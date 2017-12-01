The close: Wall Street ends modestly lower in volatile session

U.S. stocks, the greenback and Treasury yields sank on Friday after an ABC report said former national security adviser Michael Flynn was prepared to testify that Donald Trump instructed him to make contact with Russians during the presidential campaign.

The sharp moves partially reversed after U.S. Senate Republicans said they had enough support to pass a tax overhaul bill later in the day.

The S&P 500 closed at a record high on Thursday partly on hopes of passage of the Senate bill, expected to cut corporate taxes.

"It looks like (the moves in markets are) a reaction to news that Flynn is prepared to testify against Trump," said William Delwiche, investment strategist at Robert W. Baird in Milwaukee.

"You step back and look over the move we have had over the last week and a half, you could argue we are due for some sort of pull back or consolidation."

Reuters could not immediately verify the ABC News report on Mr. Flynn's testimony, which would put the Republican president in an uncomfortable spot after he has denied any collusion between his campaign team and Moscow.

Mr. Flynn also pleaded guilty to lying to the FBI about contact with Russian officials. His reported decision to cooperate with the investigation led by Special Counsel Robert Mueller marked a major escalation in a probe into Russia's alleged attempts to influence the 2016 U.S. presidential election.

If the Russia probe derails the tax legislation, it could hurt the chances of Republicans retaining their majorities in the House and Senate as voters go to the polls next year.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 41.65 points, or 0.17 per cent, to 24,230.7, the S&P 500 lost 5.48 points, or 0.21 per cent, to 2,642.1 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 26.39 points, or 0.38 per cent, to 6,847.59.

The S&P earlier fell as much as 1.6 per cent.

"This Flynn thing threw everything for a loop. We had that still against the backdrop of tax reform," said J.J. Kinahan, chief market strategist at TD Ameritrade in Chicago.

"We are at all-time highs so sometimes when you do get news that's of a nature where people want to sell, it gets a little bit overdone," Mr. Kinahan said.

Progress with the tax legislation in the Senate had helped buoy stocks this week, as well as drive a rotation into those areas that seem poised to benefit from lower corporate taxes.

"We've kind of had a slow-growth economy in the last 18 to 24 months. The market piled into the faster-growing companies out there," said Gary Bradshaw, portfolio manager at Hodges Capital in Dallas.

"Now we have an economy that's accelerated in growth...A lot of the stocks that have been ignored in the last couple of years could become bargains," Mr. Bradshaw said.

The S&P has rallied 18 percent this year, boosted by solid global economic data and strong U.S. corporate earnings. But with investors optimistic about some aspects of Trump's domestic agenda, especially tax cuts, news involving his administration has periodically rattled markets.

"We've kind of gotten used to the drama in the White House," said Rob Stein, CEO of Astor Investment Management in Chicago. "Whether or not they prove that there are Russian relationship ties, that doesn't have a long-term effect on the value of the stock market."

Indeed, the initial abrupt selloff prompted Wall Street's favorite reaction in recent months: "Buy the dip."

Canada's benchmark stock index ended lower on Friday, weighed by losses among gold miners and other materials stocks while shares in energy companies rose with higher crude oil and Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce extended gains after earnings.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed down 28.51 points, or 0.18 per cent, at 16,038.97. It lost 0.4 per cent over the course of the week.

The materials group, which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, lost 1.3 per cent.

Lundin Mining Corp. fell 4 per cent to $7.22, while Kinross Gold dropped 3.7 per cent to $5.19.

The energy group climbed 1.1 per cent, as oil prices rose following a deal among major producer to extend an output curb.

Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. rose 2.3 per cent to $44.75, while Cenovus Energy Inc. jumped 4.6 per cent to $12.87.

The financials group gained 0.2 per cent, with Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce up 2.6 per cent at $121.20, extending gains as several analyst upgraded their view on the stock following its Thursday earnings beat.

The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index lost 0.74 per cent and MSCI's gauge of stocks across the globe shed 0.38 per cent.

Emerging market stocks lost 0.34 per cent. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan closed 0.08 per cent lower, while Japan's Nikkei rose 0.41 per cent.

The dollar index fell 0.15 per cent, with the euro down 0.1 per cent to $1.189.

"To the extent that this (Flynn) headline further ensnares this administration into this investigation or suggests a widening of the Special Counsel's probe I think that it is certainly a key concern for global investors and that's why we are seeing the dollar come off," said Omer Esiner, chief market analyst at Commonwealth Foreign Exchange in Washington.

The Japanese yen strengthened 0.40 per cent versus the greenback at 112.10 per dollar, while sterling was last trading at $1.347, down 0.41 per cent on the day.

Benchmark 10-year notes last rose 15/32 in price to yield 2.3615 per cent, from 2.415 percent late on Thursday.

The 30-year bond last rose 49/32 in price to yield 2.7546 per cent, from 2.831 per cent late on Thursday.

Spot gold added 0.6 percent to $1,281.91 an ounce. U.S. gold futures gained 0.63 percent to $1,284.80 an ounce.

Copper rose 0.81 percent to $6,816.50 a tonne.

Oil prices settled up slightly on Friday, but came off session highs as financial markets reeled from an ABC News report that added to concerns about President Donald Trump's exposure to a probe into Russian meddling in last year's campaign.

Brent crude rose as high as $64.32 a barrel, the day after OPEC and other crude producers agreed to extend output cuts until the end of 2018 to tighten global supplies and support prices.

But oil pared gains as Wall Street stocks slid following the Flynn report.

"Oil prices have pared earlier gains in tandem with losses seen in the equity market partly because (of) news regarding Michael Flynn," said Abhishek Kumar, Senior Energy Analyst at Interfax Energy's Global Gas Analytics in London.

Brent futures settled at $63.73 a barrel, putting the new front month February contract up 16 cents from where January expired on Thursday. The February futures contract was up about 1.8 percent from where it closed in the previous session.

U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude gained 96 cents, or 1.7 per cent, to settle at $58.36 per barrel. WTI's January contract does not expire till Dec. 19.

Both benchmarks declined for the week, with Brent down less than 1 per cent and U.S. down about 1 per cent.

Before the Flynn news spooked Wall Street, crude prices were approaching their highest levels since the summer of 2015. On Thurdsay, the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and some non-OPEC producers led by Russia agreed to extend the output cuts.

The output cuts were due to expire next March. Producers have reduced output by about 1.8 million barrels per day (bpd). The latest agreement allows for producers to exit the deal early if the market overheats.

Russian officials had expressed concern that extending the output cuts might encourage rival U.S. shale firms to pump more crude.

"It leaves a question mark about the second half (of 2018) and about the commitment of Russian oil companies, which will be price dependent," Petromatrix strategist Olivier Jakob said.

The chief executive of Russia's top private producer Lukoil told Reuters he would like to see the price of oil stable at current levels, trading in the $60-65 per barrel range.

Rising U.S. production has been a thorn in OPEC's side. On Friday, U.S. rig count data increased for a second straight week.

U.S. production rose to 9.5 million bpd in September, its highest monthly output since 9.6 million bpd in April 2015, according to federal energy data going back to 2005. On an annual basis, U.S. output peaked at 9.6 million bpd in 1970.