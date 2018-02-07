Wall Street, TSX finish lower in choppy trading

U.S. stocks closed lower in an up-and-down session on Wednesday, dragged down by tech and energy shares, as investors adjusted to a more volatile market following wild swings of the past few sessions.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 19.7 points, or 0.08 per cent, to 24,893.07, the S&P 500 lost 13.51 points, or 0.50 per cent, to 2,681.63 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 63.90 points, or 0.9 per cent, to 7,051.98.

Canada's benchmark stock index closed lower as lower oil and metals prices weighed on energy companies and miners.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index ended the session down 33.35 points, or 0.2 per cent, at 15,330.58.

European shares closed up 2 per cent, snapping a seven-day losing streak, while a world stock index was up slightly.

Equity market choppiness picked up in afternoon U.S. trading, though the Cboe Volatility Index, known as the VIX , the most widely followed barometer of expected near-term volatility for the S&P 500 index, eased after rising sharply earlier in the week.

On Tuesday, U.S. equities had roared back from Monday's sell-off, when the Dow and S&P 500 saw their biggest one-day declines in two years.

"It takes a number of days for the market to find equilibrium and find a clear bottom," said Quincy Krosby, chief market strategist at Prudential Financial in Newark, NJ.

A steep spike in yields last Friday sparked the initial Wall Street rout, forcing sales by a host of highly leveraged funds, which ramped up volatility and drove yet more selling.

On Wednesday, U.S. Treasury prices dropped after the Treasury Department sold new 10-year notes to soft demand and the U.S. Senate reached a budget deal.

Benchmark 10-year notes last fell 23/32 in price to yield 2.853 per cent, from 2.766 per cent late on Tuesday.

"Interest rates are still manageable. At this level, they don't provide competition for the equity market. We still have a long way to go before they're competitive to the equity market. This is something going to be watched very closely by investors in all asset classes," Krosby said.

The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index rose 2.02 per cent and MSCI's gauge of stocks across the globe gained 0.40 per cent.

Emerging market stocks lost 0.32 per cent. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan closed 0.44 per cent lower.

Like many others, BlackRock analysts described the rout as a buying opportunity, seeing the leveraged products moves as essentially driven by jitters over recent equity gains on one hand, and the possibility of higher interest rates on the other.

Strategists also point out that the improving global economic outlook is a positive for stocks overall.

The U.S. dollar rose against most major currencies amid the gains on Wall Street.

The dollar index rose 0.76 per cent, with the euro down 0.82 per cent to $1.2275.

The Canadian dollar was trading 0.55 per cent lower at 79.52 U.S. cents

Gold slipped as the U.S. dollar strengthened. Spot gold dropped 0.9 per cent at $1,313.67 per ounce.

Oil prices fell to a one-month low on Wednesday after U.S. data showed a build in inventories and record high crude production, raising worries of more selling that could expose speculators with big bets on upward momentum in crude prices.

U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude fell $1.60, or 2.5 per cent, to settle at $61.79 a barrel. WTI hit a low of $61.33, the lowest since Jan. 5. Volumes were heavy, with more than 957,000 front-month futures trading, far more than the average of 634,000 contracts over the last 200 days.

Brent crude futures fell $1.35, or 2 per cent, to $65.51 a barrel.

U.S. WTI prices have slid for four straight sessions, down 6 per cent in that time.

U.S. crude inventories rose 1.9 million barrels last week, according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration. This was less than expected, but that was in part because of a surprising increase in refining activity that boosted fuel inventories headed into the seasonally slow spring.

However, U.S. crude production also rose, hitting 10.25 million barrels per day (bpd), a record if confirmed by more reliable monthly data, which lags by a couple of months.

"U.S. weekly oil production registering 10.25 million bpd in today's report has unsettled the market – the impact of which is manifested as weakening oil prices," said Abhishek Kumar, senior energy analyst at Interfax Global Gas Analytics in London.

A recent rebound in drilling rig activity boosted production after futures prices extended a rally to three-year highs earlier this month. Higher output could undercut prices, analysts said, noting that official estimates for U.S. production gains were recently increased.

Hedge funds and other speculators had a record long position in crude futures as recently as late January. These positions have been trimmed, but are still largely arrayed in favor of rising oil prices.

"Bullish sentiment that was built on OPEC cuts and geopolitical unrest is slowly fading away as recognition of U.S. production surpassing 10 million bpd sinks in, which also puts Saudi Arabia and Russia at risk of losing further market share," wrote analysts at Drillinginfo.com, in commentary after the EIA figures.