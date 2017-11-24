Wall Street stocks end higher in shortened session

Wall Street closed higher in a half-day session on Friday, led by technology stocks, with Amazon and retail shares getting a boost on signs of a strong start to the U.S. holiday shopping season.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 31.81 points, or 0.14 per cent, to 23,557.99, the S&P 500 gained 5.34 points, or 0.21 per cent, to 2,602.42 and the Nasdaq Composite added 21.80 points, or 0.32 per cent, to 6,889.16.

At 1:14 p.m. ET, the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 38.74 points, or 0.25 per cent, at 16,114.08.

Nine of the index's 10 main sectors were higher, with the materials group, which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, down 0.5 per cent.

U.S. oil prices hit their highest levels in more than two years on Friday after the continued shutdown of a key pipeline running from Canada to the United States was expected to reduce supply into a major storage facility.

U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude futures (WTI) hit $58.92 a barrel, their highest since July 2015, before easing to trade up 79 cents on the day at $58.81.

Trading activity and volumes were fairly low on Friday due to the U.S. Thanksgiving holiday.