Stocks around the world rose along with U.S. Treasury bond yields and the U.S. dollar on Monday as investors regained some appetite for riskier assets on easing nervousness about a nuclear stand-off between the United States and North Korea.

After a week of market jitters from escalating rhetoric between the nuclear-armed nations, investors were emboldened after South Korea’s president said resolving North Korea’s nuclear ambitions must be done peacefully and U.S. officials played down the risk of an imminent war.

Oil investors, however, had little to celebrate with daily declines of more than 2 per cent.

MSCI’s world equity index was up 0.75 per cent after its biggest weekly drop since early November and the U.S. benchmark S&P 500 climbed 1 per cent for its third one percent daily gain in 2017.

The Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index mirrored global market, advancing advanced 86.53 points, or 0.58 per cent, to 15,119.91.

The most influential movers on the index included Royal Bank of Canada, which rose 1.1 per cent to $93.54, and Bank of Nova Scotia, which advanced 1 per cent to $77.45. Bank of Montreal was up 1.1 per cent to $93.03.The financials group gained 1 per cent.

Industrials rose 1.2 per cent, with the country’s biggest rail operator, Canadian National Railway rising 1.4 per cent to $102.26..

The materials group slipped 0.2 per cent as the price of gold, which hit two-month highs last week as investors sought safe havens, fell around half a percent after the weekend passed without further inflammatory words over North Korea.

The precious metal was also under pressure from a stronger greenback, which rose against a basket of currencies, making dollar-priced gold costlier for non-U.S. investors.

Barrick Gold Corp fell 1.5 per cent to $21.27, while Goldcorp Inc was down 1.1 per cent to $16.31.

Lumber producers also fell, with West Fraser Timber Co Ltd down 3.3 per cent to $63.31, Canfor Corp. dropping 2.7 per cent to $20.62 and Interfor Corp sliding 4.6 per cent to $18.38. BMO Nesbitt Burns downgraded all three companies to “market perform,” saying prospects for a near-term settlement of the U.S.-Canadian lumber dispute have faded.

The Canadian government’s goals for talks on modernizing the North American Free Trade Agreement include preserving the pact’s dispute-settlement mechanism, Foreign Minister Chrystia Freeland said, setting up a potential clash with the United States.

U.S. stocks recovered further on Monday from last week’s selloff, with the S&P 500 posting its biggest one-day percentage gain since April as worries eased about a conflict between the United States and North Korea.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 135.12 points, or 0.62 per cent, to 21,993.44, the S&P 500 gained 24.41 points, or 1.00 per cent, to 2,465.73 and the Nasdaq Composite added 83.68 points, or 1.34 per cent, to 6,340.23.

Last week’s fear was prompted by U.S. President Donald Trump’s warning North Korea would face “fire and fury” if it threatened the United States and North Korea’s announcement it was considering plans to fire missiles at the U.S. island territory of Guam..

While investors were relieved the weekend passed without further escalation, some were mindful that tensions could resurface the day ahead of North Korea’s Liberation Day celebration marking the end of Japanese rule.

“Risk is back on. That’s the trade of the day,” said Justin Hoogendoorn, head of fixed income strategy and analytics at Piper Jaffray in Chicago. However, he added that “tensions might flare up again. This is not the last we are going to hear of this situation.”

In currencies, the U.S. dollar was up 1 per cent against the Swiss franc, erasing much of the greenback’s losses last week against the Swiss currency, which is viewed as a safe bet during times of geopolitical turmoil.

The dollar was up 0.5 per cent against the Japanese yen, reversing some of its 1.37-per-cent loss last week against the safe-haven currency. Against a basket of major currencies, the U.S. dollar rose 0.4 per cent on the day but has fallen 8.6 per cent so far this year.

“There’s a very low bar for positive surprises to feed back into the U.S. dollar,” said Mark McCormick, North American head of FX strategy at TD Securities in Toronto.

U.S. Treasury benchmark yields rebounded from six-week lows as the easing of tensions with North Korea led investors to pare back their holdings of low-risk government debt. U.S. Treasury yields returned to session highs after a report New York Federal Reserve President William Dudley said he supported another rate increase this year if the economy improves.

Benchmark 10-year notes last fell 10/32 in price to yield 2.222 per cent, from 2.187 per cent late on Friday.

Oil prices fell more than 2 per cent in volatile trade, as the dollar strengthened and China posted weak domestic demand data, sinking prices that had gotten a short-lived boost on concerns about potential reductions in crude supply from Libya.

U.S. crude fell 2.56 per cent to $47.57 per barrel after climbing to $49.16 earlier in the session. Brent was last at $50.72, down 2.65 per cent on the day after rising as high as $52.38 earlier.

Gold was out of favor on Monday after clocking a 2.46-per-cent jump last week. Spot gold dropped 0.6 per cent to $1,280.71 an ounce.

The pan-European STOXX 600 had risen 1.08 per cent.

