Forecasts are for 185,000 nonfarm jobs created in May.

In addition to the ADP data, a separate report showed factory activity ticked up in May after two straight months of slowing.

San Francisco Federal Reserve Bank President John Williams said on Wednesday that while he sees three interest rate hikes this year as his baseline scenario, four rate increases would also be appropriate if the economy got an unexpected boost.

Fed Governor Jerome Powell, an influential policymaker, told CNBC that he expects three rate hikes this year.

Forecasts from Fed officials suggest that a median of two more hikes are planned before the end of the year.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 135.53 points, or 0.65 per cent, to end at 21,144.18, the S&P 500 gained 18.26 points, or 0.76 per cent, to 2,430.06 and the Nasdaq Composite added 48.31 points, or 0.78 per cent, to 6,246.83.

Gains were broad, with each of the 11 major S&P sectors on the plus side, led by gains in materials, up 1.09 percent and healthcare, up 1.18 percent.

Deere’s shares were up 1.8 per cent to close at $124.70 after the farm and construction major said it would buy privately held German road construction company Wirtgen Group for $5.2 billion, including debt.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise dropped 6.9 per cent to $17.52 as the biggest drag on the S&P 500 after the company reported a steep fall in quarterly revenue.

Palo Alto Networks jumped 17.2 percent to a more than four-month high of $138.99 after the cybersecurity company’s profit forecast topped expectations.

Europe’s broad FTSEurofirst 300 index increased 0.39 per cent, at 1,538.07, while MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan rose 0.68 points or 0.14 per cent, to 498.5.

The MSCI world equity index, which tracks shares in 45 nations, rose 1.56 points or 0.34 per cent, to 465.35.

The dollar index, which tracks the greenback versus a basket of six currencies, rose 0.32 per cent, to 97.233.

China’s yuan, however, strengthened beyond 6.8 per dollar for the first time since Nov. 11 after the central bank pushed its reference rate, around which the spot rate can fluctuate, 0.8 per cent higher in the second-largest single-day appreciation of the currency since it was de-pegged from the dollar in 2005.

Traders said major state-owned banks were selling dollars.

In the bond market, benchmark 10-year Treasury yields were up 3 basis points at 2.225 per cent, while the German counterpart was marginally higher at 0.310 per cent.

Oil prices were mixed on Thursday, with Brent crude down on concerns that key producers were still adding to the global crude glut but U.S. crude up slightly after a larger-than-expected domestic inventory drawdown.

U.S. crude futures settled up 4 cents at $48.36 a barrel, while Brent ended down 13 cents at $50.63. After settlement, both benchmarks fell, failing to sustain the lift from the morning news of declining U.S. crude and gasoline stocks.

“Eight straight weeks of declining crude and the market is barely up,” said Gene McGillian, manager of market research at Tradition Energy in Stamford, Connecticut. “The market is telling us that unless we have significant inventory draws, the idea that we’re going to have stronger prices doesn’t look to be realistic.”

Weekly data from the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) showed crude inventories dropped 6.4 million barrels, exceeding the 4.4 million-barrel drop forecast. Gasoline inventories also dropped sharply ahead of the start of the summer driving season, the EIA said.

On Wednesday, a Reuters survey found output from the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) rose in May, the first monthly increase this year, as higher supply from two states exempt from a production-cutting deal, Nigeria and Libya, offset improved compliance with the accord by others. .

U.S. production increased, and the expectation is that ongoing activity in U.S. shale will continue to boost output, offsetting OPEC efforts.

OPEC and other producers, including Russia, have agreed to restrict output by 1.8 million bpd to drain stockpiles that are close to record highs in many parts of the world.

U.S. production is closing in on levels from top producers Russia and Saudi Arabia. It hit 9.34 million bpd last week, highest since August 2015.

In Libya, output has recovered to 827,000 bpd after technical problems were resolved at the Sharara field.

On Thursday OPEC Secretary-General Mohammad Barkindo said to an economic forum in Russia that it was too early to say when production caps could be imposed on Libya and Nigeria as they have a lot of issues to solve.

Report Typo/Error