Wall Street trims losses as Trump talks tariffs, but eases trade war fears

U.S. stocks slid on Thursday, but were off session lows, after President Donald Trump said he planned to impose tariffs on up to $60 billion of Chinese imports, but his action was far removed from threats that could have ignited a global trade war.

Nr, Trump, according to a presidential memorandum he signed, will target the imports only after a consultation period. China will also have space to respond, reducing the risk of immediate retaliation from Beijing, and Trump struck an emollient tone while speaking, saying "I view them as a friend."

The three major indexes were down roughly 1 per cent after Mr. Trump spoke, easing from a slide that saw them drop nearly 2 per cent earlier as investors fretted over the scale of U.S tariffs and the possible repercussions on global trade.

Story continues below advertisement

"Nothing actually gets put into place today. It looks like there is going to be at least a 30-day window between now and when it actually gets implemented," said Randy Frederick, vice president of trading and derivatives for Charles Schwab in Austin, Texas.

"In the next 30 days the market's going to be concerned about it, and that means we're going to be in for more volatility and somewhat limited upside over the next month."

Still, major industrials companies stayed lower. Boeing , Caterpillar and 3M were the biggest drags on the Dow Jones Industrial Average, sliding 2-3 percent.

The Dow was down 251.93 points, or 1.02 per cent, to 24,430.38. The S&P 500 was lower 25.2 points, or 0.929228 per cent, to 2,686.73. The Nasdaq Composite was down 69.72 points, or 0.95 per cent, to 7,275.57.

Eight of the 11 major S&P sectors were in the red, with five of them down more than 1.5 per cent. Earlier they were down more than 2 per cent. The defensive utilities, consumer staples and real estate sectors were higher.

The Cboe Volatility Index, the most widely followed barometer of expected near-term volatility in the S&P, was up 1.9 points at 19.76, near its session lows after hitting a three-day high of 21.24 earlier.

In Toronto, the S&P/TSX composite index was down 1.2 per cent, or 180.68 points, to 15,494.60 at 2 p.m. ET.

Story continues below advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

U.S. treasury prices also gained as investors shunned risk. The drop in yields weighed on financial stocks, which were down 1.45 per cent.

The S&P 500 technology index, the best performing sector over the past year, fell 1.75 percent on fears of greater regulation in the wake of the Facebook data leak.

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg said he was open to additional government regulation and happy to testify before the U.S. Congress. Facebook shares were down 2.5 per cent.

AbbVie slumped about 11 per cent after the drugmaker said it would not seek accelerated approval for its experimental lung cancer treatment based on results from a mid-stage study.

Oil prices fell on Thursday as investors took profits after this week's rally, but losses were limited by the continuing efforts of OPEC and its allies to curb supplies.

Brent crude futures for May delivery fell 48 cents to $68.99 a barrel, a 0.7-per-cent loss, having retreated from a session peak of $69.70, close to its highest level since early February.

Story continues below advertisement

U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures fell 75 cents to $64.42 a barrel, a 1.2-per-cent loss, after hitting a session high of $65.74.

Oil prices have risen nearly 10 per cent in the past two weeks, boosted by a weaker U.S. dollar and tensions between Iran and Saudi Arabia that raised concern about Middle East supplies already restricted by an OPEC-led production pact.

Prices recorded their biggest one-day gain since November on Wednesday after an unexpected drop in U.S. crude inventories.

"Ahead of that $66 level in WTI, there's some profit-taking to test whether you're really in a new technical uptrend or if you're still in a trading range," said Rob Haworth, senior investment strategist at U.S. Bank Wealth Management in Seattle.