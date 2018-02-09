Dow surges at the open but on track for biggest weekly loss in 6 years

U.S. stocks opened sharply higher on Friday as technology and financial stocks rose, but the S&P 500 and Dow Jones Industrial Average remained on course for their biggest weekly losses in at least six years.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 227.03 points, or 0.95 per cent, to 24,087.49. The S&P 500 gained 25 points, or 0.96 per cent, to 2,606. The Nasdaq Composite added 78.71 points, or 1.16 per cent, to 6,855.86

Canada's main stock index rose on Friday despite an employment report showing the Canadian economy lost a net 88,000 jobs in January, with jobless rate climbing 5.9 per cent.

The S&P TSX index was up 14.42, or 0.1 per cent, to 15,084.06 in early trading.

Canada's main stock index tumbled on Thursday, ending at its lowest level in nearly five months as the sell-off on Wall Street deepened and as a drop in oil prices hit energy shares.

U.S. stocks plunged 4 per cent on Thursday, overturning gains a day earlier and adding to the sense that rises in U.S. government bond yields have begun a major correction to nine years of almost uninterrupted gains for Wall Street.

Both the Dow Jones Industrial Average and the benchmark S&P 500 index are down more than 10 per cent since hitting record highs on Jan. 26, and Thursday was the second time this week that the Dow fell more than 1,000 points.

If the Dow ends the day lower, it is likely to make the week its worst since the height of the financial crisis in October 2008.

"The fact that Monday's lows were breached signals more trouble ahead and rallies are likely to give way to rising bond yields," said Peter Cardillo, chief market economist at First Standard Financial in New York.

At the heart of the pullback has been a rise in U.S. bond yields due to growing expectations that a robustly performing economy will lead to higher inflation and a steady rise in official interest rates over this year.

The danger for stock market investors is that means the Federal Reserve - and other major central banks - reining in the vast supplies of cheap funds they have pumped into the global economy since the 2008-09 financial crisis.

The yield on benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasuries, which tends to be the driver of global borrowing costs, was hovering at 2.825 per cent, dipping after U.S. Congress approved a bill to end the federal shutdown, but still near a four-year high of 2.885-per-cent hit during Monday's selloff.

The U.S. House of Representatives early on Friday approved a bill to fund the federal government through March 23 and to increase overall spending limits over two years, sending the legislation to President Donald Trump.

Investors also point to additional pressure from the violent unwinding of trades linked to bets on volatility staying low.

The market's main gauge of volatility, the CBOE Volatility Index, was at a relatively elevated 32.25 on Friday, nearly three times what it was a week ago but lower than a two-and-a-half-year high of 50.30 points hit on Tuesday.

The downturn in equities had been long awaited by investors, after a period of strong and fast gains. The S&P's correction is the fifth of this bull market, according to Yardeni Research. The last bear market was during the 2008 financial crisis.

"We're cheap now, but it's just a matter of much more cheaper we have to get to attract buyers," said Robert Pavlik, chief investment strategist at SlateStone Wealth.

With Wall Street's quarterly earnings season more than half-way through, 78.3 per cent of the S&P 500 companies that have reported so afar have beaten profit expectations, above the 72-per-cent beat-rate in the past four quarters.

Reeling world stock markets took another blow on Friday when Chinese shares sank 4 per cent, as concern about rising borrowing costs and soaring volatility put them on course for their worst week since the height of the euro zone crisis.

Losses on European bourses accelerated and volatility rose on Friday after a modestly lower open.

China's drop ripped up market confidence again after a second 1,000-point loss this week on the U.S. Dow Jones Industrial index, putting it officially into correction territory.

Capital flow figures also showed a record $30-billion had already been yanked out of stocks during the rout, but even after that, Bank of America's closely followed "Bull & Bear" indicator was still flashing red and warning investors to sell.

"After the moves earlier this week market investor sentiment is fragile, and because of this we aren't expecting the markets to immediately start moving higher once again," said J.P. Morgan Asset Management Global Market Strategist Kerry Craig.

"But given that U.S. markets are now in correction territory - with a 10-per-cent drop since the market peak in January - it's likely that the most severe gyrations will hopefully have passed," he added.

The main gauge of European stock volatility extended hit its highest level since June 2016, when the Brexit vote sent markets spiralling.

Europe's mainstay - German Bunds - were barely budging too at 0.74 per cent, as their recent rise in yields left them flirting with another weekly rise, which would mark their longest run of weekly gains in 16 years.

Higher yields are seen hurting equities as they increase loan costs for companies and ultimately consumers. They also present an alternative to investors who may reallocate some funds to bonds from equities.

Chinese equities were hurt by the drop in global shares and by traders closing positions before the Lunar New Year holidays starting next week.

The Shanghai Composite Index had tumbled as much as 6.0 per cent to its lowest since May 2017, and the blue chip CSI300 index dived 6.1 per cent.

Both indexes pruned the losses to just over 4 percent by the time they closed, but still had their largest single-day losses since February 2016.

Frank Benzimra, head of Asia equity strategy at Societe Generale in Hong Kong, said he was neutral on China equities due to valuations on China consumer-related industries and execution risks on deleveraging, especially financial deleveraging.

Japan's Nikkei also shed 2.3 per cent, sealing a weekly loss of 8.1 percent - also its biggest since February 2016.

For MSCI's broadest index of world shares, the 47-country ACWI the slump was 6.2 per cent, which puts it on track for its biggest loss since September 2011.

At that point markets where being slammed by worries about Greek debt default and a collapse of the euro zone. The Federal Reserve was also starting one of its mass bond buying programmes.

"The correction phase in equities could last through February and possibly into March," said Masahiro Ichikawa, senior strategist at Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management in Tokyo.

In currencies, the dollar index extended gains, edging up 0.3 perc ent. For the week, the dollar was on track to lose 1 percent against the yen however as widespread risk aversion drove investors into the Japanese currency.

The euro was on course for its worst week against the dollar since November as it edged down to $1.2237.. Sterling fell 0.7 per cent to $1.3810, on track for its worst week against the greenback since October.

Oil was still slippery with U.S. crude futures down 1.1 per cent at $60.46 per barrel after hitting a seven-week trough of $60.27 on Thursday. Brent crude fell for a sixth straight day too, down 0.8 per cent to $64.32 per barrel.

There are signs supplies may be going up again after Iran announced plans to increase production and data showed U.S. crude output hitting record highs.

Metals took another mauling. Bellwether industrial metal copper was on course for its worst week in two months, having dropped back below $7,000 a tonne, which had become something of a support crutch.