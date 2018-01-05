The open: TSX slips as natural resource and marijuana stocks weigh

Canada's main stock index opened lower on Friday, weighed down by losses among energy companies and other natural resource stocks as oil prices retreated, while marijuana producers also extended losses after Thursday's toughening of U.S. federal law.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was down 80.29 points, or 0.49 per cent, at 16,332.65 shortly after the open. It is heading for a 0.8 per cent gain on the week.

The Canadian dollar strengthened to a three-month high against its U.S. counterpart on Friday after stronger-than-expected domestic jobs data boosted expectations for a Bank of Canada interest rate hike as soon as this month.

The Canadian economy added almost 80,000 jobs for the second month in a row in December on a surge in part-time employment, and the jobless rate dipped to a 41-year low of 5.7 per cent, Statistics Canada said. Analysts had expected a modest gain of 1,000 jobs.

"It certainly fits with a central bank that is likely to lift rates this quarter," said Andrew Kelvin, senior rates strategist at TD Securities.

Chances of a hike at the next rate decision on Jan. 17 rose to more than 60 per cent from 35 per cent before the data, the overnight index swaps market indicated.

In separate data, Canada's trade deficit in November widened to $2.54-billion as both exports and imports benefited from increased activity in the automotive industry, Statistics Canada said.

The Canadian dollar was trading at $1.2379 to the greenback, or 80.78 cents (U.S.), up 0.9 per cent.

The currency touched its strongest since Sept. 27 at $1.2355.

Still, analysts in a Reuters poll say that an uncertain outlook for the North American Free Trade agreement could weigh on the loonie over the coming months.

Wall Street's main indexes opened at records on Friday as investors looked beyond weaker-than-expected U.S. job additions in December and took support from signs of a pick-up in wage growth.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 52 points, or 0.21 per cent, to 25,127.13. The S&P 500 gained 8.21 points, or 0.301396 per cent, to 2,732.2. The Nasdaq Composite added 27.70 points, or 0.39 per cent, to 7,105.62.

Data that showed nonfarm payrolls increased by 148,000 jobs, compared with economists' expectation of a 190,000 rise.

The numbers were also in contrast to Thursday's data that showed private employers added a stronger-than-expected 250,000 jobs in December.

However, the rise in monthly wage gains pointed to labor market strength.

Average hourly earnings rose 0.3 percent in December after gaining 0.1 per cent in the prior month. That lifted the annual increase in wages to 2.5 per cent from 2.4 per cent in November.

Story continues below advertisement

"It's a really weak number, surprising given how strong ADP was on Wednesday. However, it's only one month. People usually look at the three-month average as it's usually a better gauge," said Chris Zaccarelli, chief investment officer of Independent Advisor Alliance in Charlotte, North Carolina.

"The market will probably overlook this for now. I would look next month for confirmation if it's a trend."

The blue-chip Dow industrials closed above 25,000 for the first time on Thursday, its quickest 5,000-point climb since the index was created in 1896.

St. Louis Federal Reserve President James Bullard said on Thursday the U.S. tax overhaul is already pushing up equity prices and is likely to boost growth and investment, but should not force the central bank to raise interest rates any faster than expected.

The Fed expects to hike rates thrice in 2018, but it is doubtful that investors have priced in as many.

Among stocks, Francesca's Holdings tanked about 18 per cent after the women's apparel and accessories maker said it expected up to 17-per-cent decline in current-quarter same-store sales.

Schlumberger fell 0.4 percent and Chevron 0.2 per cent tracking a 1 per cent decline in oil prices on soaring U.S. production.

Cisco rose 1.5 per cent after BofA Merrill Lynch brokers upgraded the stock to "buy."

