U.S. stocks were little changed on Wednesday after the Federal Reserve made a widely expected move to raise interest rates for the second time in three months.

The U.S. central bank cited continued U.S. economic growth and job market strength, as it proceeds with its first tightening cycle in more than a decade. The Fed also announced it would begin cutting its holdings of bonds and other securities this year.

The Fed “met expectations and delivered a dovish hike,” said Brian Jacobsen, chief portfolio strategist at Wells Fargo Funds Management in Menomonee Falls, Wis. “It’s dovish in that they acknowledge the data has softened and they haven’t dismissed the weaker inflation readings as being merely transitory.”

Data on Wednesday showed U.S. consumer prices unexpectedly fell in May and retail sales recorded their biggest drop in 16 months.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 30.99 points, or 0.15 per cent, to 21,359.46, the S&P 500 lost 0.15 points, or 0.01 per cent, to 2,440.2 and the Nasdaq Composite added 2.07 points, or 0.03 percent, to 6,222.44.

Canada’s main stock index moved lower on Wednesday as energy stocks fell with a drop in oil prices.

At 2:22 p.m. ET, the Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index was down 160.94 points, or 1.05 per cent, to 15,218.61.

The energy group retreated 3.3 per cent as oil prices fell after reports showed global supply was rising and U.S. crude inventories were still increasing.

Oil prices sank more than 3 per cent to their lowest in more than five weeks on Wednesday following U.S. data showing an unexpectedly large weekly build in U.S. gasoline inventories and International Energy Agency (IEA)data projecting a big increase in non-OPEC output in 2018.

The increase in U.S. gasoline inventories drove down RBOB futures by more than 4 percent, tugging Brent and U.S. crude futures lower with them, analysts said.

“The industry continues to turn a crude oil surplus into a gasoline and distillate product surplus,” Andrew Lipow, president of Lipow Oil Associates in Houston said.

After rising for three consecutive days, Brent futures were down $1.81, or 3.7 per cent, at $46.91. U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude was down $1.75, or 3.8 percent, at $44.71 per barrel.

Both contracts hit their lowest since May 5, driving them into technically oversold territory.

The U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) said gasoline inventories increased by 2.1 million barrels during the week ended June 9, while crude inventories decreased by 1.7 million barrels.

That compares with analysts estimates in a Reuters poll for a 0.5 million barrel draw in gasoline stocks and a 2.7 million barrel draw in crude inventories.

OPEC and other exporters such as Russia have agreed to keep production almost 1.8 million barrels per day (bpd) below the levels pumped at the end of last year and not to increase output until the end of the first quarter of 2018.

But adherence to the cuts is under scrutiny and the producer group said this week its output rose by 336,000 bpd in May to 32.14 million bpd.

Oil inventories are near record highs in some parts of the world, and producers outside the OPEC deal are increasing output.

The IEA said in a separate report earlier Wednesday it expected growth in non-OPEC supply to outpace demand growth next year.

“Our first outlook for 2018 makes sobering reading for those producers looking to restrain supply,” the IEA said in its monthly oil market report.

A rapid rise in U.S. shale oil output will contribute to the increase in non-OPEC supply next year, the IEA said.

“The outlook for oil hinges on the effectiveness of the OPEC cuts relative to the supply increases from U.S. shale,” said William O’Loughlin, analyst at Australia’s Rivkin Securities.

Global demand continues to grow, but not by enough to get rid of the glut.

Demand grew 1 percent in 2016, roughly in line with the previous two years, but well below the 10-year average of 1.8 percent, BP said in its benchmark Statistical Review of World Energy on Tuesday.

