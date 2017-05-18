Swirling uncertainty over U.S. President Donald Trump’s political future saw world stocks extend their steepest fall in over six months on Thursday, though there were signs of stabilization elsewhere as the dollar and gold steadied.

Reports that Mr. Trump had tried to intervene in an investigation into alleged Russian interference in last year’s U.S. election and that his aides had numerous undisclosed contacts with Russian officials kept market tensions high.

Canada’s benchmark stock index fell in a broad retreat early on Thursday, weighed down by mining and energy shares as prices for gold and oil slipped.

The Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index declined 75.26 points, or 0.49 per cent, to 15,198.42 shortly after the open, with six decliners for every advancer.

On Wednesday, the TSX closed down 269.65 points, or 1.73 percent, at 15,273.68. It was the largest drop for the index since September

U.S. stocks edged up slightly on Thursday as investors sought bargains a day after the market slumped following a scandal that cast a shadow over Mr. Trump’s presidency and the future of his ambitious pro-growth agenda.

Reports that Mr. Trump had tried to intervene in an ongoing federal investigation led to the harshest selloff in U.S. stocks on Wednesday since his election in November.

Analysts, however, said the underlying strength in the economy could give investors the confidence to use Wednesday’s decline to buy the market cheap.

“I would anticipate that the markets flatten out and start to rise a little bit maybe midday today, as we finish digesting the news,” said Paul Nolte, portfolio manager at Kingsview Asset Management, LLC in Chicago, Illinois.

“I’m not concerned, just yet, that we’re on the cusp of a major breakdown in the market. From a very short term perspective this is a very good buying opportunity.”

A report from the U.S. Labor Department showed weekly jobless claims unexpectedly fell last week and the number of Americans receiving unemployment aid hit a 28-1/2-year low, pointing to rapidly shrinking labor market slack.

Financials, which sank more than 3 per cent on Wednesday, were up 0.5 per cent, leading the gainers on the S&P 500.

At 9:36 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 2.99 points, or 0.01 per cent, at 20,609.92, the S&P 500 was up 1.3 points, or 0.06 per cent, at 2,358.33 and the Nasdaq Composite index was up 1.59 points, or 0.03 per cent, at 6,012.83.

Cisco tumbled 8 per cent after the networking gear maker forecast current-quarter revenue that came in below analysts’ estimates.

Wal-Mart was up 2.6 per cent at $77.09 after the big-box retailer’s quarterly earnings beat analysts’ expectations.

Alibaba was down 2.9 per cent at $117.07 after the Chinese e-commerce website’s quarterly earnings missed analysts’ expectations.

Rabobank strategist Michael Every said the key question was whether markets would “calm down, or panic more.”

“The obvious point we’ve made before repeatedly is that Trump now has much less political capital to spend in the Capitol, and that makes Trumpflation far less likely. Yet things seem to be rapidly moving beyond that point, opening up other scenarios,” he said.

Though stocks flashed warning lights again, the dollar seemed to be going for the ‘calm down’ option.

It pulled out of a tailspin that had taken it to its lowest level in six months against other top currencies including the euro and the yen, though it remained wobbly.

A mini-recovery in Asia as Japan posted its best economic performance in a year ran out of steam in Europe, and it was limping sideways at $1.1136 per euro and buying 110.97 Japanese yen by the time U.S. traders got to their desks.

Switzerland’s safe-haven franc hit its highest since November’s U.S. election and Britain’s Brexit-bruised pound broke through the $1.30 barrier for the first time since late September after reassuring retail sales figures.

There was more support for the euro too as one of the European Central Bank’s most influential policymakers, Executive Board member Benoit Coeure, said it should get on with paring back its stimulus once it is convinced inflation has recovered.

“Too much gradualism in monetary policy bears the risk of larger market adjustments when the decision is eventually taken,” Coeure told Reuters in an interview in which he also said the bank’s bond-buying program was “not set in stone.”

Oil prices fell on Thursday on signs that the market remained well supplied with crude despite efforts by OPEC and other big exporters to curb production and support prices.

Signs of a deepening political crisis in Washington accelerated the decline in prices with investors becoming increasingly cautious following the latest reports of links between Russia and the team in the White House.

Brent crude fell $1.10 a barrel to a low of $51.11 but recovered ground to trade around $51.61, down 60 cents, by 1300 GMT. U.S. crude oil lost $1.02 to reach a low of $48.05 was last trading 55 cents a barrel lower at $48.52.

Traders said news that the campaign to elect President Donald Trump last year had at least 18 undisclosed contacts with Russians had unsettled investors.

“This is a general risk-off move,” Ole Hansen, head of commodities strategy at Denmark’s Saxo Bank, told Reuters Global Oil Forum. “Sentiment is fragile, so it does not take much to rock the boat even further.”

Both crude oil benchmarks rose on Wednesday after news of a drawdown in U.S. crude inventories and a dip in U.S. output. The U.S. Energy Information Administration said inventories fell 1.8 million barrels in the week to May 12 to 520.8 million barrels.

But the U.S. crude drawdown was smaller than expected and the oil market remained extremely well supplied, analysts said.

A surplus of U.S. supply has led to large volumes of crude being exported from the United States to northern Asia, undermining the OPEC-led efforts to tighten the market.

The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and other producers including Russia pledged to cut output by almost 1.8 million barrels per day (bpd) in the first half of 2016, a deal likely to be extended until the end of March 2018.

Other producers have been quick to fill any supply gaps.

