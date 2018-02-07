Wall Street falls briefly at the open, then jumps as investors roll the dice

U.S. stocks overturned early losses to trade broadly higher on Wednesday as some buyers returned to a market still shaking from a record fall for the Dow Jones Industrial Average earlier this week.

Falls for major technology stocks kept the tech-heavy Nasdaq just 0.1 percent in the red, but the Dow and the S&P 500 both recovered from premarket falls of up to 1 per cent to trade around half a percent higher.

"It looks like a little bit of a stabilization trade overnight," said John Brady, senior vice president at futures brokerage R.J. O'Brien & Associates in Chicago. "I don't know if it's over, but a market range may be established."

By 9:42 a.m. ET, the Dow was up 127.27 points, or 0.51 per cent, at 25,040.04. The S&P 500 rose 11.5 points, or 0.43 per cent, to 2,706.64 and the Nasdaq Composite was down 10.5 points at 7,102.62.

Gains in industrial and consumer discretionary stocks led advances on the S&P and the Dow.

Canada's main stock index opened little changed on Wednesday, supported by gains in Manulife Financial and the banking sector, as well as a bounce-back in shares of cannabis companies.

Shortly after the opening bell, the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index rose 16.37 points, or 0.11 per cent, to 15,380.3

The Canadian dollar was trading 0.3 per cent lower at $1.2527 to the greenback, or 79.83 U.S. cents.

The currency traded in a range of $1.2491 to $1.2528.

Commodity-linked currencies, such as the Canadian dollar, tend to underperform when stocks fall, because of the signal that it sends on prospects for global economic growth.

The loonie has retreated about 2 per cent since stocks began to head sharply lower on Friday. One week ago, the currency touched its strongest in more than four months at $1.2250.

A wild session on Tuesday saw the Dow Jones Industrial Average swing more than 1,100 points from peak to trough and ended with the benchmark S&P 500 tallying its best day since just before President Donald Trump's election in 2016.

Traders are bracing for volatility to stay high as they try to figure out if the swings of the past two days are the start of a deeper correction or just a temporary blip in the U.S. market's nine-year bull run.

The pivotal gauge of S&P 500 volatility, the VIX, opened at a relatively elevated 31 points and was at 28.80. The VIX on Tuesday hit a more than two-and-a-half year high above 50, after trading, on average, below 20 for months.

"It's over in terms of the severe down move we've seen, but reminds us that we're kind of in an aftershock phase," said Rick Meckler, president of investment firm LibertyView Capital Management.

"What's happening now is you're getting a little bit of struggle between the short-term traders who bought into the dip and are looking to get out before another selloff takes place and people who have gained some confidence that the market's found a bottom."

Markets are also on edge over U.S. lawmakers' wrangling to extend the so-called debt ceiling - funding for the U.S. government runs out on Feb. 8 unless a stopgap bill manages to pass the Senate later on Wednesday.

The S&P 500 remains up 26 per cent since Mr. Trump's election, and on Tuesday clawed back into positive territory for 2018, up 0.8 percent.

"I don't know if it's over, but a market range maybe established because if you look at S&P e-minis, we're trading at mid-point of a two-week range, starting back to Jan. 29," Mr. Brady said.

However, some investors fear the market is over-stretched in the context of higher inflation and rising bond yields as central banks withdraw their easy money policies of recent years.

U.S. 10-year yields rose back as high as 2.80 per cent after approaching two-week lows around 2.65 per cent on Tuesday . They were last trading at 2.79 on Wednesday.

World stocks clawed off two-month lows on Wednesday, though momentum was weak.

European shares rose around 0.7 per cent after plumbing six-month depths on Tuesday at the tail-end of a selloff induced by a volatility spike that took Wall Street's fear gauge, the VIX index, as high as 50, more than three times its closing level last Thursday.

That rout had wiped $4-trillion off world equities and sent investors scurrying for the safety of German and U.S. bonds, briefly reversing the steady rise in global yields.

While Tuesday saw U.S. equities roar back, the momentum may already be slipping - Asian and emerging equity gains fizzled.

With the pivotal gauge of S&P 500 volatility, the VIX , opening at a relatively elevated 31 per cent, equity markets are not out of the woods, especially in the United States, market watchers say.

"People are still shaken after such a ferocious correction, especially as it came after a very long time. It is clear that there will be more volatility going forward," said Salman Ahmed, chief investment strategist at Lombard Odier Investment Managers.

"But that's a healthy development so markets can focus on areas that are generally stronger. The upward (equity) trend can stay but it will be less steep than last year."

MSCI's all-country index, however, was up 0.2 pe rcent after four days in the red, boosted by Europe's gains - which were the third largest of the year - and those in Japan and Asian emerging markets .

Bond buying by panicky investors also abated and yields on "safe" German, Japanese and U.S. debt edged up, resuming the trend of recent weeks as markets price further U.S. rate rises and the withdrawal of stimulus in Europe.

Yields on Germany's 10-year government bond, the euro zone benchmark, were around 0.69 per cent, having dropped to 0.66 per cent on Tuesday.

But that yield has more than doubled since early-December as the European Central Bank halved bond purchases at the start of 2018 and is expected to completely wind them down in September.

Markets are also wary about U.S. lawmaker wrangling to extend the so-called debt ceiling - funding for the U.S. government runs out on Feb. 8 unless a stopgap bill manages to pass the Senate later on Wednesday.

U.S. 10-year yields rose back as high as 2.80 per cent after approaching two-week lows around 2.65 per cent on Tuesday . They were last at 2.77 per cent.

"What's clear is that the general direction for yields is up. During the selloff you got the natural reaction of bond yields going up but the moment you get some stability, yields zoom up again," Ahmed said. "So the balance between bond yields and equities will be important to watch."

It was a steep spike in yields last Friday that sparked the initial Wall Street rout, forcing sales by a host of highly leveraged funds, which ramped up volatility and drove yet more selling.

Like many others, BlackRock analysts described the rout as a buying opportunity, seeing the leveraged products moves as essentially driven by jitters over recent equity gains on one hand, and the possibility of higher interest rates on the other.

But they added: "The market unrest is a reminder that the pace of interest rate increases matters."

European shares held firm, meanwhile, after seven days of losses, boosted also by a series of robust earnings reports.

German shares rose 0.6 per cent, adding gains after news of a government coalition deal, with Social Democrats likely taking the key finance portfolio. Southern European bonds, generally seen as riskier assets, also rallied, with yields on Italian, Spanish and Portuguese debt down 5-8 basis points.

"This news (in Germany) is positive for spreads and for anyone that wants a well constructed and viable Europe," Mizuho strategist Peter Chatwell said.

On currency markets, the dollar rose 0.3 per cent against a basket of currencies but fell almost half a percent to the yen.

Sterling meanwhile was down for the fourth straight day against the dollar, hurt by recent surveys confirming the economy's fragile state and fresh tensions over Britain's divorce negotiations with the European Union.

Investors are awaiting Thursday's Bank of England meeting which should provide an update on authorities' views on the economy and timing of the next interest rate rise.