The close: Wall Street gives up gains as Treasury yields climb

U.S. stocks closed lower on Wednesday in a rocky session after the release of the minutes from the Federal Reserve's January meeting pushed yields on the benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury note to a four-year high.

After the Fed left interest rates unchanged in January, minutes showed the U.S. central bank's rate-setting committee grew more confident in the need to keep raising rates, with most believing inflation would perk up amid an improving economic landscape.

Stocks initially reacted positively, with each of the major Wall St indexes touching session highs. Stocks began to pare gains, however, as bond yields climbed to a four-year high of 2.957 per cent on the likelihood of further rate increases this year.

"The Fed meeting minutes indicated Fed members weren't too worried about inflation, so that was music to the market's ears," said Michael Arone, Chief Investment Strategist at State Street Global Advisors in Boston.

"Since then the market is recognizing the meeting happened at the end of January and since then we have had the strong jobs report, the average hourly earnings pickup, the CPI figures and they also said it is going to be appropriate to raise rates."

Expectations for a quarter-point hike at the Fed's next meeting in March are currently 93.5 percent, according to Thomson Reuters data. The Fed has forecast three rate hikes in 2018.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 166.97 points, or 0.67 per cent, to 24,797.78, the S&P 500 lost 14.93 points, or 0.55 per cent, to 2,701.33 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 16.08 points, or 0.22 per cent, to 7,218.23.

Meanwhile, Canada's main stock index unofficially finished higher on the day. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index rose 84.57 points, or 0.55 per cent, at 15,524.01, its highest close since Feb. 2.

After inflation worries knocked the S&P 500 down more than 10 per cent from its Jan. 26 high, stocks had rebounded in recent sessions as yields on the 10-year U.S. Treasury note had stabilized around the 2.9-per-cent mark. Even with the recent rally, the index has been unable to convincingly hold above its 50-day moving average, seen as a key support level.

"It is unusual for it to make that V-shaped recovery that it did and keep going," said Jeff Zipper, managing director at the U.S. Bank Private Client Reserve in Palm Beach, Florida.

"We keep hearing about a possible re-test of that bottom but we will see how it holds up."

The prospect of higher rates and an unexpected fall in January U.S. existing home sales dented the real estate sector, off 1.81 per cent. Other sectors seen as bond proxies due to their high dividend yields, utilities and telecoms, also dropped more than 1 per cent.

Benchmark 10-year notes last fell 13/32 in price to yield 2.9408 per cent, from 2.893 percent late on Tuesday.

In Toronto, the materials group, which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, increased 0.7 per cent.

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. jumped 8.8 per cent to $19.51, while Yamana Gold Inc. was up 1.9 per cent to $3.83.

Financial stocks were up 1.3 per cent on the day with Royal Bank of Canada rising 2 per cent to $102.50 and Bank of Montreal up 1.7 per cent to $99.23.



Meanwhile, energy stocks fell 0.9 per cent. Encana Corp. declined 2.3 per cent to $13.44, while Suncor Energy Inc. was down 2.2 per cent to $42.87.



Marijuana producers also declined on the day. Canopy Growth Corp. fell 2.9 per cent to $28.74, while rival Aphria Inc. was down 3.2 per cent to $14.45.

The U.S. dollar index, which measures the greenback against a basket of other major currencies, dipped following release of the minutes but then recovered. The index was last up 0.31 per cent at a one-week high.

Some oil prices softened ahead of expectations that data would show rising U.S. crude inventories.

U.S. crude oil futures settled at $61.68 per barrel, down 11 cents, or 0.18 per cent. Brent pared some losses after the dollar index dropped, with Brent last at $65.25, flat on the day.

The U.S. currency has been weighed down this year by concerns that Washington might pursue a weak-dollar strategy, and by the perceived erosion of its yield advantage as other countries start to scale back their easy-money strategies.

Confidence in the dollar has also been shaken by mounting worries over the U.S. budget deficit.

But the greenback finally appeared to be benefiting from rising U.S. bond yields, especially as the Treasury Department issues more debt in anticipation of increased federal spending and a higher deficit from last year's tax overhaul.

U.S. Treasury 30-year bond prices fell more than a point, with the yield hitting its highest since July 2015. Yields on 10-year notes hit session highs after the rate comments.

The euro edged down 0.21 per cent to $1.231 as the dollar rose.

In Britain, an unexpected jump in the jobless rate weighed on the pound, helping to send sterling down 0.44 percent to $1.3934.

The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index rose 0.11 per cent, and MSCI's gauge of stocks across the globe gained 0.48 per cent.