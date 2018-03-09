The close: Wall Street jumps on bull market’s birthday

Stock markets across the globe rose the most in two weeks on Friday after U.S. job growth posted a sharp, unexpected increase, while a planned meeting between U.S. President Donald Trump and North Korea's Kim Jong Un gave crude oil a further boost.

The yen fell broadly after the Bank of Japan stuck to its dovish policy stance and as Kim's pledge to refrain from further nuclear or missile tests during the proposed talks buoyed investor sentiment.

But the dollar was otherwise little changed despite the U.S. economy having added the largest number of jobs in more than 1-1/2 years in February, as slowing wage gains indicated only a gradual increase in inflation this year.

Story continues below advertisement

Wall Street led global equity gains as the U.S. labour data landed in a sweet spot for stock investors.

"You got sort of a Goldilocks report with stronger employment coupled with modest wage growth, but not enough that it forces the (Federal Reserve) to act more rapidly than they otherwise would," said Scott Clemons, chief investment strategist at Brown Brothers Harriman in New York.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 440.53 points, or 1.77 per cent, to 25,335.74, the S&P 500 gained 47.6 points, or 1.74 per cent, to 2,786.57 and the Nasdaq Composite added 132.86 points, or 1.79 per cent, to 7,560.81.

A month ago, the market had been spooked by wage growth that fueled inflation fears, leading to a spike in volatility and a stock market correction. That sentiment has reversed over recent weeks with the market gradually nudging higher.

The bull market, which began on March 9, 2009, is the second longest on record, leading to questions about how much longer it can last.

Canada's main stock index also closed higher on Friday, lifted by strong gains in oil and metals prices.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index ended the day 39.11 points, or 0.25 per cent, higher at 15,577.81. It is up 1.26 per cent for the week.

Story continues below advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

The Canadian economy added 15,400 jobs in February after a big loss in January, but full-time positions shrank and wage growth decelerated.

Energy stocks rose 0.3 per cent on the day as oil prices jumped amid broad market optimism, while materials stocks rose 0.4 per cent.

Stocks on the rise included Nutrien Ltd., up 2.4 per cent to $66.79, while Alimentation Couche-Tard increased 1.9 per cent to $64. Manulife Financial Inc. finished 0.9 per cent higher at $24.19, while Bank of Nova Scotia also rose 0.9 to $80.75.

Rogers Communications Inc. fell 1.1 per cent to $58.53, and Enbridge Inc. was down 0.3 per cent to $40.99.

Meanwhile, The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index ended up 0.41 per cent and MSCI's gauge of stocks across the globe gained 1.12 per cent, the most since Feb. 23.

Emerging market stocks rose 1.06 per cent. Overnight, MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan closed 0.95 per cent higher, while Japan's Nikkei rose 0.47 per cent.

Story continues below advertisement

Crude prices rose alongside Wall Street, continuing their moves in tandem with the S&P 500. The 50-day correlation between WTI crude futures and the S&P has averaged over 0.8 so far this year.

The jobs report "speaks to strong, underlying economic conditions, and growth, which includes increased energy demand," said John Kilduff, partner at investment manager Again Capital in New York.

U.S. crude rose 3.28 per cent to $62.09 per barrel and Brent was last at $65.55, up 3.05 percent on the day.

The yen fell sharply versus the U.S. dollar after the Bank of Japan stuck to its dovish policy stance and as Kim's denuclearization pledge boosted risk assets.

Still, the greenback slipped against a basket of currencies as the slow U.S. wage gains supported a view that the Federal Reserve would not quicken its pace of raising interest rates.

The Japanese yen weakened 0.56 per cent versus the greenback at 106.83 per dollar. The dollar index fell 0.06 per cent.

The euro was down 0.04 per cent to $1.2305 while sterling was last trading at $1.3847, up 0.27 per cent on the day.

The Mexican peso gained 0.14 per cent versus the U.S. dollar at 18.63. The Canadian dollar rose 0.59 percent versus the greenback at 1.28 per dollar.

U.S. Treasury yields advanced across the board after the strong jobs data.

Benchmark 10-year notes last fell 8/32 in price to yield 2.8938 percent, from 2.866 percent late on Thursday.

The 30-year bond last fell 16/32 in price to yield 3.1589 per cent, from 3.132 per cent late on Thursday.

"The headline (payrolls) print is sort of a shockingly strong number, (and) the guts of the report are as good," said Tom Porcelli, chief U.S. economist at RBC Capital Markets in New York.

Spot gold added 0.1 per cent to $1,322.91 an ounce. U.S. gold futures gained 0.17 per cent to $1,323.90 an ounce.

Copper rose 1.82 per cent to $6,957.50 a ton.