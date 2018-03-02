The close: Wall Street, TSX pare losses from tariff threat

The S&P 500 ended another turbulent week on an upbeat note Friday after U.S. President Donald Trump's threat to impose import tariffs on steel and aluminum rattled investors.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 70.92 points, or 0.29 per cent, to 24,538.06, the S&P 500 gained 13.58 points, or 0.51 per cent, to 2,691.25 and the Nasdaq Composite added 77.31 points, or 1.08 per cent, to 7,257.87.

For the week, the Dow fell 3 per cent, the S&P 500 was off 2 per cent and the Nasdaq fell 1 per cent.

Story continues below advertisement

Europe has drawn up a list of U.S. products from bourbon to Harley Davidson motorbikes on which to apply tariffs if Mr. Trump carries out his plan, European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker said.

U.S. Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross played down the fears, saying "hysteria over tariffs is a lot to do over nothing."

Mr. Trump's announcement comes at a time when the markets was already on edge over rising U.S. interest rates and bond yields, though some investors said a lot of details still need to be worked out.

"If (it is) the case, this could get bad, but we're not there yet," said Brad McMillan, chief investment Officer for Commonwealth Financial Network. "I'm personally not reacting just yet ... I wouldn't bet on any" impact to earnings at this point.

Shares in big U.S. steel companies and manufacturers were under pressure on uncertainty over the effects of tariffs.

Shares in Caterpillar, a buyer of raw materials and a big exporter of construction machinery products, were down 2.5 per cent after falling 2.8 per cent in the previous day's session. General Motors was down 1 per cent.

McDonald's dropped 4.7 per cent after RBC lowered its price target on the stock and cut its 2018 earnings estimate, citing a disappointing early sales impact from McDonald's value menu. The stocks was the biggest drag on the S&P and the Dow.

Story continues below advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

J.C. Penney Co. Inc. shares fell 5.4 per cent after the department store chain missed same-store sales estimates.

Canada's main stock index slipped to a two-week low on Friday, ending the week with a 1.6-per-cent decline, as the threat of a global trade war weighed on energy and industrial shares.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed down 9.36 points, or 0.06 per cent, to 15,384.59, rebounding after falling sharply earlier in the day. Five of the index's 10 main groups ended lower.

The energy group retreated 0.4 per cent, with Suncor Energy down 3 per cent , as oil prices fell but then rebounded later in the day.

U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude gained 26 cents, or 0.4 per cent, to settle at $61.25.

Mr. Trump unveiled the tariffs on Thursday but did not make clear whether they would apply to Canada, which is the largest supplier of both steel and aluminum to the United States.

Story continues below advertisement

Canada's economy could also be impacted by talks with the United States and Mexico to revamp the North American Free Trade Agreement. Canada sends 75 per cent of its exports to the United States.

The Canadian dollar weakened against its U.S. counterpart on Friday, adding to 10-week lows as data showed slower-than-expected growth in the domestic economy and investors braced for planned U.S. tariffs on steel and aluminum.

The Canadian dollar was traded 0.4 per cent lower at $1.2887 to the greenback, or 77.60 U.S. cents. It touched its weakest level since Dec. 19 at C$1.2915.

Shares of trade-sensitive auto parts and railroad companies added to Thursday's declines. Magna International Inc fell 1.4 per cent and Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. retreated 0.8 per cent.

The overall industrials group slipped 0.4 per cent, while the financials group, which accounts for more than one-third of the weight of the TSX, declined 0.2 per cent.

The tech sector rose 1.4 per cent and telecom services gained 0.85 per cent.

Reuters