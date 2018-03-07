The close: U.S. stocks pare decline as trade concerns ease

The S&P 500 ended slightly lower after Wednesday's volatile session as investors struggled to get a read on U.S. trade policy after President Donald Trump promised hefty import tariffs but then said Mexico and Canada could be exempt.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 82.76 points, or 0.33 percent, to 24,801.36 and the S&P 500 lost 1.32 points, or 0.05 percent, to 2,726.8, while the Nasdaq Composite added 24.64 points, or 0.33 percent, to 7,396.65.

Investors spooked by the departure of pro-trade adviser Gary Cohn took solace in comments from White House Council of Economic Advisers Chairman Kevin Hassett that indicated the trade policy is not yet finalized.

Trade angst still set the tone in U.S. equities, with multinationals in the Dow Jones Industrial Average leading declines, while domestically focused small caps paced gains. Treasuries pared gains to trade little changed, while Bloomberg's dollar index fell versus the Canadian dollar after White House spokesperson Sarah Sanders said "there are potential carve outs" for the northern nation in the coming tariffs.

Elsewhere, crude fell toward $61 a barrel in New York. Investors also have their sights fixed on upcoming central bank decisions in Europe and Japan, ahead of Friday's U.S. jobs report.

"I think markets are taking a wait and see attitude. But I do believe markets will selloff a lot more if it becomes clear that we are going to start tariffs." Chris Zaccarelli, chief investment officer of the Independent Advisor Alliance, said by phone. "And if other countries are going to retaliate and people start to wonder how far this is going to go, I think that then there will be more of an impact on the market."

While the imposition of severe levies on steel and aluminum may come as soon as this week, speculation remains that the tariffs may not spark a broader trade conflagration. The European Union has said it will retaliate in kind, while China has so far remained largely quiet. At the same time, Republican leaders in Congress have urged Trump to target only specific items and countries, adding to hope that a broader crackdown on trade will be avoided.

Canada

Canada's main stock index fell on Wednesday as a drop in commodity prices weighed on resource shares, while steel producer Stelco Holdings Inc rallied on prospects for Canada to be exempted from proposed U.S. metals tariffs.

The White House said Canada and Mexico, and possibly other countries, may be exempted from planned U.S. import tariffs on steel and aluminum on the basis of national security.

Stelco rose 3.9 percent to C$24.63. The stock had hit a nearly seven-week low on Tuesday at C$23.00.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index closed down 72.58 points, or 0.47 percent, at 15,472.61.

The resignation of Gary Cohn, top economic adviser to U.S. President Donald Trump, intensified investor worries over a global trade war, while the Bank of Canada said trade policy is an "important and growing source of uncertainty."

The materials group, which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, lost 1.4 percent.

Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd fell 2.0 percent to C$49.47 after Credit Suisse cut its price target on the stock.

Gold futures fell 0.2 percent to $1,326 an ounce, while U.S. crude oil futures settled 2.3 percent lower at $61.15 a barrel.

The energy group fell nearly 1 percent, with TransCanada Corp down 2.3 percent at C$55.65.

The shares of trade-sensitive auto parts and railroad companies lost ground. Magna International Inc declined 0.4 percent to C$67.66 and Canadian National Railway Co was down 0.7 percent at C$94.09.

Great Canadian Gaming Corp rose 12.4 percent to C$38.15 after reporting fourth-quarter results after the bell on Tuesday.