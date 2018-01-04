The open: Dow cracks 25,000 after strong U.S. private hiring data

Wall Street's major indexes opened at record levels on Thursday, with the Dow Jones breaching 25,000-mark for the first time as strong U.S. private hiring data added to the bullish sentiment.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 106.37 points, or 0.43 per cent, to 25,029.05. The S&P 500 gained 8.54 points, or 0.32 per cent, to 2,721.67. The Nasdaq Composite added 10.58 points, or 0.15 per cent, to 7,076.38.

The ADP National Employment Report showed that U.S. private employers added 250,000 jobs in December, marking the biggest monthly increase since March, and much above the 190,000 job additions forecast by economists polled by Reuters.

A more comprehensive non-farm payrolls report on Friday is expected to show the economy added 190,000 jobs in December, down from the 228,000 additions in November.

"Economic data tomorrow is not going to be tremendously spectacular, but what we're seeing is very positive growth, a good economic backdrop that gives people more confidence in corporate earnings," said Aaron Anderson, senior vice president of research at Fisher Investments.

The Federal Reserve affirming its view of gradual interest rate hikes this year in minutes released on Wednesday also supported the sentiment.

World stocks also hit records, driven by strong manufacturing and services sector data in major economies.

Seven of the 11 major S&P sectors were higher, led by gains in the financial index.

Wells Fargo rose about 2 per cent, JPMorgan 1.3 per cent and Goldman Sachs 1 per cent, as the strong data raised the odds of further rate hikes.

Shares of department store operators J.C. Penney and Macy's were down more than 5 per cent after the companies reported same-store sales during the key selling months of November and December.

Tesla's shares slipped 2.7 per cent after the electric car maker delayed a production target for its new Model 3 sedan for the second time.

Sprint shares fell about 5 per cent after the wireless carrier appointed former Altice NV Chief Executive Michel Combes as chief financial officer.

Victoria's Secret-owner L Brands slid 13 per cent on disappointing quarterly earnings forecast.

Intel Corp. shares continued their slide on Thursday, a day after a report said mobile or computers using its chips were vulnerable to being hacked. Intel's shares fell as much as 5 per cent to $43 in heavy early morning trading, their worst day since Oct. 19, 2016. They closed down 3.4 per cent on Wednesday.

Security researchers on Wednesday disclosed a set of security flaws that they said could let hackers steal sensitive information from nearly every modern computing device that uses chips from Intel, Advanced Micro Devices Inc and ARM Holdings.

Advancing issues outnumbered decliners on the NYSE by 1,820 to 736. On the Nasdaq, 1,787 issues rose and 638 fell.

In Canada, the Toronto Stock Exchange continued its record run, rising 28.74 points, or 0.18 per cent, to 16,400.29 as the financial and industrial groups climbed, while shares of energy and marijuana producers pared some recent gains.

Oil prices were higher, supported by unrest in Iran that has raised concerns about supply risks, cold weather in the United States and OPEC-led output cuts.

On Thursday, Brookfield Business Partners LP and its partners will pay $4.6-billion (U.S.) to buy Westinghouse Electric Co. from Toshiba Corp. under a deal announced Thursday. Westinghouse is among the world's leading infrastructure suppliers to nuclear power generating facilities. Brookfield's shares were up 3 per cent in early trading to $44.62.

The largest decliner on the TSX was Aphria Inc, down 10.3 per cent at $19.25. Another marijuana producer, Canopy Growth Co, fell 9.9 per cent to $32.34.

The U.S. Department of Justice on Thursday will rescind an earlier marijuana policy under former Democratic President Barack Obama that eased enforcement of federal laws amid a growing number of local legalization efforts, according to news reports.

Canada's main stock index notched its highest-ever close on Wednesday, boosted by a jump in shares of BlackBerry Ltd. after it announced a deal with China's Baidu to develop self-driving technology, and by sharp gains for several marijuana producers.

