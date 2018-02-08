Dow plummets more than 1,000 points into correction territory as sell-off intensifies

U.S. stocks tumbled anew on Thursday, falling more than 1,000 points and reaching into correction territory in another trading session marked by massive swings, as equities remained in a tug-of-war with bond yields, volatility remained high, and investors saw no relief ahead in finding the bottom of the market.

Canada's main stock index tumbled on Thursday, closing at its lowest in nearly five months as a sell-off on Wall Street deepened and as a drop in oil prices hit energy shares. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index ended down 265.03 points, or 1.73 per cent, at 15,065.55. Energy stocks fell 2.8 per cent.

Selling in Toronto accelerated into the closing bell, with the TSX ending at the day's low, making for its lowest close since Sept. 11. The losses added on to a retreat that began on Monday, putting the index on track to decline more than 3 percent for the week.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 1,032.89 points, or 4.15 per cent, to 23,860.46, the S&P 500 lost 100.66 points, or 3.75 per cent, to 2,581 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 274.83 points, or 3.9 per cent, to 6,777.16.

The benchmark S&P 500 and the Dow industrials confirmed they were in correction territory, both falling more than 10 per cent from their Jan. 26 record highs.

Year to date, the Dow is down 3.47 per cent, the S&P 500 is off 3.46 per cent, and the Nasdaq is down 1.83 per cent.

Thursday marked another day of sharp swings in recent sessions including the S&P 500's biggest drop in more than six years that pulled equities away from record highs.

"The dust hasn't settled yet, and I think both buyers and sellers are trying to figure out what this market really wants to do," said Jonathan Corpina, senior managing partner for Meridian Equity Partners in New York.

"I would think that this continues to happen for the next few trading sessions for everything to kind of get flushed out."

The retreat in equities had been long awaited by investors as the market climbed steadily to record high after record high with few bumps.

The sharp selloff in recent days was kicked off by concerns over rising inflation and bond yields, sparked by Friday's January U.S. jobs report, with investors pointing to additional pressure from the violent unwind of trades linked to bets on volatility staying low.

The 10-year U.S. Treasury note yield rose as high as 2.884 per cent, nearing Monday's four-year peak of 2.885 per cent, after the Bank of England said interest rates probably need to rise sooner than previously expected.

"What we're seeing today is continued concerns around interest rates going higher, around valuations in the stock market," said Chris Zaccarelli, chief investment officer with Independent Advisor Alliance in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Financials, technology, consumer discretionary and industrial stocks were among the biggest decliners.

Investors are weighing whether the sharp swings this week are the start of a deeper correction or just a temporary bump in the nine-year bull market.

The percentage of individual investors expecting a decline in stock prices is at a three-month high, according to the latest AAII Sentiment Survey.

The market's main gauge of volatility, the Cboe Volatility Index, rose 4.20 to 31.93 on Thursday, nearly three times the average level of the past year.

The number of Americans filing for unemployment benefits unexpectedly fell last week, dropping to its lowest level in nearly 45 years as the labor market tightened further, bolstering expectations of faster wage growth this year.

In earnings news, Twitter rose nearly 20 per cent after the social media company delivered its first quarterly profit and an unexpected return to revenue growth.

In Toronto, the selling was broad-based with all 10 of the index's main sectors in the red. The subindex of gold producers eked out a small gain of 0.1 per cent as investors searched for safety.

The energy group retreated 2.8 per cent as oil settled down 64 US cents at US$61.15 a barrel after data showed U.S. crude output had reached record highs. The energy sector is off 8 per cent over the past five trading days.

Suncor Energy Inc. reversed earlier declines and was one of the biggest drags on the index, down 2.4 per cent at $41.44 after it reported higher fourth-quarter profit on stronger oil prices and lower costs. Cenovus Energy dropped 5.7 per cent and Encana fell 4.4 per cent.

Shares of Bombardier Inc. declined 2.1 per cent to $3.20 after the plane and train maker missed out on a contract to provide rail cars for one of the world's biggest light rail systems in Montreal.

Consumer discretionary stocks slide 2.65 per cent with Canada Goose Holdings down 16 per cent, even after reporting strong earnings, and Restaurant Brands was off 4.4 per cent. Dollarama fell 4.2 per cent.

