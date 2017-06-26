Canada’s main stock index edged lower on Monday in cautious trading ahead of quarter-end, as declines in the heavyweight resource and financial groups offset gains for consumer-related shares.



The Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed down 3.54 points, or 0.02 per cent, at 15,316.02. Five of the index’s 10 main groups ended lower



Gold miners were the most influential decliners on the index as gold prices sank to near six-week lows. Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd slumped 1.3 per cent to $62.58, while Barrick Gold Corp. fell 1 per cent to $21.65.



The materials group, which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, lost 0.6 per cent.



Gold tumbled to its lowest price in nearly six weeks as a large sell order hit sentiment on Monday, though losses were limited by political uncertainty around the world.



The sale of 1.85 million ounces of gold and 5,000 ounces of silver in a short time was behind the fall in prices, said Afshin Nabavi, head of trading at MKS in Switzerland.



Spot gold dropped 1.2 per cent to $1,241.94 an ounce. U.S. gold futures fell 1.05 per cent to $1,243.20 an ounce.



The energy group gave back 0.5 per cent, with Canadian Natural Resources Ltd down 0.7 per cent to $37.53.



The group reversed earlier gains as oil prices jumped.



U.S. crude rose 1.02 per cent to $43.45 per barrel and Brent was last at $45.92, up 0.83 per cent on the day.



U.S. oil is still set for a near 20-per-cent drop in the first half of the year.



Investors in U.S. crude futures and options increased their bets against any future further rise in prices, as the number of U.S. oil rigs in operation hit its highest in over three years.



“U.S. production could jump to 10, maybe 10.5 million barrels a day by the end of the year, and when you add Libya, Nigeria and North Sea production that will negate the Saudi-led cuts,” said Gene McGillian, manager of market research at Tradition Energy in Stamford, Connecticut. U.S. output has steadily grown to around 9.35 million barrels per day.



The rise in supplies threatens efforts by the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its partners to reduce global oil inventories with production cuts.



The S&P 500 and the Dow closed up slightly Monday but a fall in technology stocks nudged the Nasdaq lower as investors turned to more defensive sectors.



Based on the latest available data, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 15.13 points, or 0.07 per cent, to 21,409.89, the S&P 500 gained 0.76 points, or 0.03 per cent, to 2,439.06 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 18.10 points, or 0.29 per cent, to 6,247.15



The slow-growing, high-dividend S&P utilities and telecommunications were the best performers among the 11 S&P sectors.



Technology stocks, which have been under pressure as investors worry about stretched valuations, hit a session low in late afternoon trading.



“The bond market is signaling an economic slowing,” said Paul Nolte, portfolio manager at Kingsview Asset Management in Chicago. “That’s why you’re seeing defensive names like utilities do well, because equity investors are buying more in line with what that bond market is saying.”



A fall in Microsoft, Amazon and Alphabet weighed most on the S&P as well as the Nasdaq.



“It’s simply profit-taking going into the end of the quarter. I wouldn’t be surprised at all to see that reversed in early July with the thought that we’re going to see some strong earnings,” said Tim Ghriskey, chief investment officer of Solaris Asset Management in New York.



The utilities and the four-company telecommunications services sector index were the S&P’s best performers with gains of more than 0.6 per cent.



The S&P energy was lower as investors worried about a relentless rise in U.S. supply and a surge in demand for short sale contracts, or bets against higher crude prices.



The recent drop in oil prices has spurred concerns about low inflation, which remains below the Federal Reserve’s 2-per-cent target rate.



The Fed raised rates this month for the second time this year and has indicated it could raise them again but futures imply only a 50-per-cent chance of another rate hike by December.



The financial index rose 0.5 per cent after a string of Fed policymakers appeared to back another rate hike this year despite a patch of recent weak economic data.



San Francisco Fed President John Williams said the Fed needs to raise rates gradually or the economy runs the risk of overheating.



New York Fed chief William Dudley said recent narrowing of credit spreads, record stock prices and falling bond yields could encourage the Fed to continue tightening U.S. policy.



Data on Monday showed new orders for key U.S.-made capital goods unexpectedly fell in May, with non-defense orders excluding aircraft - a closely watched proxy for business spending plans - dropping 0.2 per cent.



Economists polled by Reuters had expected a rise of 0.3 per cent.



Nestle’s jump to a record high boosted European stocks and helped buoy a global index on Monday, while the U.S. dollar was close to recent lows and the U.S. yield curve flattened after soft capital goods data.



A massive trade in gold futures as Europe opened for trading dragged the contract to a six-week low.



European shares rose the most in five sessions as banks rallied after Italy reached a deal to wind up two failed regional lenders. Nestle jumped after an activist investor urged changes at the world’s largest food company.



The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index rose 0.41 per cent and MSCI’s gauge of stocks across the globe gained 0.20 per cent.



Bank stocks rose after an agreement in which Italy’s largest retail bank, Intesa Sanpaolo, will take on the remaining good assets of collapsed Popolare di Vicenza and Veneto Banca.



Emerging market stocks rose 0.79 per cent.



Long-dated U.S. Treasury yields fell after the soft new capital goods orders data. The yield curve has flattened in the past month as Federal Reserve speakers including New York Fed President William Dudley have indicated further monetary policy tightening is likely even as economic data disappoints.



Benchmark 10-year notes last rose 3/32 in price to yield 2.1352 per cent, from 2.144 per cent late on Friday.



The yield curve between five-year notes and 30-year bonds fell to 93.1 basis points, the flattest since late 2007. It was last at 94.1 basis points.



The U.S. dollar fell against the euro after the weaker-than-expected data, but buyers came in support of the greenback after it hit a more than one-week low.



The dollar index rose 0.19 per cent, with the euro down 0.13 per cent to $1.1177.



The Japanese yen weakened 0.57 per cent versus the greenback at 111.90 per dollar, while sterling was last trading at $1.2718, up 0.02 per cent.

