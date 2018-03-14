The close: Wall Street falls on renewed trade war fears

Simmering political tensions roiled stocks and bonds across the globe on Wednesday, with U.S. yield curves continuing to flatten and stock markets losing ground as industrial companies took a beating.

Despite strong economic data out of China and the United States this week, stock markets could not shake a hangover from Tuesday's news that U.S. President Donald Trump was looking to impose tariffs on up to $60-billion of Chinese imports.

Mr. Trump also spooked investors on Tuesday by firing Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, who was viewed as a supporter of free trade. Together, those moves worried some investors about a global trade war.

On Wednesday, the Russian Foreign Ministry said it would retaliate after 23 of its were expelled by British Prime Minister Theresa May over a chemical attack on a former Russian double agent in England that May blamed on Moscow.

That helped continue a trend of flattening yield curves on U.S. government bonds, with the spread between two- and 10-year Treasury yields down 2.6 basis points to 55.7 basis points from Tuesday's close.

The spread between five- and 30-year yields was down 2.8 basis points to 55.7 basis points.

Benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury notes last rose 10/32 in price to yield 2.8116 per cent, from 2.848 per cent late on Tuesday.

The 30-year bond last rose 30/32 in price to yield 3.0527 pe rcent, from 3.101 per cent Tuesday.

Germany's 10-year government bond yield fell to a 1-1/2-month low on trade war fears, while Italian borrowing costs rose after right-wing leader and aspiring prime minister Matteo Salvini reiterated his party's view that the euro was a flawed currency.

Mr. Salvini also said he was open to forming any sort of coalition government as long as it did not include the Democratic Party.

Mr. Salvini's comments, along with the ongoing trade war concerns, sent European stocks slightly into the red despite a banner day for Adidas and a strong showing for mining stocks.

Adidas, the German sports fashion company, gained more than 11 per cent on Wednesday after announcing a share buyback of up to 3 billion euros.

But the pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index lost 0.14 per cent and MSCI's gauge of stocks across the globe shed 0.42 per cent.

On Wall Street, the Dow Jones fell 1 per cent, thanks in part to hefty losses at industrial companies like Boeing, which had been down more than 4 per cent before regaining some ground Wednesday afternoon.

That was despite encouraging economic news that had spurred the U.S. indexes to open higher on Wednesday morning.

China reported industrial output expanding at a surprisingly faster pace at the start of the year. Fixed asset investment also beat forecasts, while retail sales improved.

Political uncertainty outweighed that, said Paul Nolte, portfolio manager at Kingsview Asset Management in Chicago. "Given the rearrangement that has made to his cabinet ... it's being read as a lot more protectionist now than it was two weeks ago."

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 247.64 points, or 0.99 per cent, to 24,759.39, the S&P 500 lost 15.69 points, or 0.57 per cent, to 2,749.62 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 14.20 points, or 0.19 per cent, to 7,496.81.

Canada's main stock index finished little changed on Wednesday as declines in the energy sector put a cap on gains among banks and shares of Valeant Pharmaceuticals after the company's drug was approved.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed up 6.47 points, or 0.04 per cent, at 15,653.61

Shares of Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc. jumped 5.2 per cent to $21.94 after Health Canada approved its drug for plaque psoriasis.

The financials group, which accounts for about a third of the index, rose 0.1 per cent. Among the gainers, Bank of Nova Scotia climbed 0.74 per cent to $81.88, while Bank of Montreal was up 0.3 per cent at $98.36.

Energy shares gave up earlier gains even as the price of oil rose following strong Chinese factory data. The sector was down 0.3 per cent in mid-morning trading.

Suncor Energy Inc. fell after the company said its Syncrude oil sands project in northern Alberta would run at reduced rates in the first quarter due to maintenance. Suncor was down 0.3 per cent at $42.16.

Teck Resources Ltd. rose 1.5 per cent to $35.52 after India's Steel Minister said state-owned Steel Authority of India was in talks with Teck for long-term purchase agreements.

The Canadian dollar strengthened against the greenback on Wednesday, boosted by a rise in oil prices after strong Chinese factory activity lifted investor enthusiasm for commodities.

With little in the way of domestic drivers to influence the loonie, the currency followed oil around in a choppy session, while traders were also consolidating positions the day after dovish comments from the Bank of Canada.

The loonie was able to recover some of Tuesday's nearly 1-per-cent decline after the head of the central bank Stephen Poloz said a degree of untapped potential remains in the Canadian labor market, reinforcing expectations the central bank will take its time raising interest rates further.

"People have digested the remarks from Poloz, I think most of it now is priced in," said Rahim Madhavji, president at KnightsbridgeFX.com.

"It's basically setting everyone up for kicking the can down the road in terms of rate hikes," said Madhavji. "It's taken some probability of multiple rate hikes potentially off the table."

The Canadian dollar was trading up 0.1 per cent at $1.2947 to the greenback, or 77.24 U.S. cents.

Emerging market stocks, meanwhile, lost 0.40 per cent.

The dollar index rose 0.06 per cent, with the euro down 0.14 per cent to $1.2372.

Oil prices gained 0.4 per cent in choppy trade on Wednesday, after a report showing a bigger-than-expected U.S. crude stock build was offset by large distillate and gasoline inventory draws.

U.S. crude stocks rose by 5 million barrels, the biggest jump since late January, the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) said. Expectations had been for a 2 million barrel build. But there was a larger-than-expected draw on fuel stocks.

"We're not pressuring the downside that much. Of course, the reason is because we had some unexpectedly large draws in distillates and gasoline that, when added together, are two times bigger than the crude build," said Bob Yawger, director of energy futures at Mizuho.

Brent crude oil futures were up 25 cents, or 0.4 per cent, to settle at $64.89 per barrel. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) futures also gained 25 cents, to settle at $60.96 per barrel.

"I don't think we have a clear set of directions, and I don't think this (EIA) report gives that much of an insight as to whether the rebalance continues or not. We continue to just chop around here," said Gene McGillian, manager of market research at Tradition Energy.