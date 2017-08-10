Stocks around the world fell sharply on Thursday and investors moved into the yen, gold and other safe-haven assets amid more aggressive talk between the United States and North Korea.

MSCI’s gauge of stocks across the globe shed 0.77 percent, on track for its third straight day of declines as it pulled further back from all-time highs.

The Japanese yen hit an eight-week high against the U.S. dollar, while spot gold also reached a two-month high.

North Korea said it was completing plans to fire four intermediate-range missiles over Japan to land near the U.S. Pacific island territory of Guam in an unusually detailed threat that further heightened tensions with the United States.

The rise in geopolitical tensions this week, which heightened after U.S. President Donald Trump on Tuesday warned North Korea that it would face “fire and fury” if it threatened the United States, has drawn investor attention away from second-quarter corporate earnings season, which is winding down.

“The story today is North Korea and there was nothing in the earnings that was bullish enough to pull people away from focusing on North Korea,” said Chuck Carlson, chief executive officer at Horizon Investment Services in Hammond, Indiana.

At 1:09 p.m. ET, the Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index was down 145 points, or 0.95 per cent, to 15,072.33.

U.S. indexes were trading at session lows on Thursday afternoon, with the Dow and the Nasdaq posting triple-digit point declines, as investors fretted over escalating tensions between the United States and North Korea.

“Markets are looking for any reason at all for a reset. That reset is being triggered by North Korea geopolitical concern and stretched valuations,” said Peter Kenny, senior market strategist at Global Markets Advisory Group, New York.

Mr. Trump’s comments on Tuesday ended the Dow’s nine-day streak of record closes.

Investors on Thursday scampered to safe-haven assets such as gold and the Swiss franc, helping the precious metal hit a more two-month high.

The CBOE Volatility Index, the most widely followed barometer of expected near-term stock market volatility, rose to a near three-month high of 15.36.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 158.98 points, or 0.72 per cent, at 21,889.72 and the S&P 500 was down 27.37 points, or 1.11 per cent, at 2,446.65.

The last time the S&P 500 fell over 1 per cent was on May. 17.

The Nasdaq Composite was down 115.35 points, or 1.82 per cent, at 6,236.98. Apple was down 2.3 per cent, weighing most on the index.

Shares of Macy’s tumbled 9.5 per cent and Kohl’s 6.7 per cent after the department store operators reported a drop in quarterly same-store sales that stoked concerns that their turnaround may still be a long way off.

Retailers’ results are being keenly watched by investors to gauge the companies’ strategy to counter No. 1 online retailer Amazon.com’s growth.

The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index lost 1.19 per cent.

Shares of staffing firm Adecco slumped 6.4 per cent after its results.

In currencies, the yen strengthened 0.64 per cent versus the greenback at 109.37 per dollar.

“The yen is the big story really. Risk aversion is still very much a concern for markets,” said Shaun Osborne, chief currency strategist, at Scotiabank in Toronto.

The dollar index, which measures against a basket of currencies, fell 0.05 per cent.

The dollar weakened after news that U.S. producer prices unexpectedly fell in July, recording their biggest drop in nearly a year and pointing to a further moderation in inflation that could delay a Federal Reserve interest rate increase.

U.S. Treasury long-dated yields dropped to six-week lows, pressured by U.S.-North Korea tensions and the weak data that further reduced expectations of an interest rate hike in December.

Benchmark 10-year notes last rose 5/32 in price to yield 2.2255 per cent, from 2.242 per cent late on Wednesday.

The 30-year bond last rose 5/32 in price to yield 2.8107 per cent, from 2.818 per cent late on Wednesday.

In commodities, U.S. crude fell 0.67 per cent to $49.23 per barrel and Brent was last at $52.58, down 0.23 per cent on the day.

Spot gold added 0.7 per cent to $1,285.70 an ounce.

“For now, the uptrend is very much intact in gold, reacting to external geopolitical events,” said Jonathan Butler, commodities analyst at Mitsubishi in London.

Report Typo/Error