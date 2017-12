The close: TSX ends lower as energy stocks weigh; uranium companies bounce

Canada's benchmark stock index lost ground on Monday as energy and mining shares tracked commodity prices lower, while uranium companies bounced after Kazakhstan, the world's largest producer, slashed its uranium output forecast for the next three years.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index ended the session down 69.94 points, or 0.44 per cent, at 15,969.03.

There were two decliners for every advancing stock and eight of the index's 10 main industry groups ended in the red.

Shopify Inc, down 6.3 per cent at C$122.64, was among the heaviest weights on the index. The commerce software company has lost more than 17 per cent of its value since hitting a peak on Cyber Monday, when it said its merchants had sold more than $1-billion of goods over the Thanksgiving shopping weekend.

The energy group retreated 1.7 per cent, as oil prices fell with the market eyeing signs of rising U.S. production. Suncor Energy Inc fell 1.8 per cent to C$43.76, as U.S. crude prices lost 1.6 per cent to $57.45 a barrel, while Brent shed 2 per cent to $62.45.

The largest percentage gainer on the TSX was uranium producer Cameco Corp, which surged 12.9 per cent to C$13.59, while an uranium exploration company, NexGen Energy Ltd , rose 16.5 per cent to C$3.46 as the plans by Kazakhstan's state-run uranium mining company to cut production were expected to boost the price of the metal.

The materials group, which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, lost 1.2 per cent.

Dow hits record as investors bet on tax cuts

The Dow Jones Industrial Average reached a record high on Monday, with banks and retailers surging and technology companies falling as investors realigned their portfolios in hopes of benefiting from expected corporate tax cuts.

The S&P 500 ended with a loss after hitting an intra-day all-time high earlier in the day, while the technology-heavy Nasdaq dropped 1.05 per cent.

Bank of America , JPMorgan Chase , Wells Fargo & Co and Citigroup jumped over 2 per cent after the Republican-dominated U.S. Senate approved its tax bill on Saturday.

Once the Senate and House of Representatives reconcile their respective versions of the legislation, the resulting bill could cut corporate tax rates to 20 per cent from 35 per cent.

"It will likely result in increased dividends and share repurchases, and that makes valuations more reasonable and should prolong the rally," said Tim Ghriskey, chief investment officer of Solaris Group in Bedford Hills, New York.

Investors freed up money to buy banks, department stores and other stocks seen benefiting from lower taxes by selling technology stocks, which have become relatively expensive after leading the market's gains this year.

"People are rotating into consumer discretionary and away from technology because of tax advantages from the new bill," said Michael Matousek, head trader at U.S. Global Investors Inc in San Antonio, Texas.

Microsoft lost 3.77 per cent, Nvidia slumped 5.57 per cent and PayPal Holdings fell 5.75 per cent.

Also lifting financial stocks was a broad expectation that the Federal Reserve will increase interest rates in December, which makes bank lending more profitable.

The S&P 500 information technology index <.SPLRCT> has surged 34 per cent in 2017, the market's top performer. But after it fell 3 per cent since Nov. 28, investors on Monday became more concerned about the longevity of the sector's rally.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average <.DJI> rose 0.24 per cent to end at 24,290.05 points, while the S&P 500 <.SPX> lost 0.11 per cent to 2,639.44. Earlier in the session, the S&P 500 had touched a record high.

The Nasdaq Composite <.IXIC> dropped 72.22 points to end at 6,775.37.

The S&P 500 is up 18 per cent in 2017 on strong corporate earnings and solid economic growth, as well as expectations that President Donald Trump and the Republican-controlled Congress would cut taxes and corporate regulation.

The index is now trading at about 18.2 times expected earnings, its highest level since 2002, according to Thomson Reuters Datastream.

Many department stores pay high tax rates and stand to benefit from the Republican cuts. Macy's jumped 6.65 per cent and Nordstrom surged 3.87 per cent.

Media stocks rose after the Financial Times reported that Twenty-first Century Fox had resumed talks to potentially sell most of its assets to Walt Disney .

Disney added 4.72 per cent and Fox climbed 2.80 per cent.

CVS Health shares lost 4.57 per cent after the company agreed to buy Aetna for $69-billion in the year's largest corporate acquisition. Aetna shares fell 1.44 per cent.

Advancing issues outnumbered declining ones on the NYSE by a 1.03-to-1 ratio; on Nasdaq, a 1.27-to-1 ratio favoured decliners.

About 7.8 billion shares changed hands on U.S. exchanges, well above the 6.7 billion daily average for the past 20 trading days, according to Thomson Reuters data.