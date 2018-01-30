The close: Wall Street stumbles over high bond yields, health stocks

Canada's main stock index ended lower on Tuesday, hitting its lowest level in more than seven weeks as the falling price of oil pulled shares of energy companies down for the second day in a row.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed down 139.21 points, or 0.86 per cent, at 15,955.51.

U.S. stocks fell for the second straight day on Tuesday as healthcare stocks and rising bond yields weighed on all three major U.S. indexes.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 361.83 points, or 1.37 per cent, to 26,077.65, the S&P 500 lost 31.06 points, or 1.09 per cent, to 2,822.47 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 64.02 points, or 0.86 per cent, to 7,402.48.

World stocks declined in their biggest two-day dive in almost six months on Tuesday as tumbling oil prices and a jump in global borrowing costs cooled the year's euphoric start in financial markets.

Lackluster German inflation curbed a rise in U.S. Treasury yields - the benchmark for world lending rates - after they touched their strongest level in nearly four years overnight at 2.733 per cent.

Investors were spooked by the two-day decline on Wall Street, which prompted a flight to the safety of U.S. government bonds, said Gennadiy Goldberg, interest rates strategist at TD Securities in New York.

Investors awaited President Donald Trump's first State of the Union address to Congress Tuesday night, a Federal Reserve statement on Wednesday and a jobs report on Friday that serves as a key barometer of the U.S. economy.

The Fed will be watched for comments that could quicken the pace of expected interest rate hikes this year as the inflation outlook has firmed in recent readings.

"Investors are getting a bit worried about inflation, which has led some people to believe that the Fed might be more aggressive when it comes to raising rates," said Robert Pavlik, chief investment strategist at SlateStone Wealth.

"Despite this selloff, all indications point to a firming economy and I do expect to see some bargain hunters step in soon," Mr. Pavlik said.

The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index closed down 0.83 per cent and MSCI's gauge of stock performance in 47 countries around the globe shed 0.95 per cent.

Benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury notes fell 4/32 in price to yield 2.7142 per cent.

Germany's 10-year bond fell to 0.68 per cent, down about 1 basis point on the day. After going positive for the first time since late 2015 on Monday, five-year German bond yields slipped back into negative territory.

The dollar reversed Monday's gains. After six straight weekly declines, the dollar index was on track to fall about 3.4 percent for the month, which would be its biggest monthly fall since March 2016.

The dollar index fell 0.15 per cent, with the euro up 0.16 per cent to $1.2401. The Japanese yen strengthened 0.17 per cent versus the greenback at 108.79 per dollar.

Gold slipped back to a one-week low.

U.S. gold futures for February delivery settled down $4.90 at $1,335.40 per ounce.

Oil prices slid for a second day on Tuesday, driven by ongoing evidence of rising U.S. crude output, while wary investors sold off stocks, bonds and commodities.

Brent crude futures for March delivery settled down 44 cents, or 0.6 per cent, at $69.02 a barrel after touching a session low of $68.40.

U.S. West Texas Intermediate futures fell $1.06, or 1.6 per cent, to close at $64.50 a barrel.

"I'm inclined to see this as a pause on the upside. Technical fundamentals right now are saying wait for more information and move to a more neutral stance and wait and see what happens here," said Brian LaRose, technical analyst at United-ICAP

With oil's negative correlation to the dollar reaching its strongest in a month, even continued signs of robust demand for crude were not enough to ward off profit taking following last week's rise to three-year highs.

"There are some concerns that when you get a pull-back in the stock market it may be killing the bullish argument that the economy is strong," said Phil Flynn, analyst at Price Futures Group in Chicago.

Oil's inverse relationship to the dollar, whereby a stronger currency makes it more expensive for non-U.S. investors to buy dollar-denominated assets, has reasserted itself this week.

Keeping WTI prices under pressure were expectations that U.S. crude inventories last week rose for the first time in 11 weeks, according to a preliminary poll by Reuters on Monday.

Industry group the American Petroleum Institute will issue its data on stocks on at 4:30 p.m. EST, followed by official figures from the U.S. Energy Department on Wednesday morning.

U.S. production is already on par with that of Saudi Arabia, the biggest producer in the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC). Only Russia produces more, averaging 10.98 million barrels per day (bpd) in 2017.