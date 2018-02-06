Wall Street struggles to rebound as volatility reigns

U.S. stocks moved in and out of positive territory in volatile midday trading on Tuesday, following the biggest one-day declines for the S&P 500 and the Dow in more than six years.

Stocks swung up and down after indexes started the session 2 per cent lower, underscoring a return of volatility to a market that until recently had been known for the absence of such major shifts.

The sharp declines in recent days marked a pullback long-awaited by investors after the market minted record high after record high in a relatively calm ascent.

Story continues below advertisement

"The choppiness this morning is trying to figure out where we should be," Willie Delwiche, investment strategist at Robert W. Baird in Milwaukee. "Some of what we saw yesterday suggests we are near at least a short-term low. Then the question is what the rallies look like after that."

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 73.51 points, or 0.3 per cent, to 24,419.26, the S&P 500 lost 2.99 points, or 0.11 per cent, to 2,645.95 and the Nasdaq Composite added 13.34 points, or 0.19 percent, to 6,980.86.

David Rosenberg: Blame this market meltdown on 'too much optimism'

The sharp declines in recent days marked a pullback long-awaited by investors after the market minted record high after record high in a relatively calm ascent.

"Put your seatbelts on. It's going to be a volatile ride for the next several trading sessions," said Chad Morganlander, portfolio manager at Washington Crossing Advisors in Florham Park, New Jersey.

"Fundamentals are moving forward in a positive way, which gives us confidence that in the long run you'll continue to see higher highs within the markets."

In Toronto, the S&P/TSX composite index was down 60.91 points, or 0.4 per cent, at 15,273.90.

Story continues below advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

The market's pullback comes amid concerns about rising bond yields and higher inflation. These were reinforced by Friday's January U.S. jobs report that prompted worries the Federal Reserve will raise rates at a faster pace than expected this year.

"You continue to have investors re-rating stocks based on higher inflation and higher interest rate expectations," said Michael Arone, chief investment strategist at State Street Global Advisors in Boston.

Tuesday brought another day of volatility a day after a steep selloff that brought the biggest percentage daily declines for the S&P 500 and the Dow since August 2011 and a near 1,600 point intraday loss for the Dow.

At its session low on Tuesday, the S&P had declined 9.7 per cent from its Jan 26 record high. At its lowest point on Tuesday, the Dow was off 10.7 per cent from its Jan 26 record.

Market experts said the selloff, including the overnight slide in S&P 500 futures, may have been magnified by the violent unwind of a trade betting on volatility in U.S. stocks staying low as the CBOE Volatility index, known as the VIX, notched its biggest one-day jump on Monday in over two years.

"If this is just the implosion of shorting volatility, it's not the end of the bull market," said Michael Antonelli, managing director of institutional sales trading at Robert W. Baird in Milwaukee.

Story continues below advertisement

"People will be afraid now of shorting volatility. It'll change the complexion of the market. It takes away what many considered to be easy money."

European shares remained lower, while losses for MSCI's widely tracked 47-country world index broke $4-trillion.

"The choppiness this morning is trying to figure out where we should be. Some of what we saw yesterday suggests we are near at least a short-term low," said Willie Delwiche, investment strategist at Robert W. Baird in Milwaukee.

The sell-off in stocks that began last week has been built on concerns over higher interest rates and lofty valuations.

Some strategists view it as a healthy pullback after a rapid run-up over the last year and say the improving economic outlook is a positive for stocks overall.

The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index lost 2.4 per cent and MSCI's gauge of stocks across the globe shed 1.9 per cent.

Emerging market stocks lost 2.9 per cent.

Earlier, Taiwan's main index lost 5.0 percent, its biggest slump since 2011, Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index dropped 5.1 per cent and Japan's Nikkei dived 4.7 per cent, its worst fall since November 2016, to four-month lows.

U.S. Treasury prices gained as volatile equity markets led investors to seek out lower-risk bonds, though many investors remained nervous after a week-long bond rout sent yields on Monday to four-year highs.

Benchmark 10-year notes were last up 11/32 in price to yield 2.7545 per cent, from 2.794 per cent late on Monday.

The original trigger for the sell-off was a sharp rise in U.S. bond yields late last week after data showed U.S. wages increasing at the fastest pace since 2009. That raised the alarm about higher inflation and, with it, potentially higher interest rates.

Commodities remained gloomy too, with oil and industrial metals all tumbling as the year's stellar start for risk assets rapidly soured.

U.S. crude fell 0.53 per cent to $63.81 per barrel and Brent was last at $67.05, down 0.84 per cent.

Copper lost 1.3 per cent to $7,076.00 a tonne.

The dollar rose to its highest in more than a week against a basket of currencies as traders piled back into the greenback amid the rout in stocks.

The dollar index rose 0.16 per cent, with the euro down 0.15 per cent to $1.2348.