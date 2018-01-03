The open: TSX rises with banks, oil stocks, and BlackBerry

Canada's main stock index opened higher on Wednesday, boosted by gains among financial stocks and energy companies and a jump in shares of BlackBerry Ltd. after it announced an autonomous driving deal with China's Baidu Inc.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 34.83 points, or 0.21 per cent, at 16,344.82 shortly after the open.

BlackBerry rose 7.1 per cent to $16.09 after it announced that

Story continues below advertisement

Chinese search-engine giant Baidu Inc. selected BlackBerry to provide the safety operating system for the Apollo autonomous driving system, which is being developed in co-operation with several vehicle makers.

The Apollo system is a key part of Baidu's plans for developing driverless cars with Chinese automobile makers such as Chery Automobile, the FAW Group, Changan Automobile and Great Wall Motors.

Marijuana stocks continued to gain, with Aphria Inc. rising 8 per cent, and Canopy Growth up 7.7 per cent.

Valeant Pharmaceuticals added 6.3 per cent. A U.S. court on Tuesday asked Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc and activist investor Bill Ackman's Pershing Square to appear for a hearing to discuss the proposed settlement in an insider trading lawsuit.

The hearing, set for Jan. 16, comes after Pershing Square and Valeant last week decided to pay $290-million to settle the lawsuit that accused them of insider trading before bidding for Allergan Plc in 2014.

The benchmark S&P 500 breached the 2,700-mark for the first time shortly after open on Wednesday, while the Nasdaq and the Dow hit records on a strong run in technology stocks.

Oracle and IBM rose about 3 per cent following brokerage upgrades, helping the S&P technology index gain about 1 per cent.

Story continues below advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

U.S. stocks kicked off 2018 on a strong note on Tuesday, with the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq closing at record levels.

"The sentiment is very much positive. We had a strong start and we are likely to see a follow through in the near-term," said Scott Brown, chief economist at Raymond James in St. Petersburg, Florida.

In early trading, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 30.89 points, or 0.12 per cent, at 24,854.9 and the S&P 500 was up 4.61 points, or 0.17 per cent, at 2,700.42. The Nasdaq Composite was up 21.37 points, or 0.3 per cent, at 7,028.27.

However, gains in the technology sector were limited by a 2 per cent drop in Intel following a report that its processor chips had a fundamental design flaw.

Rival chipmaker Advanced Micro Devices was up about 5 per cent. Other chipmakers Nvidia and Micron were also higher.

The Federal Open Market Committee is set to release minutes from its December meeting, when the central bank raised interest rates for the third time in 2017.

Story continues below advertisement

Investors will parse the minutes, due at 2 p.m. ET, for hints on rate tightening action in the coming months and the impact of the U.S. tax overhaul on the economy and inflation.

The odds of a March rate hike are at 56.3 per cent level, according to the CME Group's Fedwatch tool.

"There's a lot more mystery surrounding the Fed. We see the Fed as being somewhat more hawkish in 2018, but this is the time when the risks of the policy are really starting to increase," Brown said.

In other stock moves, Scana Corp was up more than 23 per cent after Dominion Energy said it would buy the utility in an all-stock deal $7.9-billion deal.

MoneyGram International fell about 10 per cent after Alibaba-owned Ant Financial's plan to acquire the U.S. money transfer company in a $1.2-billion deal collapsed due to national security concerns.

Harley-Davidson slipped 3.5 per cent after brokerage Longbow Research downgraded the company's stock to "underperform".

Advancing issues outnumbered decliners on the NYSE by 1,587 to 988. On the Nasdaq, 1,402 issues rose and 1,055 fell.

Reuters